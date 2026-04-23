We’ve been busy with some medical appointments over the last few days—nothing serious, but time consuming. It eats into substack time. We’ll also be taking some time off today.

A restart of Trump’s war on Iran would be quite insane and criminal—in ways that few can fathom at this point. Most opponents of the war remain focused on the effects on Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine. The economic and humanitarian effects on the entire world are building and manifesting. It will be disaster. Trump and his advisers knows this, our elected “representatives” know this—they get intel briefings that aren’t limited to simply military issues. They get the economic and financial briefings.

In the time since the so-called ceasefire began we’ve seen a huge transfer of remaining US munitions to the war theater. The received wisdom from knowledgeable military analysts like Doug Macgregor is that these types of transfers only happen when war is planned—short of a capitulation by Iran, it means war is planned. Trump could pull back, because a restart of war would have disastrous worldwide effects. But the betting of people like Mac is that Trump will gamble on an even more vicious bombing campaign to collapse Iran as a viable state. But the intel—which Mac himself accepts—is that Iran has the military wherewithal to respond and continue its response for a far longer time than the USraeli forces can maintain, and Iran will target critical—for the world economy—infrastructure. We’ll know by Sunday, but any resumption of war will have long lasting effects.

The bottom line is that this war on Iran is existential for the Anglo-Zionist Empire, as I’ve been arguing for so long. This is why Trump could be compelled to make this all or nothing gamble—to destroy Iran before the American public becomes more aware of the consequences that are already baked in for the world and for us. Time is NOT on the side of the Anglo-Zionist Empire—the possibility that they will lash out to preserve their empire is real.

Iran knows what they’re facing and they’re prepping—not giving in:

ᴛʀᴀᴄᴇʀ @DeFiTracer￼ ￼ BREAKING: ￼ IRAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER, ABBAS ARAGHCHI, JUST SAID: “THE HORMUZ WILL REMAIN BLOCKED UNTIL $11 TRILLION [sic, should = BILLION] IN FROZEN IRANIAN ASSETS ARE RELEASED.” IF THEY DON’T PRESENT A PROPOSAL IN THE NEXT 48 HOURS, THE CEASEFIRE MAY END SOMETHING EXTREMELY BAD IS HAPPENING...

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ JUST IN: ￼￼ U.S. military board and search another tanker overnight in the Indian Ocean, that was transporting oil from Iran.

First Squawk @FirstSquawk 6h INTERNATIONAL ENERGY: WE LOSE 13 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL DAILY DUE TO THE IRAN WAR

￼Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 1h￼ Fertilizer shock is here—and worse than reported. ￼ Bangladesh has 5 of 6 urea plants offline. ￼ China’s export bans run through Aug 2026. 1/3 of global fertilizer flows through Hormuz. Urea already +40%. The 6-month food crisis lag? It’s already baked in.