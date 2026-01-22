Meaning In History

ROBERT Incognito
2h

I’m beginning to understand why there is so much “antisemitism.”

It seems God’s chosen people have always found a way to alienate themselves and then successfully claim victim status. If things play out as expected, and Israel deploys nuclear weapons as per their Samson Option, and humanity is not wiped out, will they claim victimhood and scream never forget the second Holocaust for the next 80 years?

George Orwell: 'Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.'

dissonant1
2hEdited

Iran is cautioning that an attack on it won't be the quick and easy "decisive" military operation Trump wants:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-vows-prolonged-all-out-war-if-attacked-us-trump-still-seeks-options

Smart move to say this at this point in time, I think.

