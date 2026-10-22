We’re going through this again. The breaking reports are reporting heavy USraeli activity that, on it’s face, points toward a renewal of war. I continue to side with John Mearsheimer that the fundamentals are against renewed war. The US stock of smart munitions is badly depleted, along with anti-missile defenses, while Iran maintains a vast inventory of advanced ballistic missiles—as well as the potential for striking at immensely valuable US commercial assets in the region. Worse, Russia and China are committed to aiding Iran.

Before I get to the latest reports, I want to recommend a WSJ article that commenter Robin Whittle sent me:

Trump Envoy Tells Nervous Gulf Allies U.S. Can’t Guarantee Security Forever Message at a Doha security conference comes as allies worry the U.S. will leave them to clean up after the Iran war DOHA—Regional security officials received a sobering American message as they gathered in the Qatari capital and braced for a potential new round of escalation between the U.S. and Iran: They need to look out for themselves. Tom Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey and President Trump’s special envoy for Syria and Iraq, said the grand bargains that have underpinned global security for decades are undergoing major transformation, and countries in the Middle East and elsewhere should focus on securing themselves via regional partnerships. “America as the guarantor to the world, for the last 80 years, it is no longer there,” Barrack said at the Global Security Forum in Doha, an annual summit that brings together top security officials and experts from around the world. “What’s happening in this administration is not an abandonment. It’s a message for realignment.”

Barrack is personally close to Trump, and this doesn’t sound like a message that Trump is planning more war. Later, I’ll present an edited transcript of Doug Macgregor making a strong argument that Trump will resort to nukes. But here are the latest headlines:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 7h￼ BREAKING: Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir carried a final US ultimatum to Tehran during his visit yesterday, demanding Iran must concede its entire nuclear program or face large-scale attacks aimed primarily at the Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site, per Al-Akhbar citing leaks. Iran rejected it, telling the Pakistanis the US must accept Iran’s seven conditions, and told Asim Munir to get back on his plane. Iran’s SNSC chief Rezaei told Munir that no enriched nuclear material would ever leave Iran and that there would be no return to talks until the US meets all of Iran’s conditions. 6h￼ BREAKING: Iran announces it is preparing to unveil a new weapon called the “father of all bombs.” “The United States has used the ‘mother of all bombs’ before. We are now preparing to unveil the ‘father of all bombs,’ which will be something new to the enemy,” IRGC spokesman Mohebbi says. 4h￼ BREAKING: US to order the immediate departure of some personnel and family members from US embassies across the Gulf due to a possible resumption of hostilities, per US officials to Reuters. The last time such move happened was on Feb 23 and Feb 27, shortly before the war started. Netanyahu said today that toppling the Iranian regime is now his directive to the IDF and Mossad. 3h￼ BREAKING: The US has struck an IRGC anti-ship cruise missile unit in Sirik, Hormozgan Province, following loud explosions in the city, per initial reports. 2h￼ BREAKING: Trump has now shifted toward favoring a preemptive military strike on Iran in recent hours following Netanyahu “pushing him,” per Haaretz citing sources in the administration. The shift came after Trump’s review of intelligence assessments presented by Hegseth after his meeting with Netanyahu this week. Israeli Air Force jets took off from multiple airbases in the past hour and all US embassy staff have been ordered to leave Saudi Arabia. 2h￼ BREAKING: The US military has quietly been evacuating US troops at bases across the Middle East in recent days, reducing the troop presence, …, per two US officials to NBC. 1h￼ BREAKING: Iran has instructed all arms of its armed forces to treat political targets associated with the US and other participants in the war, along with their infrastructure, as legitimate targets in the next round of large-scale war with the US and Israel, which Tehran considers certain, per a senior Iranian security official to Fars. 1h￼ BREAKING: US military aircraft are being evacuated from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, per initial reports. This is a major imminent strikes indicator. 1h￼ BREAKING: US military assets are being moved rapidly into place in preparation for an expected green light from Trump to resume attacks on Iran, per a US official to Drop Site. “CENTCOM is putting all the pieces into place to renew major combat operations,” the official said. CENTCOM chief Adm. Bradley Cooper is among the US officials pushing for renewing the bombing campaign, the official adds. Iran’s internal intelligence assessment indicates a high likelihood that large-scale bombing begins before Tuesday’s Israeli elections, a senior Iranian official tells Drop Site.

Is this for real, or is it one more attempt by Trump to bluff Iran into providing him with a face saving off ramp? That’s the question.

Now, before we get to Mac’s argument that war is coming, here’s what John Mearsheimer was saying this afternoon:

Trump’s Three-War Trap | Episode 13 President Trump bears responsibility for three ongoing wars: 1) the Ukraine war, which he inherited from Joe Biden but now owns; 2) the Iran war, which he launched together with Israel on 28 February 2026; and 3) the war between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, which he encouraged the Saudis to initiate on 13 July 2026. Each of these wars carries a significant risk of dangerous escalation, and together they threaten to inflict serious damage on the international economy. To make matters worse, Trump has no strategy for ending these wars on terms favorable to the United States, much less achieving lasting peace.

