This is a rather remarkable article:

First let me state something that should be obvious. If Trump isn’t free to simply pack the empire up and bring it home, then he’s also not free to pack up the cash cow for the ruling elites without the say so of the ruling class. What I mean is, if he’s not free to conclude an actual peace treaty with Russia—which he’s not; he’s only free to conclude a temporary and partial cessation of hostilities and, possibly, of some sanctions—then the decision to retrench, to try to bring some sort of order to government finances, had to have come down from the ruling class. Only that can explain what’s happening now.

Don’t cry for Booz Allen Hamilton. They still have plenty of government contracts. The point is that in our financialized economy continued growth of income—”revenue growth”—is key. Therefore the ‘sell’ recommendation.

Management consulting firm Booz Allen quietly evolved into a government-wide contracting behemoth over the past few decades. By 2024, an astounding 98% of its revenue came directly from government agencies. Now, enter the DOGE era: Goldman analysts have downgraded Booz Allen from "Neutral" to "Sell," noting medium-term revenue growth is expected to be flat as federal civilian spending comes under pressure and priorities shift within various federal agencies. … He noted, "Booz Allen is on the DOGE contract cancel website more than other government services companies. We think several efforts to reduce Fed Civ spending remain underway. We now expect Booz Allen organic revenue growth closer to flat for the next several years, which could take time for the stock to digest following the strong growth run of the last few years."

There’s much more of interest at the link. But there are other things of interest going on in the financial world. Where is a good place to put your money—if you belong to the class that has money to move about?

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Goldman Sachs basically saying that the “flight to safety” characteristics that made the USD the global reserve currency no longer function and so investors need more gold. Without USD hegemony the US will have structurally high interest rates for the foreseeable future.

There’s a lot to think about in that brief two sentence snippet. Failure of US bonds to protect? Uh, isn’t that the whole purpose of investing in bonds? Turn to physical assets for fiscal protection—what does that suggest? Warning signs are flashing. And the fact that China has already become a near peer in terms of its payment systems (Not So SWIFT Any More?) must certainly add to concerns over the safety of US bonds. This should also suggest why Russia is taking a hard line with Trump. The Russians know who’s behind Trump and they know what their concerns are. The Russians also know that China’s rise is a backstop for Russian security in more ways than just a market for gas and oil. That’s what BRICS is about—independence from the Anglo-Zionist financial octopus that is the basis for the Anglo-Zionist empire.

Lots of things are coming undone. The globalists are doing their utmost (damndest?) to squash populism in Europe and keep the war on Russia going, but their bluff is being called, as the social tensions caused by the cultural divide between the ruling and subject classes—as well as the rank incompetence of the rulers—begin to tell. The globalists thought they had dodged a bullet in Germany, but may need to dodge an Oreshnik if they’re not careful:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Germany is in a desperate state. There are now many indications that the Russians are going to give the country a hard shove. You probably don’t want to be around when that happens. ￼￼ Quote￼ Disclose.tv @disclosetv JUST IN - Russia's Lavrov: "Germany is sliding down to its collapse."

Taurus cruise missiles versus Oreshnik? What are these people thinking/smoking?

Ian Proud @proud_diplomat￼ Thread: Merz’s Missile Misstep Shows Russia’s Escalation Dominance in Ukraine. How @bundeskanzler is at risk of making @Keir_Starmer look competent, by comparison.￼￼ 1 ￼Merz’s call to lift restrictions on Western cruise missiles for Ukraine shows he’s out of touch and out of date. Russia’s escalation dominance, cemented by the Nov 2024 Oreshnik hypersonic strike, makes his announcement appear naive. He’s making Germany a sitting duck. 2 … 9 Merz has already lost the escalation battle with his comments on cruise missiles

Perhaps scarier than Mr. Oreshnik for the globalist class may be explosive stuff like this showing up on the USDS web site—because the truth really can make you free:

Adrian Vermeule @Vermeullarmine Incredible stuff on the new @StateDept Substack:

Of course, this actually raises the question whether American actual conservatives genuinely have any “transatlantic partners” with influence. On the other hand, it appears that the takeover of former American conservative bastions has led to the rise of alternative forums—a very good thing. Just when they thought that the whackamole crusade had succeeded and that conservatives had been totally coopted by the “Judeo-Christian values” crowd:

Adrian Vermeule @Vermeullarmine￼ NRO guy very upset Quote￼ Natan Ehrenreich @NatanEhrenreich Neither Aristotle nor Aquinas was the primary influence on the natural rights theory of the Declaration. This is more "bizarre" than "incredible."

What’s next? Questioning where Netanyahu’s “values” come from? So far control of our government is holding for Jewish Nationalists, but people are starting to ask questions.