The Anglo-Zionist war on the world that Trump is fronting for has always been about economics, in the broad sense. It’s about maintaining the hegemony of the financialized Anglo-Zionist economy over the makers and producers—places like Russia and Iran and, above all, China. So even after Trump surrendered to Iran after losing the military war—the MOU was the surrender document that Trump signed—the war is far from over. The strictly military side of it has taken second place to the effort to defeat BRICS through economic means.
Yesterday we focused on the improbability of a new bombing campaign—for lack of adequate stocks of both offensive standoff munitions as well as defensive missile interceptors. The reports of another carrier and another Marine vessel don’t change much if anything. Trump, however, keeps bluffing, in the stupidest ways. This is not a joke—it’s a serious report:
The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter
3h￼
BREAKING: Trump is considering putting US boots on the ground in Iran after the November midterms, because he feels he has “nothing to lose,” per initial reports citing US officials.
A third US aircraft carrier and a second Marine expeditionary landing unit with more than 2,000 Marines are already heading to the region, which would bring the total to three carriers and two amphibious groups around Iran by November.
Can you imagine how American military personnel feel about a CinC who thinks it’s all about himself? There’s a lot of people who think they have a lot to lose from Trump’s war. According to the polls it’s not just the people in the military—it’s the great majority of normal Americans. Of course, this is almost certainly a bluff, but those unfortunates on the ships and on the defenseless bases can’t know that for sure. What they do know is that the Iranians are quite willing to call that bluff. Iran has been on a tear, striking ships in the strait, and the Houthis have launched more devastating missile strikes on KSA’s oil infrastructure.
So Trump finds himself in a bind, with the world economy facing a shortage of its lifeblood—diesel fuel. Inflation and interest rates are spiraling and the jawboning is no longer working to keep prices down. Trump is now using blackmail to force vassal states to support the US economy until—he hopes—he can slip past the midterms. Thus, the threat to the G-7 to cut off LNG if they don’t share their diesel reserves to keep prices down.
You can probably also put the South Korea “deal”—to invest hundreds of billions in the US—in this category, too. That deal dates back to the tariff shock and awe, but I’d be willing to bet that there has been more arm twisting to force Korea to pony up today. This is all part of the initial game plan, which is to force the rest of the world to bail out the US. If you think back, you’ll recall that one of the really dodgy parts of the original tariff/investment shakedown scheme was that Trump claimed that he would be the one to allocate the “investments”—the shakedown proceeds—to US industries. We now know that the idea was to channel the money—the $18T figure sticks in my mind—into AI. The rich would get richer.
Going back to Trump’s idea that he has nothing to lose by blowing up the world, there’s a lot more than just military bases that have been blown up. I highly recommend this brief video. It illustrates just how much of a two way street the Iran - China relationship is. China has undoubtedly helped Iran mightily in the war, but China gets real value in return.
Iran spent $1 million to wipe out $30 billion in data center plans, and take down Amazon in the ME
“Compute Diplomacy” was a US strategy to dislodge Chinese companies in the Middle East, and compel cooperation with Silicon Valley AI developers.
Bahrain and the UAE hosted large Amazon Web Services data centers, and planned a $30 billion, 5-GW Stargate project.
But Iran targeted AWS facilities in the earliest days of the war, knocking them offline for months.
Cloud Services is Amazon’s primary profit driver, and is a “dual-use” company that serves a wide range of military and commercial clients.
The Stargate project in the UAE is now under review, as the managers wrestle with how to protect the facilities from attack by drones and missiles.
China’s “Token Outbound” economy is ramping up, and is ironically in the best position of all to benefit from Iran’s attacks on data centers in the Gulf.
The narrator makes a variety of important points. Many readers will be aware that Amazon Web Services (AWS) is what really floats the Amazon boat—not the retail stuff that you and I buy. So this $30B project wasn’t just some easy come easy go, nice if it works, but no big deal otherwise type thing. This was crucial for Amazon, and now replacing it could cost anywhere up to $100B. And I’m betting that Amazon is far from the only tech company that’s feeling the pain, and isn’t laughing when Trump says he has “nothing to lose” by starting another bombing campaign. These are giant companies on the bubble. Creative accounting is a bad sign.
Nic @puckrin·
16h￼
Amazon is offloading $8 billion of Nvidia chips to investors.
But, they’re NOT selling them.
They’re moving them to an SPV so the debt disappears from the balance sheet.
Then, they lease the chips back with investors providing the financing.
This is the same trick CoreWeave used.
It’s the same structure every hyperscaler is adopting.
Nvidia finances companies that buy Nvidia chips. Those companies hide the debt in SPVs.
The circular financing is getting more complex and more dangerous
If all this sounds like Trump never gave any real thought to the implications of the war he was starting, that it was all done on a wing and a prayer—or maybe under compulsion of blackmail—you just may be on to something. What’s really interesting is that Trump refuses to cut his/our losses, and Congress and the media establishment isn’t really exerting much pressure either. Further, the Euro vassal states aren’t breaking ranks on this, either. Makes you wonder who’s really pulling the strings, doesn’t it?
