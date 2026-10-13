It’s really difficult to know where to begin—the craziness of all that’s going on with America is just so overwhelmingly. It would be comforting in a way to blame it all on Trump—and he certainly bears responsibility—but the reality of Deep State control over US action throughout the world as well as Jewish Nationalist direction of much of what the Deep State does points to more fundamental disorder in our constitutional order.

Consider the American war on Russia. We learned this morning that Trump has stopped advance warnings to Kiev of Russian missile strikes—with predictable results.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 17h￼ BREAKING: Russia has launched 6 ballistic missiles into Kyiv with no air alert and no reported air defence activity, with Ukrainian sources saying the US has now cut intelligence sharing that gives early warning of Russian ballistic launches, per initial reports. As a result, multiple ballistic missiles impacted the city minutes ago. The US threatened 3 days ago to cut off all intelligence sharing with Ukraine unless Kyiv halted its strikes on Russian refineries. US detection provides the 3 to 5 minute civilian warning for a ballistic launch from western Russia, and without it that window drops to half or to nothing on many trajectories.

The reason is simple: Zelensky was refusing to cooperate with Trump’s desperate attempts to avoid political accountability in the US midterm elections. For Trump, political survival comes before any other consideration whatsoever. Trump, politically, desperately needs energy price relief in the US, and especially diesel price relief, which affects the price of almost everything. Despite Trump’s orders to Zelensky, the CIA—repeat, the CIA—and Ukraine continued to strike Russia diesel refineries. So, Trump announced an energy ceasefire dea between Russia and Ukraine, which was promptly denied by both Russia and Ukraine. How this ends remains to be seen. As of yesterday the White House now admits the Trump imposed ceasefire was actually just a proposal. Also as of yesterday, Zelensky continues to bargain:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 19h￼ BREAKING: Ukraine says it will attack the ships carrying Russian diesel to the US unless Trump makes a deal with Ukraine, with Zelensky saying “We are influencing whether these ships are moving. We define whether the refineries are working.” Zelensky’s terms are protection for Ukraine’s energy grid in exchange for leaving Russian diesel infrastructure and the tankers carrying it to the US alone. “If they can guarantee the protection of our energy grid, we will not respond to their diesel infrastructure. Why doesn’t America then conclude a diesel deal with Ukraine? Let’s have such a deal with the president of the United States,” he says. The US threatened yesterday to cut off all intelligence sharing and freeze the weapons procurement mechanism for Ukraine unless it halts the strikes.

Now, Trump has made all sorts of bizarre statements while these events were unfolding. But one statement was particularly striking. He told reporters that “we” had told Ukraine—meaning, the CIA using Ukraine as a proxy—that they could “do anything they want to Russia,” as long as they left the Russian diesel refineries alone. That is, “we” told Ukraine that once it became clear that the CIA strikes on Russian refineries were backfiring on Trump politically. The fact that the the US, at the behest of Jewish Nationalists and through the CIA, is at war with Russia is hardly news to Russia. Nevertheless, this is a remarkable open admission of this fact by Trump. What doing “anything they [= the CIA] want to Russia” except for striking diesel refineries means in practice was graphically illustrated on the Judge Nap/Mearsheimer program this morning with footage of a CIA strike on a Yandex facility:

Every Russian knows this is an American attack on Russia. I highly recommend the entire interview: PROF. John Mearsheimer : Can Trump Bluff Iran Into Surrender? Mearsheimer eloquently expresses the incredibly dangerous miscalculation involved in the Anglo-Zionist war on the world’s largest nuclear power. The miscalculation rests upon the typically Jewish Nationalist fantasy that it’s possible to bludgeon all opposition into surrender—usually through terror attacks—be it Gazans, Iranians, or Russians. Unusually for Mearsheimer, he makes no bones about the heavy presence of Jewish Nationalists within our Deep State. The Russian response was predictable, stressing Russian distrust of the American Deep State:

Sergey Lavrov rejected the “energy ceasefire” announced by Donald Trump, stating that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “does not deserve a respite” and that Russia will not be “convinced again by assurances and promises.” Lavrov characterized the proposal as a tactic for Kyiv to regroup and rearm, asserting that Moscow will continue pursuing its military objectives in Ukraine.

