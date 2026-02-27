It makes sense with all the evacuations and with US warplanes stationing in Israel—to serve as AD, to attack Iran from Israel because other countries are refusing use of their airspace?

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼￼The war between the US/Israel and Iran is expected to begin within the next 48 hours. The US has called on its citizens to leave Israel and Iran. The US has called on its citizens to leave Israel today with the last flights. Today, hundreds of reserve IDF soldiers were called up for service to the air defense command. U.S. Embassy staff are being evacuated from Baghdad, Iraq Major Israeli cities, starting with Be’er Shebaa, have opened public bomb shelters The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and its strike group have arrived off the coast of Israel A huge amount of U.S. Air Force assets are currently stationed at Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel, a supposedly ‘civilian’ airport

Trump’s hand may have been forced by Thomas Massie, who has managed to get a war resolution vote scheduled for next week. While the Reps gave war a standing ovation during the SOTU, putting themselves on record may be something different—given the state of public opinion. A large University of Maryland poll found only 21% of Americans favoring a war on Iran, while 49% oppose war. Here’s the breakdown. Notably, Trump lacks majority support from Republicans and Republicans are far more likely to say they didn’t know—a sign of uncertainty? Those are terrible signs for Trump. The breakdown for Independents—the largest group—follows the overall breakdown. The Anglo-Zionists have been striving mightily to shift public opinion, but it’s not working. So, it’s time to force a fait accompli on Americans and Congress. Once war starts, there’s no stopping.

Regarding the USS Ford, parked just off Israel:

Here’s a long, interesting tweet:

Shanaka Anslem Perera ￼@shanaka86￼ The USS Gerald R. Ford is not parked near Iran. It is parked off Israel. And nobody is asking the only question that matters: why. The $13.3 billion crown jewel of the US Navy, the largest warship ever constructed, just positioned itself off Haifa. Not in the Arabian Sea where the Lincoln sits 850 kilometers from Iranian shores loaded for offensive operations. Not in the Gulf where strike range is optimal. Off Israel. Defending Israel. This is not redundancy. This is architecture. ... But the positioning reveals something deeper than tactics. When Iran retaliates, and every wargame says Iran retaliates, its missiles and drones fly toward Israel. They will fly through the same airspace where a US carrier strike group is now stationed. Every Iranian missile aimed at Tel Aviv or Haifa must traverse the Ford’s defensive envelope. Shooting at Israel means shooting at, around, and through an American carrier group. Iran cannot retaliate against Israel without engaging American naval assets. The Ford’s position makes that physically impossible. The carrier is not defending Israel as a favor. It is positioned so that any Iranian response to American strikes automatically becomes an attack on American forces, triggering the full unrestrained weight of US military response without a single additional political decision required. This is escalation insurance written in steel and seawater. If the campaign goes longer than planned, if munitions run thin in 7 to 10 days, if allies hesitate, the Ford’s position ensures that Iranian retaliation does the political work Washington cannot do alone: it transforms a limited American strike into an act of self-defense that no ally can refuse to support. You do not park a $13.3 billion carrier where the enemy’s return fire will hit it unless you want the enemy’s return fire to hit it. The Ford is not there to prevent escalation. The Ford is there to guarantee that if escalation comes, it comes on terms that make American restraint politically impossible and allied participation politically unavoidable.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ https://open.substack.com/pub/shanakaanslemperera/p/the-arithmetic-of-collapse-irans

Nevertheless, there are doubters who maintain that war won’t happen because it would be a disaster:

￼Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW￼ We’re just going to have to get used to this kind of imagery getting posted online from here on out, aren’t we? US Navy: We’re not commenting for reasons of operational security. China: Your deck crew’s shorthanded. MenchOsint @MenchOsint 23h ￼￼ USS Gerald Ford (CVN-78) on satelitte imagery provided by @CHINAPLA1 leaving NSA Souda Bay 42 x Fighter Jets (F/A18 & EA-18G Growlers) 4 x E-2D Hawkeye AWACS x.com/MenchOsint/sta…

Will Schryver offers a prediction:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 44m￼ ￼ “Both sides will be hurt badly, but the Iranians will not be defeated. And the US will then look around and discover itself in a state of acute logistical crisis after only a fortnight of high-intensity combat operations. “That will be the moment of decision ...”

What he’s talking about is the view of Grok—and similar estimates are now being floated in “prestige” outlets like the WSJ and FT—that the US only has munitions for 4-7 days of high tempo warfare. I’ve heard that view also repeated by my usual sources of military opinion—that even 2 weeks of such warfare may not be possible. But Iran will still be active. Simplicius discusses this at length (lots more at link):

It’s clear an internal revolt is taking place—from the potential sabotaging of the carrier by its crew [reports of toilets being plugged up by crew], to yesterday’s sudden firing of the Director of the Joint Staff, Vice Admiral Fred Kacher: … It’s becoming more and more clear that many inside the Pentagon believe the US will face generational disaster if it over-commits to a large-scale conflict with Iran. The going theory cited by experts, which I agree with, is that Trump has boxed himself in by amassing a huge armada that was meant to intimidate Iran into surrender. Now that Iran has called his bluff, Trump is faced with the humiliating choices of either TACO-ing out or allowing the US military machine to be exposed in a disastrous war of attrition.

The military learned something from the fiasco against the Houthis.

Will Schryver adds:

Will Schryver @imetatronink Feb 25￼ ￼ Many firmly believe Iran has no meaningful air defenses. The same was said about the Houthi, and yet the one big US air strike package over Yemen (including B-2s, F-35As, and F-16 Wild Weasels) was so traumatized it was never repeated.

Here’s a detailed article about Yemen’s air defenses:

What Air Defenses Do The Houthis In Yemen Actually Have? The loss of nearly 20 MQ-9 Reapers, increasing use of standoff munitions, and the deployment of B-2 bombers point to the Houthis’ air defenses being a real problem.

Fact: Iran’s air defenses are much stronger than Yemen’s.

Simplicius offers this stark conclusion:

Trump is one wrong move away from imploding his administration, and his legacy along with it. An Iran war would likely also send oil prices skyrocketing, handing Russia a massive boon that would nullify virtually every hostile economic action against its energy sector of the past year, and ensuring another huge boost to the Russian SMO efforts. Trump is left with few good options: we can only assume he will have to take a major compromise on Iran while gussying it up in his now-infamous style into some kind of “victory”. More than likely, he’ll lie by twisting the result of the “deal” into something it actually isn’t by announcing major restrictions on Iran’s uranium enrichment which will be gross exaggerations of the contractual reality; this has been the precedent that has defined Trump’s elliptical style during his second term. Oddly enough, staring down “one of the largest armadas ever”—and thanks to Trump’s total lack of strategic foresight and geopolitical acumen—Iran appears for now to be in the driver’s seat.

Meanwhile, as a sort of marker for the point to which our republic has descended, I saw a video of Senator Kennedy saying (really): “The ayatollah wants to kill me and drink my blood from a boot.” Is there anything he won’t say for his masters?