Meaning In History

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Joe's avatar
Joe
5d

The Real Question is Will Putin let Trump off the hook in Ukraine, and if so, what are the negative effects on Iran

---->>> DD: Why do you think Trump’s suddenly gone so on the other side against Zelensky? And do you think that Trump’ll change this time? <<<-----

I opine it is pretty simple - trump knows full well there is no money in Ukraine -there is nothing for Witkoff of Kushner to profit from in Ukraine - that ship sailed

Must put full attention on Iran and remove Iran from blocking the Kushner Witkoff plan in Palestine / Gaza.

The Board of Peace is the mechanism - they seek to remove all Palestinians, no 'return date' set and those few they ' allow ' to return - would be their servants, cheap labor, no right to vote - no where near ' citizens '

Why does Trump want out of Ukraine - there is no money in it for Trump or his family and there is plenty in Palestine - in Palestine they can take the land for free No Mechanism No discussion on even a dollar payment to the former owners - Billions for the Trump Kushner WItkoff families

Putin already took most of the best in Ukraine - reportedly the best farmland anyway -

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dissonant1
5d

Lots of good info here on the Iranian perspective:

https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/iran-war-israel-netanyahu-trump-hormuz-mohsen-rezaei

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