Mearsheimer was very clear in assuring his audience that Russia will do whatever is necessary to assure its survival. Whatever is necessary. As for the rumors that Trump is planning some sort of “intense three day strike” at Iran—the “bluff” referred to in the title of the interview video—Mearsheimer once again repeated how ridiculous this notion is. As he states, if 40 days of American terror bombing of Iran didn’t bluff into surrendering, 3 more days certainly won’t. Which tends to prove that additional bombing is more for domestic American political consumption than, and is equally unlikely to accomplish any political purpose as it is to accomplish a military purpose.

The reality that Mearsheimer the realist recognizes is that Iran is in the driver’s seat. Philip Pilkington expresses the dynamics well:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 9h￼ There are maybe 1000 working VLCCs in the world. They cost $150m and take 3 years to build. An Iranian Noor cruise missile costs maybe $100,000 these days. Iran likely has thousands and can supplement them with drones and naval mines. In an attrition war tankers run out first. Mario Nawfal ￼@MarioNawfal￼ ￼ ￼ Iran can trade a $100,000 missile for a $150 million tanker that takes three years to replace. Philip Pilkington says that kind of trade is impossible to spin, because in a war of attrition the side with cheaper ammunition holds out longest: “In a war of attrition of magazines, of Iranian missile and drone magazines versus tanker magazines, I think we pretty much know who will win and pretty much know who will win pretty quick.” Shipyards can’t build tankers anywhere near as fast as Iran can build missiles, and no press release changes that.

What do Trump and his controllers think “we” are up to? That’s anyone’s guess, but whatever it is bluffing isn’t going to work. Not on Iran and most probably not on Americans.

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Oh look someone leaned on the CFTC to ignore short dumps aiming at manipulating the oil market. I wonder who that could have been. Chris Martenson @chrismartenson￼ Why isn’t oil at $200? Because “someone” keeps dumping oil futures all night long, and the CFTC refuses to look into it. Heck, even when it’s clear-cut insider trading, the CFTC has been told to “back off,” and they did.

The “who” of it all is probably the biggest open secret in DC. And this tells you that the whole war on Iran was a giant conspiracy from the start. That start was months before the 2024 election. Recall that Tucker said that probably around August 2024 it was known that war on Iran was at the top of Trump’s list. It was all the talk at Mar a Lago during the transition when Tucker was there. “Everyone” was in on it—except the American people.

And here’s Max Blumenthal on another scandal that everyone in DC knows about:

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal Oct 10￼ Israelgate is so much worse than Maddow’s most paranoid recitation of Trump-Russia, and it’s not even treated as a scandal in Washington The Grayzone @TheGrayzoneNews ￼@MaxBlumenthal on new reporting on David Milstein: “So what you have is an Israeli mole inside the US embassy who is reversing the work of everyone else in the diplomatic corps to advance intelligence on behalf of the Israeli government and specifically Netanyahu”

Let’s wrap up. Iran isn’t kidding anymore—and they’re another country like Russia. They’ll do anything they need to do to survive.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 19h￼ BREAKING: Iran is moving to force Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon to obtain passage permits, undergo technical inspections and pay sovereignty fees for the undersea internet cables running through its territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz, per Tasnim. At least two major cable systems, FALCON and Gulf Bridge International, run directly through Iranian territorial waters in the Strait. Iran says their physical placement on Iran’s seabed creates a legal basis to apply its own regulations, requiring the owning companies to meet environmental and seabed monitoring standards and to pay for Iranian supervisory services. More than 99% of international data traffic travels through undersea cables. The move comes as Iran said yesterday that if the war restarts, the region’s undersea cables, data centers and AI facilities “will be destroyed,” putting their total value at more than $2 trillion.

We’ll end with a great one. I have to practically bite my tongue over this one. Poland paid Israel to spy on Poles. What kind of joke is that?