The internet is abuzz with the news that Trump is sending another carrier—the USS Teddy—to the waters south of Iran. It’s leaving from San Diego, so it’ll take a while to get there. There are also more Marines headed there—the most authoritative sounding report said 2K, but there were also claims of as many as 10K. I doubt that latter number. That has led some to talk up the prospect of more war to come—after the midterms. Mario:

The next Iran war may already be getting into position Everyone is getting distracted by the question of whether the latest incidents involving Iran are genuine, manipulated or something in between. The military pieces are moving regardless. Another U.S. carrier is heading toward the region. Transport aircraft have been flowing in. Trump is openly leaving the door open to intensified bombing after the midterms. And the negotiations appear to be stalling. The carrier movement may simply be a rotation. But taken together, there is something much harder to dismiss. “They’re getting ready for something.”

There’s always the possibility that the thing that Trump is getting ready for is the midterms. Nobody will believe him that Iran is a threat if he doesn’t go through the motions. Iran itself seems completely unimpressed, even if they do call Trump multiple times per day, begging for that elusive deal:

Supertanker Ablaze After Iran Attack In Hormuz As US Deploys 10K More Troops & Third Carrier To Mideast Update(1530ET): Iranians are apparently going back on the offensive, after it’s been widely reported that US-protected oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz has been fast gaining steam. Iran state media says a supertanker is burning off the coast of Oman after coming under Iranian attack: Local sources reported that a 2.5 million barrel capacity supertanker that was traveling through the Strait of Hormuz illegally was hit 8 kilometers off the coast of Oman and is burning, reports Fars

There’s also this. Sending an additional carrier to the region, loaded with fighter bombers, is not to be sniffed at. Nevertheless there are two problems with any renewal of a carrier based bombing offensive. Well, maybe three.

Getting within effective range of Iran without becoming vulnerable to Iranian missiles. My own view is that Iran has been mostly sending “warning shots,” intentional near misses to remind the USN to keep its distance. This time—if it comes—could be different. Iran could make a concerted effort to overwhelm what’s left of US missile defenses and go for those carriers.

And that’s the second problem—the acutely low stocks of missile interceptors. More below.

Lastly, there’s the matter of also acutely low stocks of standoff missiles. It’s true that the US is sending 40K x 2K lb. bombs to Israel. Some, like Doug Macgregor, suggest that the US is planning on using those bombs on Iran. The difficulty with that is that these aren’t standoff weapons with ranges of hundreds of miles. Using these bombs would require flying into, or dangerously close to, Iranian airspace—which is exactly why the US expended so many of those precious standoff missiles in its first two campaigns.

These are the reasons why I’ve regularly argued that another bombing campaign would be madness.

Breaking Points had a guest who delved into this issue in a just out article at The Atlantic. Here’s the Brave AI summary of the article’s thesis:

The THAAD Delusion is a term popularized by a September 2026 The Atlantic investigation by Christopher Leonard that critiques the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system’s role in the U.S.-Iran war. The article argues that while THAAD effectively intercepts ballistic missiles, it was originally designed for a limited battlefield role to protect troops during an initial salvo, not for sustained national defense. Key aspects of the “delusion” include: Interceptor Shortages: The U.S. failed to stockpile enough missiles for a prolonged conflict . After nearly two decades of procurement, the U.S. held only 534 interceptors in 2024. During the war, the U.S. consumed approximately 340 to 440 missiles in just 12 months, depleting the majority of its reserve.

Production Bottlenecks : The defense industrial base is fragile and consolidated, with Lockheed Martin and RTX dominating production. Expanding output requires billions in investment and years to scale, as the system relies on a complex network of hundreds of specialized suppliers.

Cost Asymmetry : Each THAAD interceptor costs roughly $12 million , creating a strategic vulnerability against Iran’s use of “precision mass” —a tactic combining expensive ballistic missiles (e.g., Ghadr , Khorramshahr-4 ) with cheap Shahed drones ($20,000–$50,000). THAAD is ineffective against drones, forcing allies to use other costly defenses.

