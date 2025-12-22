Let’s update the Venezuela situation first. The US is claiming a sorta blockade of Venezuela, based on the notion that we won US oil companies won an arbitration case against Venezuela—which, according to the Trump regime, entitles the US government to seize any Venezuelan assets we choose. The obvious choice is to seize oil tankers departing Venezuela with Venezuelan oil, since those tankers are 1) highly vulnerable to seizure, 2) carrying valuable cargo, 3) this avoids the risks of an actual invasion and physical seizures within Venezuela proper. But the US is also seizing “sanctioned” ships—that’s simply a unilateral US decision that have no basis in international law. It amounts to: We don’t like you and will take actions to harm you.

Thomas Massie @RepThomasMassie Dec 17 When Trump says Venezuela stole oil from the United States, he’s talking about projects by Oil Companies that were nationalized by the government of Venezuela two decades ago. No one campaigned on using our soldiers to overthrow Venezuela to make these Oil Companies whole again.

In line with the above, the US has seized a Chinese owned tanker laden with Venezuelan oil. China is taking this badly, having issued a strong condemnation.

The US has also seized an Iran connected tanker that’s inbound to Venezuela. We can safely assume that Iran is displeased.

A Russian tanker has now arrived in Venezuela. It remains to be seen how this will develop.

Trump and his war monkey Hegseth will be talking to We the People this afternoon about the Caribbean.

In related matters.

Iran is conducting massive military exercises, including large scale launches of ballistic missiles. This comes not only as the US conducted the seizure of the Iran connected ship, but also as Netanyahu will be arriving in the Imperial City on the Potomac. Trump is reported to have denied a request to launch a new active war on Iran and Netanyahu is, among other matters, going to try to change Trump’s mind. Is Trump worried about Iran’s quick recovery from the previous sneak attack and the development of new Iranian missiles? Is he worried about the regular reports that Russia and China are assiting Iran in upgrading its defenses? Is this a ploy to extract massive new donations from Jewish Nationalists? We can only wait and see.

Now, China not only strongly condemned the US seizure of a Chinese ship—China has also issued something akin to the recent US NSS25. The Chinese document is a broad challenge to the Anglo-Zionist “rules based order” but pretty specifically throws down the gauntlet in the Caribbean:

Lena Petrova @LenaPetrovaOnX￼ [2:55 out take]: Washington is Furious as China Moves Into Latin America ￼ Watch the full video: ￼ China signals a strategic shift, not a routine update: Beijing’s new policy paper on Latin America and the Caribbean —its first major revision since 2016— frames the region as central to a changing global order , reflecting a more fragmented world and an open U.S.–China rivalry that challenges long-standing U.S. dominance under the Monroe Doctrine.

￼Latin America positioned as part of the “Global South”: China explicitly casts the region as a political and strategic force in building a multipolar world , emphasizing a “community with a shared future,” opposition to hegemony, and the idea that the old, U.S.-led system is fading.

￼Political alignment over ideology: Beijing stresses support for the One China principle, especially on Taiwan, while offering mutual backing on sovereignty. It seeks broad engagement not just with governments, but with legislatures, institutions, and political parties across the ideological spectrum, prioritizing long-term influence over ideological conformity.

￼Economic sovereignty and de-dollarization: Beyond infrastructure and the Belt and Road Initiative, China is pushing reduced reliance on the U.S. dollar through local-currency trade, currency swaps, deeper central bank cooperation, and expanded Chinese financial institutions—laying groundwork for a parallel financial ecosystem.

￼Expanding security and strategic ties: The roadmap includes deeper defense and security cooperation—military exchanges, training, disaster relief, counter-terrorism, and peacekeeping—framed under China’s Global Security Initiative as an alternative to U.S.-led security frameworks, signaling China’s ambition to be both an economic and security partner in the region.

It seems safe to say that China doesn’t intend to allow the US to simply run it out of Latin America. On the other hand, the Caribbean is a lot farther from China than any number of US bases are from Taiwan.

While all this is happening, bear in mind that the Euros continue to beat the war drums against Russia and that attacks on Russian connected shipping are either continuing or are being threatened—including speculation about blockades directed against Russia. I think it would be the highest degree of naivete to believe that this is happening without US approval, especially in light of the additional $800M that Trump is allocating to Ukraine. Trump proxy Lindsey! is also loudly maintaining that Trump has all the tools he needs to “force” Putin to “negotiate”.

Do these crazies think that this is a way to force Putin to negotiate? Who thinks this happens without US say so? Who thinks this doesn’t seriously piss Putin off?

Megatron @Megatron_ron 7h￼ BREAKING: ￼ Russian top general killed after detonation of device under his car in Moscow Fanil Sarvarov, Head of Russia’s Operational Training Department of the Defense Ministry, was assassinated in a car blast in Moscow this morning.

