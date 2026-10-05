Trump is in a box. His war on Iran is imminently threatening him with political and personal—what’s that word?—annihilation. These numbers tell the story, and they’re likely to only get worse over the course of October:

￼The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter … Over the last 6 months, confidence across all age groups and nearly all income groups has declined. Consumers are also increasingly citing high prices, the cost of goods and services, and oil and gasoline prices as major factors weighing on the economy. US consumer confidence is collapsing.

The bond markets are experiencing a bloodbath that will see all consumer interest rates soar continually—quickly. This isn’t a next year thing. It’s happening week by week. Remember when Bessent said, “I am the house”? Now he’s saying, literally, “Well, I never said the house wins every hand.” But Bessent’s “house” is losing every hand.

The physical crude oil market is out of control.

In the face of that reality, Trump wants us to believe that this is about Russia, not about his war on Iran. I doubt many are fooled.

Here’s Trump’s dilemma, simply put. He screwed up and started a war that the US had no way to win—never mind that it was an immoral war waged with immoral means. And that it was waged on behalf of a criminal, genocidal movement seeking world domination. Americans saw all that, and saw through Trump’s BS rationalizations, to the tune of something approaching 67% disapproval ratings. Since Trump can’t admit defeat—despite signing on to the surrender MOU—he’s been attempting to show that he’s still in control with bluster about “annihilating” and claims that the world is experiencing an Oil Glut or Gusher. That has doubly backfired: The blustering rhetoric hasn’t fooled the American public, and it hasn’t budged Iran (or its partners, Russia and China). With a h/t to Ray SoCa, here’s how John Mearsheimer disposes of Trump’s nonsensical bluff about escalating after the midterms:

Trump’s Big Bluff on Iran The Trump administration and its supporters – including the Wall Street Journal editorial page – are working overtime these days to spin the news around the Iran war to make it appear that the US is winning and Tehran had better submit to Washington’s demands before it is wrecked, maybe even “annihilated.” ... In effect, Trump and his supporters are waging a “maximum pressure campaign” against Iran in the mainstream media. This campaign is sure to fail. If anything, it reflects the Trump administration’s desperation. The president started a war the United States was bound to lose, and there is little he can do now to change that basic fact. … Simply put, the United States has not assembled anything remotely resembling the ground force required for a large-scale invasion of Iran. Indeed, from Tehran’s perspective, an American decision to launch such an offensive with anything resembling the forces presently available would present Iran with an opportunity to fight the United States under exceptionally favorable circumstances.

Thus, in the past few days to a week Trump’s rhetoric has taken a turn. It has shifted from threats to this: ‘If I told you what my next move on Iran was gonna be you’d have a real story.’ He has repeated that line several times now to reporters. Here’s what I’m wondering. Faced with the virtual certainty of impeachment and humiliation—and do not discount the possibility of removal—could it be that Trump will attempt to pull a rabbit out of the hat and come to some sort of high publicity “deal” with Iran before the elections, in the hope of turning the electorate? Nothing has worked so far, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

The problem Trump faces runs like this. Iran is seeking concrete economic, financial, and geopolitical benefits—but Iran is also seeking revenge against Trump personally. Americans in general may have forgotten about Trump’s murderous sneak attacks and betrayed “deals”, but the Iranians have not and will not. That means Trump is in the position of needing to concoct some face saving deal for himself that is nevertheless one that is too good for the Iranians to refuse. A deal so good that they might not want to risk waiting past the election for fear that it will be withdrawn. That’s the tallest of tall orders for Trump, but in his position he has to try. In the circumstances, I don’t think Trump can afford to try to tough this one out.

Is there any evidence that something like this is going on? There may be.

Think back to Friday, and the hush hush Camp David meeting of Trump’s NatSec team, chaired by Veep Vance. All we were told was that it was about Iran and that “things were decided.” Little noticed was a statement from Iran, stating that Trump was making new overtures:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 5:27 PM · Oct 4, 2026￼ BREAKING: Iran says the Trump administration has quietly sent new proposals through intermediaries for reaching a new peace deal while saying something completely different in public, with Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf saying “while Americans say one thing in the media, they have recently put forward proposals through intermediaries.” Iran says those new proposals from Trump are similar to previous ones and Tehran will not engage with them or with any further proposals.

The discrepancy between public and private statements from the Trump regime is nothing new—it’s all about the sine qua non of saving face. And Iran is determined that there will be no face saving for Trump. Nevertheless … all that transpired at the same time we learned about the precipitous withdrawal of all B-1B bombers from the UK. Here’s how that move could factor in to Trump’s search for a quickie deal.

One of the key provisions in the MOU that Trump signed was an American withdrawal from bases in the region that threatened Iran. The reality is that Iran has now largely destroyed all of those bases and the US has had to withdraw to the peripheries—Israel, Cyprus, Diego Garcia, Somalia. However, despite the distance from Iran to the UK, in a very real sense those B-1Bs were on the front line of Trump’s war on Iran. Those planes were a key part of the bombing campaign against Iran because they can carry an immense load of standoff munitions. Viewed from that perspective, the withdrawal of the B-1Bs from the UK is also the end of a very real threat to Iran. Could it be that, behind all the nonsense about a plot against the UK base, that this a “goodwill gesture” designed to hopefully induce Iran to seriously consider a pre-election deal? Was this one of the “things [that] were decided” at the Camp David confab?

Admittedly that’s speculative, although the facts seem definite and significant. What’s not speculative is that the Dem base will be baying for impeachment if they win both the Senate and the House. The danger for Trump is that enough GOP senators could be so POed with Trump that they might be tempted to vote to remove him.

Now, the Dem party leadership might prefer to keep Trump in place and just investigate, but that probably won’t satisfy the base. The leadership would have a point—the recent history of impeachments, going back to Clinton, is that they tend to backfire. Even in the case of Trump’s impeachments, yes he lost in 2020, but he roared back in 2024. The word is that the Dems have all sorts of credible proofs of Trump corruption—no surprise. The problem with those sorts of charges is that, in politics, that could end up being regarded as, well, political. The pot calling the kettle black. Granted Trump’s corruption is of epic proportions, but still there is a real risk.

For that reason the safest course, and wisest, would be to impeach Trump on some great matter of principle—like, waging an illegal war without formal Congressional authorization. The great thing about that is that most Americans are fully on board with the concept that their economic problems are most acutely due to Trump’s betrayal of his campaign promises by launching the his disastrous war on Iran. So this approach would be doubly satisfying: Payback based on principle. Everyone feels good about that.

There are two difficulties. The first is the hypocrisy factor. We know that Congress was almost certainly paid to turn a blind eye to the unconstitutional character of the war. The Dems could perhaps get past that counter accusation of hypocrisy by pointing to subsequent votes in both the House and the Senate to end the war. True, those weren’t terribly serious, but they might suffice for these purposes. The other difficulty with an impeachment on principle is that it could force Congress to take responsibility for sticky issues—like, war and peace—that their Jewish Nationalist paymasters would prefer not to reach the level of a great debate and vote in front of the American people.

So each side—Trump and Congress—will have some difficult choices. Trump’s problems are the most pressing. His need to save face has led him into an impasse. Someone persuaded him that time was on his side, that Iran would cave to economic pressure after defying American military might. Whoever convinced Trump of that was wrong, and getting Iran to accommodate Trump has to be considered a Hail Mary pass attempt. But trying to wait out Iran looks like a surefire loser so, as Trump said, he has nothing to lose by trying that Hail Mary pass. Because the economic dynamics are certain to get worse.