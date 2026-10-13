Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
Oct 13

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

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BREAKING: Ukraine has just struck an oil depot in Valuyki, Belgorod Oblast and set it ablaze, despite Trump's warnings. Over 500 drones were launched into Russia tonight.

It is the first Ukrainian strike on energy infrastructure since Trump's announced "energy ceasefire," two days ago.

Ukraine's response to US threats to cut intelligence and freeze the PURL weapons mechanism if Kyiv were to resume energy strikes was "We will burn Russian refineries."

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wlindsaywheeler
Oct 13

$40 Trillion in debt. (my estimate) some 30 million or more illegals in this country. All of these illegals are getting welfare. Somalis are defrauding federal governments to the tune of about 500 Billion. Medicaid is defrauded of billions every year. Covid killed many people; the MRNA injections are still harming people. The OxyContin Epidemic killed a million people. Cannabis shops everywhere. (Most of America is High). Two Coups: the unsuccessful Russia Hoax and the successful 2020 Election Steal. Asian Indians are the head of some 30 different American global companies. Immigrant judges are replacing the heritage people in the court system. The mass of American heritage males are Effeminate, Soy Boys. Our schools are run by Marxists. ......And.... we live under a Jewish Tyranny.

Crazy is not a word for this--it's worse than crazy. It is overwhelming. We are the turd in the toilet bowl, swirling down into our destruction.

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