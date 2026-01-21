Indications are that Trump will launch an “all out” war on Iran within a week or so. “All out” means mostly stand-off attacks, as I understand it. Trump is nothing if not risk averse. He always wants a victory, something he can sell as him asserting his will over weaker folk. If he can pull this off then he hopes to submit the entire world to his will.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 5h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ The US continues to prepare for an attack on Iran Around 10 aerial refueling tankers just left the USA 3-4 of them are heading to the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar while the rest will land in Europe. WSJ also reports that both Patriot and THAAD air defense systems are being moved to the Middle East.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 17h￼ JUST IN: ￼ Netanyahu during a meeting with students of the National Defense College.: “We are turning Israel into a regional power, and in some aspects, a global power”

This is just to provide a flavor for what’s up:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 2h￼ A C-17 Cargo plane from Travis AFB on its way to Diego Garcia via the Pacific (RCH160 reg 05-5146). . The flow of U.S. Air Force C-17 Cargo planes (& military equipment) to the Middle East continues. . US Air Force C-17 Cargo planes continue to arrive in the region, mostly in Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, this base being the most important defense layer for Israel. . Basically, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln will be in position to attack Iran at D5 (around Jan. 23rd) – if it keeps an average speed of 19.9 knot. Will Trump attack Iran or just use this force as a leverage to negotiate something?

Yesterday, Canada’s Mark Carney expounded on the amorality of the Rules Based Order. Well, he would know. It’s as old as Thucydides and has been openly embraced by Trump, after having it expounded to him by ultra Jewish Nationalist handler Stephen Miller: The strong do what they will and the weak suffer what they must. The truth is there were no rules—only the nihilistic will to power. Or, failing real power, feeding at the crumbs falling from the table of the powerful. Trump is now at the table and is having the time of his life.

Trita Parsi @tparsi￼ WOW!!! Never thought we would hear this level of honesty from a Western leader, and certainly not Canada, given the direction of Canada in the past 25 years. Canada’s shift towards multialignment is quite clear - and this level of honesty from Carney on Western “fiction” about the old order will be warmly welcomed in much of the Global South: “We knew that the story about the rules-based order was partially false... We knew that international law applied with varying rigour depending on the identity of the accused and the victim. This fiction was useful [because of the goods provided by American hegemony]... So we placed the sign in the window. We participated in the rituals. And we largely avoided calling out the gaps between rhetoric and reality. This bargain no longer works. Let me be direct. We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition... You cannot live within the lie of mutual benefit through integration when integration becomes the source of your subordination.”

Note the cynicism. This isn’t some sort of Great Awakening to basic moral principles, a conversion of any sort. “This bargain no longer works.” It’s realpolitik, in search of a new bargain.

Here’s a critique of the complicity of the chattering classes, FWIW:

Collingwood ￼@admcollingwood￼ Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s speech at #Davos26 was important in that it exposed the credulity, cognitive bias and tendency toward groupthink of our elite and media and professional managerial classes. How did it do that? Carney admitted that the ‘Rules Based International Order’ never existed, but that Western leaders maintained the fiction that it did exist because it suited them to do so—even as they exempted themselves from certain rules if they were strong enough. Everybody with a brain and eyes could see this was true, and has seen it since the ‘Rules Based International Order’ wording first gained prominence in 2022. In fact, read what leaders from the Global South, especially Africa and India, have been saying for the last four years, and you’ll realise they understood Carney’s truth perfectly well. But the point is that our elites didn’t. They actually believed their own propaganda. They had drank their own KoolAid, or, as my podcast co-host @philippilk says, “they psy-opped themselves”. This does not only expose their credulity, foolishness, and susceptibility to groupthink and cognitive bias, but drove calamitous foreign policy outcomes that affected the rest of us, too. Why? Because the rules based order never existed, but the Lanyard Herd, media talkingheads and much of the political class—the ‘elites’ in general—held that it did as a heartfelt shibboleth. This in turn drove the policy debate in Britain and the US, which in turn drove policy itself. This is why we are now in such a god awful mess. This is not a one off. The same is true of their positions in Brexit, immigration, Ukraine, transgenderism, Russiagate, Trump and a range of other issues in which reality simply does not match what they think is so. Policy is then driven by the self generated, lived experience kayfabe, which in turn generates awful outcomes. Here, what happened was that Trump, much as he did during his first presidential election campaign, against Hillary Clinton, drew back the curtain on the Rules Based International Order to reveal the Wizard of Oz. As Canada was the most affected among the club by this, Carney, a darling of the Western establishment, made a speech admitting the truth. This in turn, as @arisroussinos has written, will give everybody permission to see the truth and return to the sepia solidity of Kansas. The next stage will be a chaotic mix of cognitive dissonance (”reality is not in fact what I imagined, and my entire believe system was built on my imagined reality”), narrative whiplash (don’t acknowledge any past mistake; generate new official truth in ‘We were always at war with East Asia’ fashion), slow learning (many people will still run the old operating system as they struggle to catch up, such as @vtchakarova criticising Macron for putting out the feelers to China, as if EU anti-China sentiment was anything other than EU elites trying to show the US that Europe was a good ally), hysteria (the world has not conformed to my demands “the end is nigh”/”let’s blow it all to hell”), and blinking eyed incomprehension. Once again I am asking us to recognise the truth: Europe needs a new elite, both at a supranational European level and at national levels, UK included.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Anyone who thinks that Carney and crew can “get religion” and build a multipolar world order should probably remember that these guys just latch onto emotive trends and then engage in self-harming actions to win each others’ approval. Danish USD hijinks suggest more of that. . It really is sort of funny watching these people start throwing their own waste at the wall as their entire psychic map just falls apart. USSR collapse tier! The remaining true believers will never progress beyond 2026. Psychologically frozen in 2025.

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal￼ Canada PM and ex Bank of England gov Mark Carney admits he & EU leaders knew the US-led “rules based order” was a fraud but went along with illegal regime change wars, sanctions & occupation because they benefitted He complains now only bc he’s a target!

But fate is up to its usual tricks—Bessent knows this, too:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 6h￼ Japan is the weakest link in what remains of the USD-based global system. It’s always the canary in the coal mine. Look at that chart: 3-4 large earthquakes in the past two years.

Right now Trump and Bessent are cracking the whip over the feckless Euros:

PiQ @PiQSuite Deutsche Bank CEO Called Bessent to Dismiss “Dump US Assets” Report Deutsche Bank’s CEO personally called Treasury Secretary Bessent to distance himself from a bank analyst’s note suggesting Europeans should sell US assets. The note had rattled markets.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 10h￼ BREAKING: Gold extends gains to a record $4,850/oz, now up +$260 in 48 hours. We are all witnessing history right now.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 22h￼ NEW: ￼ ￼ Russia and China began massive gold purchases, driving up the price and Putin ended up with a $216 billion profit Russia has gained more than $216 billion from rising gold prices since invading Ukraine, offsetting much of the roughly $300 billion in sovereign assets frozen abroad. The value of the central bank’s gold reserves has more than doubled, lifting gold to 43% of total reserves. This happened after China and Russia began aggressively buying gold, sending prices soaring.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 6h￼ Russia’s enormous gold stockpile that they built up after 2014 has done a lot to cushion the blow to the seized FX reserves. I think this could be considered the largest relatively speculative hedge ever undertaken in world history.

Russia and China has foresight. Brace for incoming chaos.