Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter

16m￼

BREAKING: The EU has officially suspended their trade deal with the US amid Greenland tariff tensions.

Reply
Share
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

Overnight Trump tweeted: "The golden rule of negotiating and success: He who has the gold makes the rules." Hmmm.

Reply
Share
3 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture