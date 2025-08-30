Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vonu's avatar
Vonu
1m

It is becoming more difficult to believe that Trump has ever read and understood the timeline of the Ukraine since WW2, as detailed at https://consortiumnews.com/2025/02/25/ukraine-timeline-tells-the-tale/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture