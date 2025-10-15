In the big scheme of things in history, holding America aloof from the endless European wars—continental and/or colonial—didn’t last long. But since WW2 and the rise of the Anglo-Zionist Empire America has doubled down by extending its European entanglements to wars around the world. This morning Big Serge published a fairly lengthy substack interview with historian Sean McMeekin. McMeekin is best known for his books on the 20th century European world wars, his best known book probably being Stalin’s War.

Of course everyone is familiar with the notion—if not the details—that the Treaty of Versailles simply marked the beginning of a fairly brief interlude between the world wars. The portion of the interview that I’ve excerpted goes into the ways that our current geopolitical conflicts were structured to a great degree by the decisions that Roosevelt made when America entered WW2. Briefly, and contrary to Hitler’s expectations, Roosevelt prioritized the war in Europe rather than the war with Japan. Further, and very importantly, the Lend Lease aid to the USSR kept increasing as the war went on, while Chiang Kai Shek was largely cut off. The result, according to McKeekin, was that the USSR was enabled to roll all the way to Berlin while Mao’s Chicoms were given a road to victory.

America, of course, came out of WW2 as the world economic hegemon and having suffered only a miniscule number of casualties—in a relative sense. Times have changed, of course, but America—insulated from the world by two oceans—retains a self perception that was decisively shaped by the aftermath of WW2. A variety of overseas misadventures have failed to change that self perception, although the hollowing out of the American economy has shaken American self confidence.

In the meantime, Russia and China, each in their own ways, have regained their status of past centuries. What the current geopolitical landscape would look like if America had limited its support of the USSR and had thrown its full support behind Chiang Kai Shek is a matter for speculation—historical what-ifism. What we have is the world we live in. America, in a sense, stepped into the shoes of the Western European countries and of Japan, and has had to come to terms with a resurgent China and Russia. Unfortunately, the American political establishment and the Deep State that arose out of WW2—influenced as well by a Jewish Nationalist oligarchy that is heavily invested in Anglo-Zionist hegemony—is in denial with regard to the changed realities.

Big Serge and Sean McMeekin, in part:

Big Serge: ..., it’s very common that decisions by both Stalin and Hitler are construed as fundamentally ideological, and if you attempt to explain them rationally this is often interpreted as “defending” them.

We can see similar tendencies today in the way Putin is construed, but in a sense it’s even worse. Putin does not have an ideological brand that is recognizable to Westerners, so his actions can’t even be chalked up to an ideology per se – instead, he’s simply a dictator doing vaguely dictatorlike things. When Vice President Vance said that he thinks Putin is genuinely motivated by his understanding of Russian self-interest, it was met with incredulity and outrage.

My question for you, in this vein, is that both in current events and when reading history, do you think it’s a best practice to begin with the assumption that everybody is rational and is pursuing state self-interest? Obviously ideology has a great deal to do with how those interests are understood – IE, the collectivization of agriculture makes perfect sense given the imperatives of the Marxist-Leninist project, but appears to be an act of insanity otherwise. Do we ever see truly irrational state actors in history? More importantly, is it possible to make good decisions if we cannot acknowledge that even our adversaries are attempting to coherently pursue cogent objectives?”

Dr. McMeekin: “The way Putin is discussed by most western politicians and the press must be almost incomprehensible to Russians, or anyone with experience in Russia. In reality he is nowhere near as colorful as the media caricature – though I do think this caricature is a bit more filled with content than you suggest. In part because Putin’s Russia distanced itself from western “woke” trends in everything from an Orthodox revival to curious western obsessions ..., and also because he became associated with Trump by extension through the phantasmagoria of “Russiagate,” I really do think Putin has become a genuine ideological hate figure in the West, beyond simply being a “dictator doing dictator-like things.” I have often tried to push against this, both in print and in various conferences and panel discussions, pointing out as you do that Putin’s foreign policy has usually been fairly standard issue, based on his understanding of the Russian national interest. I am met with bewilderment.

To answer your question, I do think that it is possible for state actors to behave irrationally, and this does happen from time to time. I actually think it happens more frequently with U.S. foreign policy, which has always been subject to – not the vicissitudes of public opinion and/or “democracy” exactly, but a kind of emotional thinking, a fuzzy idealism about democracy, which has led to curious patterns such as the U.S. backing or installing figures such as Batista in Cuba or Diem in Vietnam before ousting them, responding to 9/11 with an ill-begotten crusade to democratize Afghanistan and Iraq, and other boondoggles. I am aware that many people have argued that there is method in this madness, that the U.S. has some mysterious grand strategy that requires periodically wrecking countries, but I’ll confess I don’t see it myself.