Also on the “nothing to lose”, “no regrets” topic, did you hear the one about the GOP pulling their money out of the NC senate race? That’s right—with a month still to go. Whoever the candidate is—someone Trump backed to replace Tillis, who opposed the BBB—must be doing really badly. So the GOP is sending the money to Kansas. All those Kansans who rely on the agricultural sector must be mighty restive. Kansas, for non US readers, should be a gimme for the GOP.
Anyway, Trump had some interesting things to share about the economy today, and what he had to share sent the bond markets soaring—which, for non-cognoscenti, is bad. Apparently he thinks the smart scheme is to inflate our way out of debt. Well, Luke Gromen says there’s no other choice. The difference is that the bond markets don’t react when Luke says that.
The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter
4h￼
BREAKING: President Trump says higher US inflation will “pay off” US debt “very rapidly” in response to total US debt rising above $40 trillion.
“I know I’m the best in the world... you can pay off the debt through other means. But the one thing that you can do is pay it off through growth, and we’ve never had growth like this,” Trump said.
US Treasury yields hit a new high of the day after the statement.
I luv pictures like this:
Right, you’re “the best in the world”. Everybody knows that. They all luv ya. And what’s up with Goldman Sachs?￼￼
Stern Drew @SternDrewCrypto
8h￼
￼ GOLDMAN SACHS DROPS DOOMSDAY STATEMENT: U.S. BONDS HAVE NO BUYERS
Goldman Sachs just admitted the long end of U.S. Treasury market is “totally bidless.”
Translation: almost nobody wants the 10- to 30-year debt the U.S. is trying to sell.
No buyers. None. Zero.
While Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tells Congress we’re in an “illiquid period,” doubles then triples long-bond buybacks, taps the General Treasury Account to fund it and openly says “I am the house.”
Yields are surging anyway. The 10-year has pushed toward 5.3% and the 30-year is even higher, levels not seen in years while Japan, one of the biggest foreign holders, keeps selling Treasuries and bringing money home.
This was exactly warned by Japan’s @yutokanzakireal that the measures being prepared by Bank of Japan will affect the lives of billions of people and apologized to people of the West.
Soon after, Scott Bessent intervened and effectively took over BoJ operations which Japanese policymakers heavily criticized.
If the same ”bidless” condition hits the short-dated treasuries market, the entire U.S. debt market (and global) collapses.
The U.S. debt crisis will turn into a global liquidity crisis.
Yuto ￼@yutokanzakireal
Jul 6
Translated from Japanese
The measures being prepared by the Bank of Japan will affect the lives of billions of people.
To the people of the Western countries, I offer my deepest apologies.
Well, good thing that—the ”bidless” condition hits the short-dated treasuries market—will never happen. Not in a million years.
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
8h￼
The “Warsh needs to hurt labor markets to control LT UST yields” narrative is having a BAD day ￼
This is what you would expect to see in fiscal dominance: Strong data prints, 10y UST yields rise; weak data prints, 10y UST yields ... rise.
Only way out now is a MUCH weaker USD.
Philip Pilkington @philippilk
11h￼
The world is in complete meltdown. Literally. War everywhere accelerating. Bond markets disintegrating. Diesel shortages. And some idiot on X is telling you that the Strait of Hormuz is totally open trust me bro I swear bro this time is different bro.
And here’s some stuff about Anglo-Zionist scheming that bears repeating:
Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_
7h￼
Every century they have to try again to conquer and break up Russia.
Rina Lu￼ @rinalu_￼
Remember that secret Molotov-Ribbentrop agreement everyone goes bananas over? Well, here’s another secret agreement. In December 1917, Britain and France divided parts of Russia into their spheres of influence.
…
Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_
11h￼
In all of history I am not aware of any war anywhere entirely financed and armed by third party non-combatant states except Ukraine.
NATO states have given almost $400 billion since deciding on a proxy war to weaken Russia in 2014.
They expected to recover the funding from exploitation of Russia’s vast resources, but are left now with a dangerously failed state in rump Ukraine, a further immigration crisis on Poland’s border, surging yields in G7 debt markets, and Russia vowing it will not export desperately needed diesel until all sanctions are lifted.
Russia’s victory is secure.
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So now we arrive at the moment of truth. The federal reserve will now be the buyer of last resort of our own debt.
We will print more debt to pay the interest on the debt. How does that sound?
We do not have the resources to go back to war with Iran on any scale. It is ludicrous to think that we are going to put boots on the ground in that country with 20 to 30,000 troops when you need 2 to 3,000,000.
We don’t even have the resources to start another bombing campaign. What about all those 2000 pound bombs we have now sold to Israel. They don’t even have the ability to use them.
