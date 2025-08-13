All eyes, or most eyes, are currently on Trump and Putin, and that’s the way Trump wants things to be. Otherwise people might see the approaching war and try to do something about it. During the past week we’ve seen various Israeli officials giving speeches to Iranians, requesting them to overthrow their government and place their futures under the tender concern of the Anglo-Zionist world hegemoniacal movement. Hmmm. That’s the typical prelude to a new Anglo-Zionist war.

Trita Parsi thinks so, too, as does Doug Macgregor. Macgregor also argues that Trump has no agency when it comes to the Middle East. That he’ll simply have to join in as before. On the other hand—relevant to the Parsi tweet below—Mac also maintains that the Russians have been working overtime to provide Iran with a more integrated air defense.