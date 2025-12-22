Meaning In History

ML
2h

Decidedly bleak Mark. Peace not at all in view, not for Gaza, Iran, Venezuela or Ukraine nor any number of other torn and beleaguered places (Syria, Lebanon). The only thing that made me smile today was Judge Nap’s red tie and his repeated wishes of “Merry Christmas!” to his various guests - in contrast to the bland and idiotic “Happy Holidays!” the general population seems to passively accept (in France ‘tis “Joyeuses Fêtes!”). Nevertheless, I wish you Mark and your family, and the entire far-flung family of readers and commenters of MiH, a very Merry Christmas. Here a bit of Xmas cheer!

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJFPfaQpmP8hSLUQOTuLMjl2He0HBgRqK&si=Wo0NkZqu7kiuZqnq

Steghorn21
2h

To borrow your words, Mark, how can Russia - and China - react decisively AND safely against these blatant acts of war coming out of the West? Showing weakness in the face of psychopaths only encourages them, yet a false move can quickly lead to out of control escalation. As an armchair warrior, I'd consider escorting my perfectly legal tankers in and out of the Caribbean with military ships and daring the US to try something. Also, Russia taking Odessa by any means necessary is long overdue. It's time for them to bring the SMO to its logical end.