Alliance Strain: The U.S. sold THAAD to allies like the UAE and Saudi Arabia to bind their militaries to American systems. However, the inability to replenish stocks or guarantee protection has led to strategic reassessments, with some partners seeking greater independence or alternative defense solutions.

Here’s my very partial transcript of Leonard on Breaking Points. What I’ve excerpted are those portions in which Leonard supports my argument that any new bombing campaign would be utter madness—suggesting that Trump is engaged in another bluff. The problem with bluffs is that, sometimes, you can feel forced into crossing a red line in an attempt to make your bluff seem plausible. So, to prove you’re crazy enough to start another war, you may end up doing something crazy enough to start another war. And then there’s the problem that Iran is unlikely to tolerate the blockade for much longer. So:

US NEARLY ALL OUT OF MISSILES: Would LOSE Major War Today Q: A new report into the ballistic missile industry here in the United States finds that it is bleak. It is looking really bad. Put this element up on the screen. New article in the Atlantic by Christopher Leonard called The THAAD Delusion paints a very dark portrait of where the United States and its flailing military-industrial complex has left itself after many months of war with Iran. ... So what what capacity remains? How many more rounds of tit for tat can the US go with Iran before Iran is left with 2,000, 3,000, ballistic missiles and the US and Israel are left with very few? This was months ago. I reported over at at Drop Site that Israel’s own interceptor capacity had dwindled to double digits--according to a Trump admin administration official with access to that data. So, what do we have left for this particular war? Leonard: Great question. And by the way, I’m extremely glad you’re reporting on that. I really don’t think the American people have yet gotten a clear picture of the intense damage to done to US bases in the region. Places I toured in in the United Arab Emirates over a year and a half ago are gone now. And a friend of mine who was there said that Iran was very very precise in targeting US facilities and avoiding UAE facilities. The damage has been enormous. So, I mean, what’s our capacity to even protect our troops and our bases at this very moment? The United States doesn’t release the number of stockpiles of missiles it has, citing national security, but groups like CSIS have done a fantastic job. You can actually look through the acquisition documents and kind of get a rough number. And they estimate we have about 230 THAAD interceptors today, at this moment. There are similar numbers for the Patriot interceptor. I need to point out that the THAAD is what you use for the big stuff, very high up in the atmosphere. The THAAD takes out the big ballistic missiles. The Patriot works lower down and you kind of rely on that to take out missiles that the THAAD might miss, or rockets. The Patriot supply is terribly diminished. We have been shooting off Patriots to the tune of over a thousand or 1500, depending on the best estimates. To me there’s this sort of iron and unavoidable fact--Iran can essentially hit almost anything it wants to hit right now. It’s not invulnerable, of course, and we do have defenses, but the very fact that the war stopped in June with the Memo Of Understanding [MOU] reflects the fact that at that time, in June, Iran had the capability to strike essentially anywhere in the Gulf that it chose, and we did not have the capacity to defend our bases or our allies.

John Mearsheimer has repeatedly referred to the MOU as Trump’s surrender to Iran. That being the case, everything that has transpired since June—and continues at the present time—represents Trump’s desperate efforts to avoid the consequences of military defeat via economic warfare.

The reality is that at this point we do not have the stockpile to defend the bases or the allies. If we did, I don’t think the war in Iran would have stopped. I don’t think the US attacks would have stopped and, as you know, from all the people you’ve interviewed Iran still holds kind of a sword over our policy in the sense that we know that if the United States attacks them heavily going after civilian infrastructure, as Trump has threatened, Iran can respond in kind. So while we don’t know the exact number of missiles sitting in the stockpile right now, the evidence seems totally clear that it’s not sufficient to defend US bases. It’s not sufficient to defend US allies in the region, and that leaves Iran with the capability to drive the kind of hard bargains it’s driving right now.

Now back to the all important Strait of Hormuz, and the effects the stalemate there is having on the world economy and US politics. I should say up front that, while I’m not a fan of Tracy Shuchart, she does follow energy issues. But PP and Luke speak some hard truths.