One theory for what’s going on is that the Trump regime is trying to use chaos to freeze it’s BRICS challengers into cautious inaction. The idea might be that the US could then do a kind of geopolitical snatch and grab, force a deal by which the US gets something it really wants without giving up too much. Even the latest Greenland ploy—appointing the governor of Louisiana as a “special envoy” to Greenland—could play into such a scenario. But there are always risks.

For example, Armchair Warlord has an interesting post that suggests a possible Russian response. This would be a very logical response to the attacks on Russian shipping:

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 19h￼ Something about this specific post seems to have Ukraine shills incredibly rattled - although I admit that if I were pro-Ukrainian the (accurate) notion that the “defeated” Black Sea Fleet could project and sustain a division in southwest Odessa Oblast would give me nightmares.￼ According to ever-reliable Wikipedia (sarcasm), even without reinforcement via their internal canal network the Russians have ten amphibious assault ships (all of which can lift a company-plus to a beach), four frigates, and a substantial number of corvettes and light combatants in the Black Sea at the moment, as well as numerous airfields available in Crimea for land-based air support. They also have a confirmed capability to conduct large-scale air assault operations in heavily contested environments (recall the term “Joint Forcible Entry”; this would be a combined air and sea operation). This is a firehose of amphibious force projection in the Black Sea region and represents more combat power in real terms - immediately on call - than any amphibious operation the USN could launch on less than several months’ notice. The Ukrainians propose to defend against this flotilla with cope drones on land and sea and a small handful of coastal-defense missile launchers, many of which would have trouble actually ranging the combat area. None of these are remotely intimidating capabilities, and the Black Sea Fleet has considerable experience dealing with all of them. There aren’t even any naval mines defending the coast, they swept those so they could bring freighters into Odessa. And at the moment they will have extreme difficulty reinforcing what is doubtless a skeletal garrison in southwest Odessa Oblast because the bridges are blown. In short, this is not a recipe for a successful defense, it’s a recipe for a rout and the Ukrainian garrison fleeing into Moldova and Romania. Does this mean the Russians are necessarily going to conduct such a maneuver? No - they have a lot of capability to do a lot of things that they haven’t done. When you’re trading the enemy 10+:1 on the existing front line there’s little reason to do anything besides what you’re currently doing unless there’s a VERY good and pressing reason to do so. But the notion that this sort of maneuver is far-fetched or beyond Russian capabilities or competence is very fallacious and is based entirely on Ukrainian cope propaganda about the state of the war in the Black Sea.

Now, I’ve seen commenters claim that, what’s the point? most of the supplies to Ukraine come via Poland. My response is, that depends on what you’re talking about. I don’t doubt that most armored vehicles arrive in Ukraine via Poland, but I also suspect that a lot of bulk munitions arrive by “grain” ships to Odessa, or by ship to Bulgaria and Romania, and then by train to Odessa. From this standpoint, a Russian move on SW Odessa Oblast would make a lot of sense. It would obviously make sense as an interdiction move for any NATO supplies moving through Romania or along the Black Sea coast to Odessa. It would also put a lot of pressure on the actual city of Odessa (from the rear!) as well as on UK/Ukraine missile harassment in the Black Sea. But it would also do quite a bit more. For example, it would give Russia complete control over Moldova’s access to the Black Sea, and would also give Russia effective control over the mouths of the Danube River in Romania.

Then there’s the fact that NATO uses Romanian airfields to a significant extent for its operations against Russia over the Black Sea—and is building what is said will be the largest NATO airbase ever in Romania itself. Control over SW Odessa Oblast would position Russia pretty much face to face with those assets. Imagine Oreshniks stationed there. As Warlord says, there are many things that Russia could do but hasn’t done—yet.

The types of shenanigans Trump is currently engaged in are exactly the types of things that could induce the Russians to react decisively—but safely, because they’d still be in their own back yard. Also, consider what the Euros are up to, whether that could play into a Russian decision:

Richard @ricwe123 6h ￼For the first time in its history, the EU has crossed a red line by issuing a collective war loan to a non-member state, and anyone calling this a “technical measure” is lying. Loans demand repayment, and here repayment is conditioned on a single outcome, Russia’s defeat. That isn’t aid, and it isn’t diplomacy. It’s a financial wager on war. The EU has deliberately tied its own money to military victory, making peace economically inconvenient and defeat financially catastrophic. From this moment on, Europe is no longer a bystander, mediator, or moral commentator. It is a creditor with skin in the battlefield. The incentives are locked in, the exit ramps are gone, and the logic is brutally simple: escalate or eat the loss. This isn’t about values anymore. It’s about sunk costs dragging Europe headfirst into a war it has now made too expensive to lose.

Again, I find it very difficult to believe that this move was taken in the face of opposition from DC. As I write, I’m listening to Danny Davis who is enunciating what I’ve been saying for a long time: We’re nowhere near a settlement with Russia—it’s all theater from the US side.

