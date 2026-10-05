Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
Oct 6

https://x.com/chrismartenson/status/2107246336701567288/video/1

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Rattler
Oct 6Edited

Given Trump's signing of the MOU... and then completely disregarding it...

Why would Iran trust any agreement he offered, no matter how compelling it might seem?

His 67% disapproval rating is only that LOW due to the shocking amount of lies and propaganda being spewed by the zionist-controlled media... and many good conservatives have no other source of information...

His Truth Social posts alone would, in a sane world, be enough evidence to remove him from office for mental instability/megalomania/delusional narcissism ... in medical terms... his cheese has slipped off his cracker.

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