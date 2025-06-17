Just a reminder. And a belated h/t to steghorn21 for the MAGA = Miriam Adelson Governs America title. He says he got it from a commenter at Simplicius’ feed, but I got it from steg.

By the time I was turning in last night the action was heating up. This will be another impressionistic style post. Much of it, if you think it over, will be on the theme of Trump destroying his presidency. First, however, …

I won’t have time to check for BDA before heading out, but it sounds like their was considerable activity. On the Israel end:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint So it's confirmed, the impact # 2 destroyed a building which is part of the Glilot Military Intelligence complex. (h/t @egypt_warfare for the photos)

Yesterday a brave reporter asked Trump for a comment on Tulsi’s assessment that Iran didn’t have a nuke and wasn’t working on one:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 46m￼ ￼￼ In March, Tulsi Gabbard — Director of National Intelligence — testified that Iran wasn’t building a nuclear weapon. Today, Trump replied: “I don’t care what she said. I think they were very close to having one.” So now the U.S. administration is openly contradicting its own intelligence community. Just another reminder that the very “deep state” Trump once promised to dismantle is alive, well, and stronger than ever. To all the Trump-voting Ameribros who genuinely believed he’d "drain the swamp" — you got played.

For the rest, just to remind readers, the main front in this war remains the economic/monetary front—King Dollar is what sustains the Anglo-Zionist Empire and enables the forever wars. Trump’s job is to shore up King Dollar, but none of the deal making and war making and tariff shock and awe shenanigans are helping that. PP has a good roundup this morning. You really need to keep this stuff in mind for the big picture view.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Interesting interview in which @dandcaldwell says the Pentagon knows that the only viable military option to prevent Iran acquiring nukes is a massive ground invasion. Seems to tilt the balance away from any intervention.

Of course, Trump’s Dirty Tricks presidency is tilting the table toward Iran going for the nukes. Which may actually bring stability to the Middle East.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk It’s really not clear to me how the Trump administration thinks it can sell a bout of war inflation to its voters.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Another signal that USD hegemony is over: historically when US interest rates were higher than other countries, USD would strengthen. Not any more. USD declines despite very high interest rates. It’s a new world.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Central banks are going to continue buying gold and dumping USD. It’s really hard to see any evidence that USD hegemony is going to comeback.

For those who have listened to Ted Postol, the current war seems to bear out what he’s been saying on Danny Davis’ channel and elsewhere (I listened to him with Nima yesterday):

Philip Pilkington @philippilk This is not widely known but anti-ballistic missiles systems are not really tested because you’d have to fire ballistic missiles to test them. They are “trust me bro” military gear. That’s a polite way of saying “scamware”. Quote steve hsu @hsu_steve 13m NYTimes: "It’s unclear how often interceptions above the atmosphere actually work. Governments tend to avoid disclosing specific interception rates, and they have every reason to present a positive picture, even when interceptions fail. So do the companies that manufacture the pricey systems." ￼ Even the exo-atmospheric part of the trajectory is not predictable if the re-entry vehicle has small rockets and can maneuver slightly. It is extremely difficult and expensive to test these systems, and even those tests can't fully account for the countermeasures (maneuver, decoys) that the enemy can implement. The interceptors must be MUCH more capable and expensive than the actual missiles. US production of interceptors is very limited. Israel may be running out of interceptors already - reportedly the most recent Iranian barrage was small but had a high hit rate. In a Taiwan conflict the US would run out of SM-3,6 interceptors very quickly. This topic was analyzed by top brains during the Cold War. What passes for strategic analysis today is conducted mainly by social science "experts" with modest spatial reasoning scores