Big Serge: “I would be remiss if I did not ask about Lend-Lease. I’ve shared my view in the past that Lend-Lease was not the sole factor ensuring German defeat in the east, simply because the Wehrmacht was already so badly attrited by the winter of 1941-42. However, the vast quantities of material sent to the USSR, which you detail, clearly accelerated the Red Army’s sweep westward. It’s hard, for example, to imagine the Red Army sweeping up to the Vistula so quickly in 1944 without all the motorization provided by the United States. Do you agree with this basic schema, in the final analysis, that Lend-Lease was not why Germany lost the war, but it was the reason that Stalin was able to expand so far to the west? Do you think that in the absence of Lend-Lease, the USSR and Germany would have ground into some sort of attritional stalemate along a line in western Russia? Please give us your view of a plausible outcome in a world where Lend-Lease to the USSR either does not exist, or is radically curtailed.”

Dr. McMeekin: “Those are good questions, and difficult to answer. I would certainly agree that any material Lend-Lease contribution to Soviet survival in 1941 (in tanks, trucks, warplanes, etc.) happened only in December, at the Battle of Moscow, and was even then marginal, as I say clearly in Stalin’s War (though the margins matter!) Yes, the Wehrmacht was by then badly attrited and it is certainly possible, even likely, the Red Army could have saved Moscow absent Lend-Lease aid. I do think the comparative contribution of Lend-Lease armor ramped up significantly by the time of Stalingrad, and more strangely still during and after Citadel/Kursk in July 1943 – I say strangely because, once Soviet survival in the war had been assured and the Wehrmacht was retreating, any strategic logic behind Soviet Lend-Lease was weakened if not undermined entirely. But the Roosevelt administration, instead of slowing down shipments of trucks, tanks, and warplanes as the Red Army began its long “sweep westward” against an ever-weakening German Wehrmacht, instead ramped them up to something like hyperspeed.

I am sure that many critics of Stalin’s War think that I overrate the importance of Lend-Lease aid in the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, but I do think that I am careful not to exaggerate – I give precise figures and percentage estimates even in categories, such as tanks, in which the contribution from Soviet domestic production was comparatively greater than in trucks, where it was negligible, or in warplanes, which fell somewhere in between. ...

... In the most literal sense of clothing and feeding the Red Army, the Lend-Lease contribution was fundamental, often reaching figures as high as 70% (as in sugar). Then there was U.S. gasoline and aviation fuel, particularly important in the Soviet Far East. Presumably, although of course this is impossible to document, the contribution of massive shipments of American foodstuffs, boots, fuel and so on to Soviet morale was equally significant.

Could there have been an “attritional stalemate” on the eastern front, absent American Lend-Lease aid? I certainly think this was a possibility. Stalin suggested as much to Hopkins at various moments as early as July 1941, admittedly in part to emphasize Soviet need so as to get Hopkins to unleash the Lend-Lease spigot. ... It was not an accident that Stalin’s requests for Lend-Lease aid peaked in frequency, intensity and what we might call chutzpah between this decree and the launching of Operation Uranus outside Stalingrad that November ...

I do think the Soviets were in danger of being pitched back across the Volga in 1942 into a defensive position, still more dependent on Lend-Lease aid to continue fighting than they might have been otherwise – ...

Big Serge: “Lend Lease is an unusually controversial subject. On the Russian side, it seems that the topic is resented as an attempt to minimize the human losses and effort of the Red Army, while many Americans conversely seem irritated that Russia “takes credit” for winning the war. ... It’s perhaps become even harder to speak objectively about this now, because people frequently assume that you are trying to make a thinly veiled point about American aid for Ukraine, even when you are not.

I sometimes frame Lend-Lease as a profligate luxury that comes from America’s unique pair of strategic blessings: immense wealth and strategic standoff. I made a similar point about the withdrawal from Afghanistan (which irritated many people), that America is uniquely able to simply walk away from a long war, and even when the withdrawal goes poorly it does not impact the material conditions of life at home. America is safe, and America is rich, and this generally means that Americans don’t suffer the consequences of mistakes. So in the case of Lend-Lease and the Soviet Union, we can debate the significance of the aid and the wisdom of it, but at the end of the day it was mostly Poles, Hungarians, Slovaks, Lithuanians, Latvians, and Germans who suffered, not Americans.

