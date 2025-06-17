Thank you for your attention to this. Don’t expect your elected representatives to vote on this. Imagine the impression this is making around the world—more on that later—and especially in Moscow and Beijing.
Americans have elected a madman, Donald Trump: "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but he is safe there. We are not going to destroy (kill!) him, at least not yet. But we do not want missiles to hit civilians or American soldiers. Our patience is running out. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
USA IS THE GREATEST SATAN.
WHO TF IS WE?!?!? I thought USA wasn't involved?
..... feeling utterly sick inside and disgusted ...... He should be impeached. It is as if the majority of our world is mentally ill..... pathologically, at differing degrees. No where to run to...... no where to hide..... and it seems, there are not enough of us still able to discern what is right and what is wrong to make a difference. I feel utterly sick and now, hopeless. Thank you, for always shining the light...... just wish we could actually do something to save our "ship" before she goes down.
We apparently aren’t at peak meltdown! You would have thought that Trump’s call for the evacuation of Tehran would have caused a bit of regret. And now WE want to assassinate the Iranian leader and WE cleared the Iranian airspace?
It’s time for the Speaker of the House and Senate Majority Leader to pay the President a visit.