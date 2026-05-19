Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
5h

Michael Hudson is an outspoken socialist and Marxist economist. He believes the government--not the financial markets--should control the economy. He argues that the financial markets operate for the interests of the wealthy, and their interest is to grow wealthier--not to allocate capital for the common good. If you have the patience, give this a listen and tell me what you think:

Michael Hudson WARNS: IMMINENT Economic Catastrophe - War, Oil Crisis & Bond Market Panic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NWpV8XJXhY

Reply
Share
8 replies
Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
5h

Trump is terrorizing Iran/Cuba/Venezuela/etc because he's a sadist - the kind of person whose parents could never let him have a pet

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture