Apparently this has gone totally viral—40 million views or something like that—but I just saw it. By the way, I recommend the whole video for its glimpse of Trump World America, in all its dishonesty and corruption.

And here are two screen grabs from the video, to give a flavor for much of what they discuss:

This next one they introduce with a pastiche of clips of Howard Lutnick (who, Mac reminds us, is almost always seen standing by Trump in the Oval Office, and who vetted the personnel for Trump 2.0) touting “The Trump Economy”. Says it all:

The whole thing goes for just under an hour.