With that, here’s Mac and Danny. I’ve placed certain words within ““ where I thought my favored term “Jewish Nationalists” would be more accurate.

Iran’s Next Strike May Not Explode. It Could Shut You Down /Col Doug Macgregor DD: The IRGC has placed seven undersea internet cables on the target list among many of its economic targets if war is restarted by the United States. Meanwhile, President Trump is reported to have told Benjamin Netanyahu not to strike against Iran until after the midterms. And Doug, I got to ask, are we on the threshold of actually going back in and starting this war again, except on a bigger scale? Mac: Uh, yes, I think we are. Let’s set the financial economic implications on one side and look at the broader strategic implications on the military side. Militarily, everything that the Iranians have said they would do, they have done. And one of the things that they said they were going to do was that they were going to be largely proportional regarding how they acted and how they behaved. So that accounted for that they have made very clear that this time there will be no such restraint. Everything is on the table for destruction and--very specifically--the oil infrastructure, the desalination plants that are on the western side of the Persian Gulf. And that means that the world’s energy supply structure and development infrastructure is virtually annihilated. So you’re going to have years and years before there’s any recovery. And until there’s any stability in the area nobody’s going to invest any money there. And when it comes time to invest, I suspect it’ll be China and nobody else. DD: What is President Trump’s motivation? What benefit does he see that the US could derive from restarting conflict on the other side of the midterms? Mac: That’s an important question. First of all, I’m not sure that President Trump could ever describe in any detail whatsoever what the benefits are to the American people or their economy. I don’t think there are any benefits to the American people. I don’t think there was any rationale, strategically, for war with Iran. There was certainly no rationale for the kind of military confrontation that we precipitated. There’s nothing in it for us. There is no strategy. There never has been a strategy. Trump has been answering the demand from “Israel” to destroy Iran. That failed miserably. We began to pull out all the stops and then we discovered, gee, we’re running low in all the key categories of precision guided missiles and we can’t keep this up. And so, ultimately, we settled on some kind of vague ceasefire. In fact, the president even sat down and looked at the economic situation in the United States and said, “I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” and signed on for the Memorandum of Understanding which essentially said, “Look, you’ve won. You’re in control. We’re going to negotiate the parts that we think are most important to us concerning nuclear weapons and so forth. We can take that down the road, but for the moment, we admit you’ve won. You control the Gulf. Let’s get the oil flowing.” That didn’t last very long because that meant essentially that Israel’s campaign to completely destroy Iran had failed and so we went back in again. DD: And Doug, it was only five days later that we added an Omani corridor in the Memorandum of Understanding paragraph 5 that was never agreed to, which was guaranteed to spark an Iranian response--which it did. Why do you suppose Trump went back on the MOU so quickly? Mac: I think Miriam Adelson, speaking for the “Zionist” billionaires, said, “You better get on the phone right now to Bibi and figure out what you’re going to do next, because that’s unacceptable. We will not accept that. And if you continue with that we’ll pull our support from you and leave you vulnerable to every conceivable problem you can think of. From revealing the Epstein files to a potential impeachment--you will no longer have our cover and support.” So he got back on the phone and he called Bibi. “What do you want to do? Tell us what you want to do.” Bibi is in charge. He’s been in charge from the beginning.

I very seriously doubt that Jewish Nationalists would ever back the release of the Epstein files. But in the next paragraph Mac hits the nail on the head.

[Granted that there has been some give and take on tactics,] it’s all basically meaningless. This is all about the Greater Israel Project, and the Greater Israel Project demands the total destruction of Iran and, for that matter, anybody else in the region that stands in its way. Because the Greater Israel Project is not just about territory. It’s about international capital and domination, international financial hegemony. And who’s interested in that? The “Zionist” billionaires and their fellow travelers. So that’s what Donald Trump is doing. He is their instrument. That’s all there is to it. [At some point, after the midterms, a decision will be made] to use tactical nuclear weapons. We have no chance of winning with the conventional arsenal. And I think that’s where we’re headed. I think those discussions are being had right now.

I think Danny makes a good argument here that what we’re seeing may be a high stakes bluff.