Do you think that played at all into American decision-making vis a vis Lend-Lease? Is there a tendency, owing to America’s wealth and standoff, to make these sorts of decisions almost casually? One of the impressions that I got from Stalin’s War is that the Soviets were simply much more serious, diplomatically aggressive, and precise about their objectives than the Americans. Is that a fair reading?”

Dr. McMeekin: “I think that is fair. Certainly Roosevelt and Hopkins acted as if U.S. resources were infinite, that ramping up the U.S. war economy to supply the Red Army was just a kind of noblesse oblige which cost them nothing and might win Soviet friendship, beyond which – they simply had no idea what the consequences were and did not much care. And yes, Stalin and the Soviets were more precise in their aims and demands and therefore far more effective. Unfortunately, I think many policymakers in Washington still think this way, despite the U.S industrial base, economy, and financial position being dramatically weaker today than in the 1940s or 1950s, which helps explain why (on top of myopia about the dangers of provoking the country with the world’s largest nuclear arsenal) they are so casual about ginning up a hugely expensive proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. For the record, I was certainly not “trying to make a thinly veiled point about American aid for Ukraine” when discussing Lend-Lease in Stalin’s War, as I was writing the book between about 2017 and 2019, long before the war began (if not the longer U.S.-Russian struggle for influence over Ukraine, which one could date back to 2014 or 2004 or earlier).”

Big Serge: “Stalin’s War made quite a splash, and among the friends of mine who read it I would say there was no small degree of outrage at the idea that the Roosevelt administration was sort of taken to the cleaners by Moscow, or that FDR gave the farm away because he had a sort of nagging sympathy for socialism. If you’ll allow me to play devil’s advocate, I’d like to put the most generous framing on this. Roosevelt and Hopkins, were they here, might point out that they rented the world’s biggest army to use against Germany, and that the Germans and the Soviets chewed each other to pieces. The Soviets lost tens of millions of people and emerged with their economy in shambles, while America loses maybe a quarter of a million men in Europe and ends the war with an intact economy that dwarfs all competitors. So we might say, yes Stalin managed to squeeze huge amounts of aid out of the US, and he gets Poland and the Baltics and Romania and so forth, but the flip side of this is that America gets to win the largest war in modern history, and we do so essentially for free, with economic and human costs that are miniscule compared to other belligerents. Is that a fair framing? Was there an alternative course of action for the United States that didn’t likely lead to much larger American casualties?”

Dr. McMeekin: “These are all fair points, and I do play devil’s advocate for Roosevelt at times in Stalin’s War, pointing out that in his own mind he was saving American lives – or, perhaps more cynically, as you suggest (and as the Russians have complained ever since) using Red Army troops as cannon fodder. ...

After Pearl Harbor on December 7 and Hitler’s declaration of war on the U.S. four days later, of course the equation changed. What Hitler expected (this helps explain his foolish and otherwise inexplicable decision to do this; he thought the U.S. and Britain were about to get sucked deeply into the Japanese war instead of Europe), and what most Americans expected, was that Roosevelt would respond to Pearl Harbor by unleashing American fury – and more to the point, America’s vast war-industrial economy – against Japan. Instead, inexplicably to ordinary Americans (who were never consulted), FDR chose to respond to Pearl Harbor with the ARCADIA resolutions, which declared that the Anglo-American strategic priority was not only “Germany first” but, inside the European war, “assistance to Russia’s offensive by all available means.” Even the phrase is suggestive – not Russian “survival” but “Russia’s offensive”: to munition and supply Soviet offensive operations. To what purpose? I suppose one would have to ask Roosevelt, because there was no reason this was the logical, political, moral, or strategic imperative for the U.S. after Pearl Harbor. The obvious alternative was that the U.S. would have focused its war-industrial production, merchant-marine and shipping capacity on the war against Japan, and secondarily supporting the Kuomintang in China, which was fighting and tying down most Japanese land forces. Certainly Lend-Lease aid to Britain, and some Lend-Lease aid to the USSR, would have continued, but almost any other administration in Washington would have prioritized the war against Japan over Stalin’s needs on the eastern front.

