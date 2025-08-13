War On Iran By Fall?
All eyes, or most eyes, are currently on Trump and Putin, and that’s the way Trump wants things to be. Otherwise people might see the approaching war and try to do something about it. During the past week we’ve seen various Israeli officials giving speeches to Iranians, requesting them to overthrow their government and place their futures under the tender concern of the Anglo-Zionist world hegemoniacal movement. Hmmm. That’s the typical prelude to a new Anglo-Zionist war.
Trita Parsi thinks so, too, as does Doug Macgregor. Macgregor also argues that Trump has no agency when it comes to the Middle East. That he’ll simply have to join in as before. On the other hand—relevant to the Parsi tweet below—Mac also maintains that the Russians have been working overtime to provide Iran with a more integrated air defense.
Trita Parsi @tparsi￼
I have a piece in @ForeignPolicy where I argue that a new Israeli-Iranian war is coming - perhaps as early as the end of August.
This is mainly driven by Israel's desire to turn Iran into the next Syria or Lebanon - countries that Israel can bomb with impunity and without any US involvement.
In its first attack, Israel had three objectives -
drag the US into the war,
decapitate the regime, and
subdue Iran to Israel's military dominance (Syria option) -
but only achieved the first.
But having started this campaign, it feels that it now must finish it before Iran rebuilds or acquires better air defenses. Otherwise, the balance will shift against Israel. In addition, it calculates it must act before the US enters the midterm election season.
This, of course, is the outcome that Iranian leaders want to deter. Iran played the long game in the first war, pacing its missile attacks as it anticipated a protracted conflict. In the next round, however, Iran is likely to strike decisively from the outset, aiming to dispel any notion that it can be subdued under Israeli military dominance.
And then there is the Trump factor...
https://foreignpolicy.com/2025/08/11/israel-iran-war-trump-nuclear-august-december/
12:11 PM · Aug 11, 2025
