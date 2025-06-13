Meaning In History

Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

Reflecting on tonight's events, it seems to me that Israel acted out of a position of weakness. It may be that Iran's response will take that into account and will attempt something a bit asymmetric.

Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
2h

I see only chaos and catastrophe right now.

Where in the hell is the president of the United States right now? What is he doing to calm this down?

I absolutely agree that there is a lot of rumor and innuendo out there as to what happened on the attack and may or may not have done. Given the fact that they had to attack from Iraqi airspace because of the Iran air defense system that exactly how much damage could they have done?

You got the fanatics out there who are all for the war? Once again, we are alarmed by I ran and its nuclear program. Yet we tolerate India., Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea.

How can you not make a case that North Korea having a nuclear bomb is not as bad or worse than Iran having nuclear weapons.

We have fallen so deep into the propaganda mix coming from Israel and the Zionist and whoever else that nobody knows what is up . Does anybody think the consequences of this of going to war in the Middle East against Iran? Evidently not.

So now we await Iran’s response to Israel’s attack. If it is true that Iran has detailed intelligence on the Israeli nuclear program and such. Would it be any kind of surprise if they targeted those facilities?

I can’t wait to see what the markets are going to do tomorrow. Right now, Oil is up at least $10 a barrel. If Iran initiates a counter attack and Yemen support them. What will the price of oil be back tomorrow at 3 PM central on the closing? Exactly how far down with a stock market close I won’t be surprised if it’s off 1000 to 1500 points at the opening what happens from here on in before morning. All the games I have played this week will probably be erased in a matter of minutes.

God help us all is all I can say!