Would this have affected the outcome of the war in Europe? Almost certainly it would have. And maybe Roosevelt was right to view Europe as more strategically important than Asia to the United States in 1941 (if not today): despite his oft-stated sympathies for China, she was a secondary power. Perhaps the Red Army really was the cannon-fodder blunt instrument needed to destroy the seemingly unstoppable Wehrmacht, which consideration overruled any concerns about Japan, China, or Britain, for that matter. Still, I think that a more cautious and well-thought out U.S. Lend-Lease policy would have done enough to ensure Soviet survival, but not so aggressively motorized Stalin’s armies that eastern Europe was consigned to a future under Communism. And by cutting off Chiang Kai-Shek in 1943 and 1944 at a time when Lend-Lease shipments to Stalin were peaking, the U.S. gravely weakened nationalist China and postponed Japan’s defeat long enough for the Soviets to take a grotesquely opportunistic hand in it.

None of these were easy decisions to make in the circumstances. Still, I hesitate to say that the outcome of FDR’s policy choices was in the best interest of either Americans or Europeans. Setting aside more sensible U.S. policy vis-à-vis Japan that might have led to a settlement before the “Hull note” ultimatum of late November 1941 – for the sake of this exercise, I’ll assume Pearl Harbor has happened – I do think there were other courses of action that would have led to a better outcome in Europe, which in turn would have benefitted the United States. I think Roosevelt’s dismissal of, and refusal to negotiate with or even acknowledge the existence of, the anti-Hitler resistance in Germany, was a huge blunder. In the wake of Stalingrad, when more and more German generals realized the war was lost, a tremendous opportunity was lost when Roosevelt cut off contacts with these plotters. A coup in Berlin in either 1943 or 1944 would have saved millions of lives, and possibly prevented the Red Army from crashing into eastern Europe. Some kind of Cold War-esque conflict would still have emerged, but on far less equal terms: the Soviets would have been infinitely weaker, confined at some point near or even inside the Soviet borders of 1941, maybe even inside those of 1939. Meanwhile, a greater U.S. focus on Japan, greater Lend-Lease and other logistical support for Chiang Kai-Shek, and the absence of those 8.244 million tons of gifted American war materiél shipped to the Soviet Far East, would have made far less likely Mao’s Communist takeover of China in 1949.

More broadly – focusing now on domestic consequences for the U.S. – I think that a more transparent administration, without all of the Roosevelt-Hopkins skullduggery with Lend-Lease, with clearer and more clearly defined strategic priorities and war aims, would not have midwived the vast American security state and militarized global quasi-empire that emerged after 1945. The passage of the Lend-Lease Act by Congress in March 1941, with its open-ended “good faith” clause allowing the President to commandeer American agricultural and industrial production on behalf of whatever foreign governments he chose to (in the end 36 of them!), basically killed off the constitutional order when it came to U.S. foreign policy. It is no accident that Congress has not declared war according to proper constitutional procedure since the winter of 1941-42. Maybe the U.S. was always fated to become a global power or “empire” of some kind, but the policies of the Roosevelt administration during the Second World War greatly accelerated the process and deprived Americans of any say in the matter, even through their elected representatives. Yes, the U.S. won the largest war in history, certainly at far lower human (if not financial) cost than the Soviets, and inherited the spoils – the ruins, really – of western Europe and the British empire, a war in which much of its industrial competition was flattened. But the price was paid in myriad other ways that Americans still live with today.”

Big Serge: “I like your point about China in particular, as it raises the broader point that the forgotten or ancillary theaters of the Pacific War (Indochina, Korea, and China) directly became flashpoints for America in the postwar era. You could almost argue that current security concerns in Taiwan are merely the third in a sequence of American crises in the former Japanese periphery, following the Korean and Vietnam Wars. ...

So it would seem to me that the lines along which the Cold War was drawn were the direct result of strategic choices and resources allocation, almost exclusively by the United States. Do you think that this was due to short-run strategic thinking in Washington (win the war against the Axis and then figure out what comes next), or did the Roosevelt administration genuinely believe that stable, or even friendly relations with the Soviets could persist after the defeat of Germany? It’s essentially indisputable that American choices caused the Soviet Union to emerge much more powerful from the war than it would have otherwise, correspondingly making America’s cold war position more tenuous. Were these choices the result of myopia, or naivety?”

Dr. McMeekin: “A bit of both, I should think. FDR was certainly naïve about Stalin, perhaps Hopkins a bit less so – I think Hopkins genuinely admired Stalin and the Soviets and wanted unambiguously to help them become more powerful.”