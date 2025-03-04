As noted last night, the US is halting all military shipments to Ukraine as of right now, including shipments in transit or waiting in Poland. That will be a decision that will be difficult to undo, so the end may well be in sight. The Polish Foreign Ministry has stated that they were not consulted by the US. What did they expect?

Megatron @Megatron_ron BREAKING: It's over, US pauses all current military aid to Ukraine, per Bloomberg. An official said all US military equipment not currently in Ukraine would be paused, including weapons in transit on aircraft and ships or waiting in transit areas in Poland.

Larry Johnson argues today, in the same regard:

When the full truth of US financial support for Ukraine is eventually revealed, Americans will be shocked to learn that USAID played a pervasive and powerful role in funneling money to whip up public enthusiasm for Ukraine and to entice mercenaries to enlist. In addition, USAID funding to media outlets in Ukraine was a critical element in pushing memes proclaiming Ukraine as a democracy, Zelensky as a popular leader and Russia as military and economic basket case. With Trump pulling the plug on that operation, the facade of lies is being exposed and starting to crumble.

In other words, Americans will learn—or have their noses rubbed in the fact—that American MSM is a branch of the Deep State. And so much of this unpleasantness, with its very deep roots in Neocon revenge adventurism against Russia, could have been avoided:

Peter Cronau @PeterCronau This prescient article told us the truth of the war in Ukraine, ten years ago. “Having masterminded the coup in February against the democratically elected government in Kiev, Washington's planned seizure of Russia's historic, legitimate warm-water naval base in Crimea failed. The Russians defended themselves, as they have done against every threat and invasion from the west for almost a century. “But Nato's military encirclement has accelerated, along with US-orchestrated attacks on ethnic Russians in Ukraine. If Putin can be provoked into coming to their aid, his pre-ordained "pariah" role will justify a Nato-run guerrilla war that is likely to spill into Russia itself.” #JohnPilger https://theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/may/13/ukraine-us-war-russia-john-pilger…

Quote Craig Murray @CraigMurrayOrg My old friend John was right, as almost always. An article from before the Guardian was completely captured by the security services. 4:48 AM · Mar 4, 2025

A happy ending in sight? Can these crazies be sidelined permanently?

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Peace is coming. The wacky warliberals are being cleared out. Red-faced, deranged, emotionally incontinent - they pushed us to the brink of WWIII. Now that they’re safely locked in a padded cell we see peace start to emerge.

Polymarket Intel @PolymarketIntel JUST IN FT: Ukraine Faces Tough Choices as Patriot Missile Supply Runs Low With a shortage of interceptor missiles for its five Patriot systems, Ukraine must decide whether to protect an airfield, a power plant, or a weapons factory. The effects of halted U.S. military aid could be felt on the front lines within weeks.

Have you noticed? During the Oval Office dustup I found it notable that Trump was adamant to Zelensky that the war was lost. Is Tulsi getting good intel flowing to Trump?

SIMPLICIUS Ѱ @simpatico771￼ ￼￼"Crimea has not been attacked by UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for a long time. NATO resources write about a certain "super-REB" that blinds NATO intelligence over the peninsula. This electronic warfare system is capable of jamming GPS and Starlink signals, it has been operating in the Crimea for recent months and there is very little information about it. It is known that on the instructions of the Head of the Crimea Sergey Aksenov, a group of talented engineers of JSC "Russian Dome"was assembled. It took several months of work and good investments for the electronic warfare system to work. The system appeared in the spring of 2024, and now with the help of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, they plan to scale it up and distribute it throughout the country. The software is Russian, the element base is partially Russian."￼ 1:20 PM · Mar 3, 2025·

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: ￼￼Russia killed 30 Western instructors in a missile attack in Ukraine - KyivPost A Russian missile hit a Ukrainian military training base, reportedly KILLING 150 Ukrainian soldiers and 30 foreign instructors, according to Ukrainian media. …￼ 1:24 AM · Mar 4, 2025

It turns out that Trump has been pursuing multiple peace fronts, as rumored. Where does he get the energy to multi-task like this? Making good on his campaign claims that he’d like to establish good relations with Iran, Trump has been making efforts to start talks with Teheran—which have been publicly rebuffed by Iran, based on past US threats and double crosses. Undaunted, Trump has sought mediation to get talks started:

Levan Gudadze @GudadzeLevan Putin agrees to mediate US-Iran nuclear talks — Bloomberg Donald Trump reportedly made his interest known directly to Vladimir Putin in February, followed by senior US officials discussing it with Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia last month

That’s a confirmation that reports that “the Middle East” has been #2 on the list of topics for discussions between the US and Russia in recent meetings was not just window dressing. This looks like a pretty clear sign that Trump will not allow Israel to sucker him into another war—which would harm Trump’s credibility with Putin. The US voting with Russia and China at the UN could have interesting ramifications for Middle East peace prospects, because both Russia and China are involved in the region and opposed to the Jewish Supremacy Project. Count on it—that UN vote will have alarmed Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, while peace seems to be breaking out elsewhere, Canada’s own wacky warliberals aren’t reconsidering. Instead, they’re threatening to have the UK nuke the US—or something like that:

Megatron @Megatron_ron BREAKING: Canadian Liberal party leader Chrystia Freeland threatens with NUKES Liberal party leader Chrystia Freeland running to replace leftist Justin Trudeau has said British nuclear weapons can protect Canada against Trump— Telegraph reports

Without getting into certain logistical problems, wouldn’t it be safer for all concerned—including for Brit personnel attempting to actually launch their Tridents (which, in test launches, have belly flopped)—if Canada decided to cooperate with the US re fentanyl and illegals entering the US from Canada? Or will these threats instead lead Trump to reconsider allowing a hostile British outpost on America’s northern border? Trump has a score to settle with the British Deep State, going all the way back to 2015, so calling in the Brits doesn’t look so smart for Canada. The Canadian elections could turn out to be a sanity test of sorts. Why would Canadians want to be the EU’s version of Ukraine against America?

Starmer's Summit Gives Birth To A Mouse - It's Stillborn. A mountain was in labour, uttering immense groans,

and on earth there was very great expectation.

But it gave birth to a mouse. This has been written for you,

who, though you threaten great things, accomplish nothing." Sundays meeting of selected European leaders in London reminded me of the above Aesop fable. Prime Minister Starmer's summit, called for in haste, has achieved nothing:

And not to be outdone by the UK:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk The Kaiser is starting the printing presses. No one has told @_FriedrichMerz that his country is deindustrialising. That is, the potential supply of goods is shrinking. All will be well, Deutscher Staatsbürger!

So far Veep Vance has gotten away with attacking the Euro clampdown on free speech, but …

Does this mean speech in America is free only when the govern says so? Or, maybe, when the ADL says so?