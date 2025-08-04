Today will be a grampa day, which typically involves a trip to the Botanic Garden. I mention that because of the crime against roses that has taken place at the White House—before and after photos:

My views on this enormity can be judged from a few photos of how my yard used to look:

I’m listening to Alastair Crooke before heading out. Obviously, he and the Judge are spending a fair amount of time discussing Trump’s nuclear sub theatrics. Not coincidentally, the Judge started the discussion by asking whether there is evidence that the Mossad has been using the Epstein files to blackmail US politicians. Crooke’s response was that Trump’s erratic behavior should be understood that Trump is under enormous, even existential pressure. That, of course, can be taken in several ways. It could be a suggestion that the Trump references in the Epstein files (which the FBI has redacted) are a direct threat to Trump, or it could mean that the pressure on Trump from Anglo-Zionist sources to keep the Epstein files under wraps has reached the point of a pressure cooker.

Thus, the nuclear theatrics. The Russians, of course, understand all this and are taking it in stride. One suspects that Peskov was chuckling while formulating this statement—laughing at Trump:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ Peskov: American nuclear submarines carry out combat patrols without needing any statements from politicians. 4:24 AM · Aug 4, 2025

Yesterday evening Zerohedge ran several articles that readers will want to check out:

Iran Demands Compensation From US Before Nuclear Talks Can Resume Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has told the Financial Times that Iran wants compensation from the US for damages incurred during the 12-Day War and guarantees that it won’t be attacked again before resuming nuclear negotiations. "They should explain why they attacked us in the middle of … negotiations, and they have to ensure that they are not going to repeat that [during future talks]," Araghchi said. "And they have to compensate [Iran for] the damage that they have done."

Shocking Chart Exposes America's "Civilizational Crisis"; A Nation In Freefall Without Immediate Course Correction The foundational pillars of the American middle class have been crumbling for decades, crushed under the weight of unaffordable housing, runaway education costs, and the rising price of just about everything. This full-blown affordability crisis is hollowing out the middle class from within. Add years of mass migration of millions of illegal aliens, and the wealth and opportunities once available to the native population have eroded even further. It's becoming impossible to ignore that many policymakers in Washington, seemingly aligned with the globalist billionaires, have deliberately waged economic war on America's middle class. This is precisely why President Trump rose to power.

These are problems that a war on the world won’t solve. That will only exacerbate America’s problems.

Meanwhile, the Russia advance is picking up its pace by the day. The Anglo-Zionists are calling for desperate measures—World War III?

Levan Gudadze @GudadzeLevan￼ ￼￼￼￼ The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported a planned terrorist attack in international waters According to information received by the SVR, the British intelligence services are planning to involve NATO allies in launching a mass raid on the "shadow fleet". According to London's plan, such a campaign should be triggered by a high-profile incident involving one or more tankers. The plan calls for organizing a major act of sabotage, the damage from which will make it possible to declare the transportation of Russian oil a threat to all international shipping. This will free up the West's hands in choosing methods of counteraction. Ultimately, this could involve detaining any "suspicious" vessels in international waters and escorting them to the ports of NATO states. The British are working on two potential casus belli: ￼* The first is to stage an accident with an "unwanted" tanker in one of the narrow points of sea communications (for example, in a strait). An oil spill and blocking of the fairway, as London believes, will provide NATO countries with "sufficient" grounds to create a precedent of an "emergency inspection" of a vessel allegedly for compliance with maritime safety requirements and environmental standards. *￼ The second scenario involves setting fire to a tanker during loading in a port of a state friendly to Russia. It is assumed that the fire will cause significant damage to the port infrastructure and spread to other vessels, which will require an international investigation. ￼ London intends to entrust the execution of both terrorist attacks to Ukrainian security forces. Their predictably dirty work and inability to "cover their tracks" are seen by the British as a guarantee of their own impunity The UK intends to choose the moment for the attack in order to use the media effect from it to put pressure on the Trump administration. The goal is to force Washington, contrary to its national interests, to adopt the most severe secondary sanctions against buyers of Russian energy resources, who will appear to be "indirect culprits of the tragedy."￼ 7:01 AM · Aug 4, 2025

Something like the Samson Option.