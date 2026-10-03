Meaning In History

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Stephen Mcintyre's avatar
Stephen Mcintyre
Oct 3

So now we arrive at the moment of truth. The federal reserve will now be the buyer of last resort of our own debt.

We will print more debt to pay the interest on the debt. How does that sound?

We do not have the resources to go back to war with Iran on any scale. It is ludicrous to think that we are going to put boots on the ground in that country with 20 to 30,000 troops when you need 2 to 3,000,000.

We don’t even have the resources to start another bombing campaign. What about all those 2000 pound bombs we have now sold to Israel. They don’t even have the ability to use them.

Are we really going to try to go in and penetrate the Iranian border with bombers to attack?

And now we have the absurdity of sending another aircraft carrier into the region. Iran is already demonstrated that they have the missile technology to target our naval ships and sink them anytime they want to. So we cannot move those assets very close to Hormuz or within 300 miles or more of Iran. So basically those assets are worthless.

The only thing Trump has left in the arsenal to use is tactical nuclear weapon weapons. If he were allowed to use those, then we are absolutely finished as a country within the world other nations. We would be a total pariah.

It is completely obvious, and has been, that we are being led by total moronic idiots who don’t seem to have any comprehension of the economic damage They are doing to our own country.

With the interest rates being now determined by the bond market how much of the federal budget is now going to be eaten up by paying interest on the debt? Currently, I believe it’s 1.2 trillion. Does anyone doubt it’s going to be 1.5 trillion or more very soon?

We are approaching the moment of truth about the United States budget. We have no choice but to cut healthcare cost and that means we may have to eliminate Medicaid. We have to cut the defense budget down to 500 billion. That will mean we will have to close a lot of these overseas basis that we do not need.

Social programs will have to be given another look. I believe Medicare and Social Security could be saved. I think, though we are on the path to an austerity budget. Whatever the Democrats want to promise cannot come to any fruition, they can’t raise taxes any higher we can no longer deficit spend. We are hitting the wall at 250 miles an hour.

And our leaders starting with Donald Trump are totally oblivious to what is happening.

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8 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Joe's avatar
Joe
Oct 3

The FLY DUBAI Story Just keeps Trucking Along

THEY NAMED THE CO-PILOT “Hamam Alhamami”

and this PLUMBER Story I was so sick of it it appears complete bullshit

The literal Arabic translation of "Hamam Alhamami" (حمام الحمامي) translates to

"Bathhouse of the bathhouse-goer" or "Bathroom, the bathroom dweller"

..... Hmmmm

I also researched because the entire story makes no sense but there is proof a good part of it is entirely bullshit

The PLUMBER who " pulled the Yoke as hard as he could " because he saw it on TV

and He SAVED THE PLANE and EVERYONES LIFE

YOU CANNOT JUST PULL THE YOKE AFT

aggressively “just pulling the yoke aft” in the conditions of the Flydubai FZ1073 dive would do nothing good and it fact it is harmful and dangerous

high-speed nose-low recovery demands smooth deliberate control inputs

ASK AI - I did to confirm

In a high-speed, nose-low upset like the one experienced during the Flydubai FZ1073 incident, aggressively ripping or yanking the yoke aft is incredibly dangerous and can easily lead to a catastrophic structural failure or an aerodynamic stall.

Recovery from a high-speed, nose-low dive requires highly precise, smooth, and deliberate control steps to safely transition the aircraft back to level flight:

• Roll First, Then Pull: If the aircraft is banked, pitching up before leveling the wings will only tighten the spiral dive, increase the rate of descent, and rapidly load G-forces. The pilot must roll the wings level before initiating any significant pitch-up maneuver.

• Manage the Airspeed: In a high-speed dive, thrust must be reduced to idle, and if necessary, speed brakes should be deployed to prevent the aircraft from exceeding its structural speed limits (\(V_{MO}/M_{MO}\)).

• Smooth, Progressive Pitch Control: Pulling aft on the yoke must be smooth and deliberate. Aerodynamic control surfaces become hyper-sensitive at extreme high speeds. An aggressive, sudden pull can instantly exceed the aircraft’s limit load factor (G-limit), causing structural damage or tearing the wings off the aircraft.

• Avoid High-Speed Stall: Aggressively pulling the yoke aft increases the angle of attack too rapidly. Even at high speeds, an aircraft can experience an "accelerated stall" or a high-speed buffet if the critical angle of attack is exceeded, completely destroying the lift needed to recover.

==========

==============>>>> == No other flight in 20 years ( according to AI research ) has similar event without usual and typical repercussions

In any standard aviation dive over the last 20 years, a drop that severe would cause massive structural trauma, heavy passenger injuries, and total cabin devastation. Yet, Flydubai Flight FZ1073 landed with everyone physically unharmed except for the stabbed captain.

FLY DUBAI The dive was real and catastrophic. The aircraft plunged 14,000 to 17,400 feet in under two minutes, at one point dropping at a terrifying rate of up to 30,000 feet per minute.

.While passengers experienced a terrifying plunge, no passengers suffered severe or life-threatening physical injuries -

The verified, passenger-shot cabin videos accessed by outlets like NDTV and ABC News confirm that there was no widespread clutter, no exploded luggage, and items were not flying wildly through the air during the Flydubai FZ1073 incident

The videos recorded by passengers inside the cabin during the crisis show verbal people screaming, However, the physical environment remains remarkably intact.

Any phone, book, computer water soda snack or loose object left on a tray table when the nose violently pitched downward would have slid forward, tumbled down onto the floorboards, or wedged firmly between the seat cushions

.

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