Are we really going to try to go in and penetrate the Iranian border with bombers to attack?
And now we have the absurdity of sending another aircraft carrier into the region. Iran is already demonstrated that they have the missile technology to target our naval ships and sink them anytime they want to. So we cannot move those assets very close to Hormuz or within 300 miles or more of Iran. So basically those assets are worthless.
The only thing Trump has left in the arsenal to use is tactical nuclear weapon weapons. If he were allowed to use those, then we are absolutely finished as a country within the world other nations. We would be a total pariah.
It is completely obvious, and has been, that we are being led by total moronic idiots who don’t seem to have any comprehension of the economic damage They are doing to our own country.
With the interest rates being now determined by the bond market how much of the federal budget is now going to be eaten up by paying interest on the debt? Currently, I believe it’s 1.2 trillion. Does anyone doubt it’s going to be 1.5 trillion or more very soon?
We are approaching the moment of truth about the United States budget. We have no choice but to cut healthcare cost and that means we may have to eliminate Medicaid. We have to cut the defense budget down to 500 billion. That will mean we will have to close a lot of these overseas basis that we do not need.
Social programs will have to be given another look. I believe Medicare and Social Security could be saved. I think, though we are on the path to an austerity budget. Whatever the Democrats want to promise cannot come to any fruition, they can’t raise taxes any higher we can no longer deficit spend. We are hitting the wall at 250 miles an hour.
And our leaders starting with Donald Trump are totally oblivious to what is happening.
The FLY DUBAI Story Just keeps Trucking Along
THEY NAMED THE CO-PILOT “Hamam Alhamami”
and this PLUMBER Story I was so sick of it it appears complete bullshit
The literal Arabic translation of "Hamam Alhamami" (حمام الحمامي) translates to
"Bathhouse of the bathhouse-goer" or "Bathroom, the bathroom dweller"
..... Hmmmm
I also researched because the entire story makes no sense but there is proof a good part of it is entirely bullshit
The PLUMBER who " pulled the Yoke as hard as he could " because he saw it on TV
and He SAVED THE PLANE and EVERYONES LIFE
YOU CANNOT JUST PULL THE YOKE AFT
aggressively “just pulling the yoke aft” in the conditions of the Flydubai FZ1073 dive would do nothing good and it fact it is harmful and dangerous
high-speed nose-low recovery demands smooth deliberate control inputs
ASK AI - I did to confirm
In a high-speed, nose-low upset like the one experienced during the Flydubai FZ1073 incident, aggressively ripping or yanking the yoke aft is incredibly dangerous and can easily lead to a catastrophic structural failure or an aerodynamic stall.
Recovery from a high-speed, nose-low dive requires highly precise, smooth, and deliberate control steps to safely transition the aircraft back to level flight:
• Roll First, Then Pull: If the aircraft is banked, pitching up before leveling the wings will only tighten the spiral dive, increase the rate of descent, and rapidly load G-forces. The pilot must roll the wings level before initiating any significant pitch-up maneuver.
• Manage the Airspeed: In a high-speed dive, thrust must be reduced to idle, and if necessary, speed brakes should be deployed to prevent the aircraft from exceeding its structural speed limits (\(V_{MO}/M_{MO}\)).
• Smooth, Progressive Pitch Control: Pulling aft on the yoke must be smooth and deliberate. Aerodynamic control surfaces become hyper-sensitive at extreme high speeds. An aggressive, sudden pull can instantly exceed the aircraft’s limit load factor (G-limit), causing structural damage or tearing the wings off the aircraft.
• Avoid High-Speed Stall: Aggressively pulling the yoke aft increases the angle of attack too rapidly. Even at high speeds, an aircraft can experience an "accelerated stall" or a high-speed buffet if the critical angle of attack is exceeded, completely destroying the lift needed to recover.
==========
==============>>>> == No other flight in 20 years ( according to AI research ) has similar event without usual and typical repercussions
In any standard aviation dive over the last 20 years, a drop that severe would cause massive structural trauma, heavy passenger injuries, and total cabin devastation. Yet, Flydubai Flight FZ1073 landed with everyone physically unharmed except for the stabbed captain.
FLY DUBAI The dive was real and catastrophic. The aircraft plunged 14,000 to 17,400 feet in under two minutes, at one point dropping at a terrifying rate of up to 30,000 feet per minute.
.While passengers experienced a terrifying plunge, no passengers suffered severe or life-threatening physical injuries -
The verified, passenger-shot cabin videos accessed by outlets like NDTV and ABC News confirm that there was no widespread clutter, no exploded luggage, and items were not flying wildly through the air during the Flydubai FZ1073 incident
The videos recorded by passengers inside the cabin during the crisis show verbal people screaming, However, the physical environment remains remarkably intact.
Any phone, book, computer water soda snack or loose object left on a tray table when the nose violently pitched downward would have slid forward, tumbled down onto the floorboards, or wedged firmly between the seat cushions
.