DD: I argue that even if you use nuclear weapons, that’s not going to defeat Iran. It’s going to cause catastrophic casualties, but those missile cities are still going to be many of them impervious to even nuclear strikes. And that retaliatory strike against Israel could be existential in nature. I mean it could literally destroy them. So what motivation does Israel have when they have seen the demonstrated counter-strike capacity of Iran to go and try to do something just because they want the outcome? Mac: Well, the Israelis believe that between us and them there is enough military power that we can essentially turn the tables on Iran. I think the view is that they can get these nuclear strikes in such a way that Iran is disabled and essentially prostrate and open to total destruction by us at that point and will then surrender. Now this is the problem with the rosy scenario, correct? In other words, you don’t evaluate a course of action on the terms of pros and cons or the likelihood or probability of success or failure. You pick the course that you’ve persuaded yourself is the right one and that will lead to your success. That’s what got us into this war to begin with. I see no evidence that the psychology behind that thinking has changed. That’s why I’m convinced, unless I see evidence to the contrary, and I haven’t seen any thus far, that we will come up against the reality that we cannot achieve our aims with conventional means. And at that point, we’ll turn to the use of a nuclear weapon. You got to remember, the people who control everything in Washington are in The Lobby. They own the Congress. How many times has Chuck Schumer stood up as the leader of the Democrats in the Senate and deplored this war, called it illegal, and insisted that genocidal behavior has been committed by the Israelis? I don’t think you’re going to hear very many people say any of that. Everybody’s in the boat together. Everybody’s on the payroll. Everybody has profited from all of this. They don’t want to stop profiting. They want to be reelected. They want to stay in office. Right now, their bet is that we can win. And most of the people on the Hill do not understand the limitations of our military power. They don’t understand what will or will not work in this particular setting. So, I think we have to take all that into consideration and then go back and look at the people that are at the senior levels in the armed forces. They’re going to do what they’re told. These [economic problems] are going on while we’re in the middle of trying to figure out what we’re going to do next with Iran. And then look at the larger strategic framework. What are we trying to achieve? Well, we’ve used Ukraine as the battering ram and Europe as the platform for attack against Russia with the hope of doing to Russia what we want to do to Iran. We’ve lost. It’s over. Russia is stronger than ever. What are we trying to do in Asia? Well, we’ve been trying to get the Vietnamese, the Koreans, and the Japanese to join us in some sort of long-term policy of hostility to China, even potentially confronting China militarily. They don’t want to be part of that. They’re not interested in going to war. So then you go back to Asia. Why do we want to control the oil? Because we think by controlling the oil, I mean that’s really you know the ultimate purpose behind getting control of the oil. Israel is interested in being our instrument for that purpose. But the question is, who’s the instrument. Is Israel our instrument or are we Israel’s instrument to achieve that? I think we are Israel’s instrument to achieve that because they represent the billionaires who ultimately control the money and the wealth. So, you’ve got these three theaters right now. One is quiet at the moment. That’s Asia. We’re getting nowhere fast over there, which is good, because nobody’s is volunteering to become the next Ukraine. And in the Middle East we’re failing badly, but we think we can rescue it potentially with tactical nuclear weapons. Europe is falling apart. Ukraine is a dying state. The Russians have won effectively militarily. They’re going to clean up the battlefield and determine what the place looks like over the next several months. So, all we’ve got left at this point is the war with Iran. Are we going to lose that, Dan? Because if you’re sitting there in Washington right now, you’re Donald Trump behind the desk, and that’s your grand strategy, which is to push back against China, push back against Russia, push not only back against Iran, but destroy it. Sabotage the Belt and Road project that the Chinese and the Russians have been working on. Get control of the oil resources so that you hold everybody at risk. And you’re going to you’re going to allow yourself to be defeated in the Middle East over that? I don’t think so. [This is Mac’s argument for why Trump will ultimately use nukes on Iran.] But we just don’t know what happens next. We don’t know what the Pakistanis and others will do in terms of providing additional capability to Iran. We don’t even know with absolute certainty how rapidly Iran could then turn around and build its own warheads. You’re breaking this taboo that has existed since August of 1945 and you’re saying to others around the world, “Well, we did it, so therefore I guess you can do it, too.” We don’t know what others will do. Trump says, “I don’t care about midterms.” Well, as long as he has the kind of billionaire support, backing, and sponsorship that has allowed him to drag us into war against Iran and Russia, what is he going to do? Is he going to suddenly say, “Well, I’m sorry. I’ve done all I can. No more for Israel. We’re leaving. We’re getting out.” All I’m trying to say and have been saying for some time is don’t use a nuclear weapon. Period. Don’t do it. DD: Why do you think Trump’s suddenly gone so on the other side against Zelensky? And do you think that Trump’ll change this time? Mac: Well, first of all, remember there is no coherent strategy. So there’s no strategic framework that guides Donald Trump at all. Trump is managed, herded, pushed by the billionaires to do things and he has reached the point where he’s saying, ‘Look, we can’t do everything, everywhere, and Ukraine is lowhanging fruit. I want to cut my losses and get out of it. What we’ve tried there isn’t going to work. And I think I can “cut a deal” with Putin. Putin will sell out everything to get access to American markets, commercial deals, his his 600 million rubles or whatever it is, along with an end to sanctions and tariffs and all that stuff.’ It’s not going to work. Putin will do little deals about diesel and other things but the question of Ukraine is existential for Russia. So there can’t be any compromise. Ukraine is being absolutely, systematically, destroyed by the Russians. There is no incentive for the Russians at this point to suddenly [agree to some] “deal.” It’s not going to happen. Absolutely will not.

Next, Mac echoes what I wrote this morning. Trump has destroyed any possibility for “deals” with Russia, China, or Iran.