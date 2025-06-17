Meaning In History

Manul
Today, Trump replied: “I don’t care what she said. I think they were very close to having one.”

Present the evidence now and gain a Congressional declaration of war. Where are the nukes being developed? Name the location. By what means will they be deployed? If via missile what is the accuracy? How large are the nukes? How many? How do we know they will work? Where and when were they tested? Release all the secret documents that outline their capabilities for full examination.

Will the press ask such questions? It seems if we should go to war to disarm Iran we should know this information.

Mark Hazard
Re: anti-ballistic missiles systems are not really tested

> Are you implying that the Raytheon salesman is NOT standing shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers in the battery nest?

> "It is extremely difficult and expensive to test these systems"... you know just like experimental 'vaccines'. Beside the "sciencey" is proven.

> These products work! Trust me.

Military Industrial/Intelligence Complex President Joe Isuzu

© 2025 Mark Wauck
