Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
Oct 2

Will Schryver @imetatronink

17h￼

Again, this is #FakeNews.

The US is NOT deploying "10k more troops", nor are they deploying a third carrier. They are REPLACING the USS George Washington with the USS Theodore Roosevelt, and the USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group with the USS Makin Island ARG.

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Mark Wauck
Oct 2

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand

10h￼

Such a dumb move to weaponize Boeing. This is the US effectively telling the world: "if you buy our products we'll use that to f*ck you"

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Reuters @Reuters

18h

EXCLUSIVE: US slows aircraft-part exports to China as Trump seeks leverage in trade negotiations, sources say https://reut.rs/470oOzUhttps://reut.rs/470oOzU

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