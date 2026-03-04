I need to go for a walk, but first …

Listening to Mac earlier today, he told Judge Nap that he can see Trump getting 25thed over this war. Actually, I think impeachment is far more likely and appropriate, and things appear to be building in that direction. I get what Mac is saying, because some of Trump’s yammering seems quite out of touch—like the utter lack of empathy on display when he segues seamlessly from American casualties to his “golden drapes”—but that’s my view based on the language I’m hearing from the political class. However, two AmCon articles makes some excellent points in this regard—and what they’re saying will sink in more deeply with Americans as they learn more about the war crimes being committed in their names and about the malignity and stupidity behind this war. So much to be said, but …

The first article is decent:

In Iran, Trump’s Luck Runs Out Operation Epic Fiasco has punctured his mystique. Trump’s never been inclined to fixate on the potential downsides of bold action, nor to admit mistakes, nor even to see himself as subject, like the rest of us, to the caprice of nature’s God. … In his second term, Trump’s cabinet members and enthusiastic supporters have tended to see him as a quasi-mystical being whose political and financial success bespeaks a preternatural ability to rack up victories and defeat enemies. The perception intensified following the successful military raid in Venezuela this January, when U.S. special forces abducted then-President Nicolas Maduro and made Trump look like a masterful commander-in-chief. Trump himself still holds that perception, judging by a recent exchange on ABC News between host George Stephanopoulos and correspondent Jonathan Karl: Stephanopoulos: The president promised to keep the United States out of foreign wars, but at this point, no modern president has ordered more military strikes against more countries than Donald Trump. Karl: I have to tell you George, I spoke to the president, and he sounded to me like a president who feels invincible…. He told me, “Nobody could have done this but me, and you know that.” In fact, George, he suggested that the success in Venezuela made him less likely to accept concessions in Iran that were offered in the final round of talks. ... But the results of the combat operations thus far don’t inspire confidence that a golden age is dawning in the Middle East. … … Of course, decoding Trump’s statements has become more difficult since “Operation Epic Fury” began. In the same interview, Trump offered what the Times called “several seemingly contradictory visions” of a U.S. game plan for Iran’s political future: … … … military action needs to serve a coherent political strategy—and so far, the administration hasn’t shown any signs of having formulated one. ... …

but the second really gets it. Unfortunately, or maybe it’s for our long term good as a nation, I’m not sure there’s really any way out of this insanity. Our country was sold to Jewish Nationalists. There will be payback—there’s no easy off ramp. But stopping the killing would be a start:

The War Powers Resolution Could Save the Country—and Trump Congress can give the White House a badly needed way out of the Iran catastrophe. Only five days in, it’s increasingly clear the Iran war is a disaster in the making, both politically for President Donald Trump, and in tangible, human terms for the country. It’s also increasingly clear that the president miscalculated with his decision to launch the war — and knows it. We can glean this from his reportedly instant and unsuccessful outreach for a ceasefire, his and his officials’ shifting timelines and justifications for the war, and their efforts to now publicly pawn responsibility for it off onto Israel. Trump’s public statements do not suggest a coherent plan for what comes next, from the contradictory visions of regime change he has laid out and his admission that his day one decapitation strike sabotaged his own plans to strike a deal with a successor, to his barefaced denial that the U.S. munitions needed to fight the war are rapidly dwindling.

Re the next paragraph, Trump put America into a trap by selling his government to the interests of Jewish Nationalists and their paid agents in Congress and the government. But, as always, no one man is to blame. We’ve been on a trajectory toward this moment for decades—perhaps even a century.

Trump has effectively put himself into a trap. On the one hand, Iran is determined to inflict pain on the United States and refuses to negotiate again, which means he cannot easily pull out without both personally looking weak and making the United States as a whole appear to have suffered a defeat. ...

Again, there will be no “face saving.”

In other words, to salvage his presidency in a year where many Republicans’ political futures are tied to his, Trump needs a way out of the war that will let him save face while also letting the Iranians claim a victory. This week’s War Powers Resolution vote offers exactly this chance. Republicans should vote for the War Powers Resolution being pushed by the bipartisan team of Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) in the House and by Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Rand Paul (R-KY) in the Senate—which, if it passes, would halt continuing U.S. involvement in the war. They don’t need to do it because passing the resolution is objectively in the best interests of the country and the world, though it would be. They only need to think about their own naked self-interest. Republicans generally don’t want to appear to be opposing Trump on big votes because of the fear of the political costs associated with doing so. But in this case, they would be saving the president from himself and safeguarding their own survival in the coming midterms.

Again, I doubt that that is possible.

Congress finally reasserting its Constitutional war-making authority would give the president a clean exit strategy from the no-win situation he’s placed himself into. ... Other than potentially irking the president, there is little to no political risk to doing this. In fact, there is much more political risk in not doing it. Two-thirds of Americans are already opposed to the war, and U.S. wars don’t tend to become more popular the longer they go on. The proportion of Americans opposing the war will only grow as the American public feels more and more of the economic fallout, learns about fallen U.S. service members, or watches ground troops being deployed—and that will include so-far loyal Republican voters. … Trump built his political brand and his 2024 victory on opposing more U.S. wars, ... His betrayal of that promise represents arguably the greatest political risk he has faced in his two terms. This week’s War Powers Resolution vote may be the last, best chance to give both him and the country a clean way out of the looming disaster.

Call it this: A clean break to an honorable future for our country. But we will need to make amends, and that won’t be easy. A start would be to accept what Mac says awaits the Anglo-Zionist Empire: exit from the Middle East. In real terms, it’s difficult to impossible to envision a return to what had been the status quo at this point. Let’s don’t start digging all over again.