The Anglo-Zionist war on the world that Trump is fronting for has always been about economics, in the broad sense. It’s about maintaining the hegemony of the financialized Anglo-Zionist economy over the makers and producers—places like Russia and Iran and, above all, China. So even after Trump surrendered to Iran after losing the military war—the MOU was the surrender document that Trump signed—the war is far from over. The strictly military side of it has taken second place to the effort to defeat BRICS through economic means.

Yesterday we focused on the improbability of a new bombing campaign—for lack of adequate stocks of both offensive standoff munitions as well as defensive missile interceptors. The reports of another carrier and another Marine vessel don’t change much if anything. Trump, however, keeps bluffing, in the stupidest ways. This is not a joke—it’s a serious report:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 3h￼ BREAKING: Trump is considering putting US boots on the ground in Iran after the November midterms, because he feels he has “nothing to lose,” per initial reports citing US officials. A third US aircraft carrier and a second Marine expeditionary landing unit with more than 2,000 Marines are already heading to the region, which would bring the total to three carriers and two amphibious groups around Iran by November.

Can you imagine how American military personnel feel about a CinC who thinks it’s all about himself? There’s a lot of people who think they have a lot to lose from Trump’s war. According to the polls it’s not just the people in the military—it’s the great majority of normal Americans. Of course, this is almost certainly a bluff, but those unfortunates on the ships and on the defenseless bases can’t know that for sure. What they do know is that the Iranians are quite willing to call that bluff. Iran has been on a tear, striking ships in the strait, and the Houthis have launched more devastating missile strikes on KSA’s oil infrastructure.

So Trump finds himself in a bind, with the world economy facing a shortage of its lifeblood—diesel fuel. Inflation and interest rates are spiraling and the jawboning is no longer working to keep prices down. Trump is now using blackmail to force vassal states to support the US economy until—he hopes—he can slip past the midterms. Thus, the threat to the G-7 to cut off LNG if they don’t share their diesel reserves to keep prices down.

You can probably also put the South Korea “deal”—to invest hundreds of billions in the US—in this category, too. That deal dates back to the tariff shock and awe, but I’d be willing to bet that there has been more arm twisting to force Korea to pony up today. This is all part of the initial game plan, which is to force the rest of the world to bail out the US. If you think back, you’ll recall that one of the really dodgy parts of the original tariff/investment shakedown scheme was that Trump claimed that he would be the one to allocate the “investments”—the shakedown proceeds—to US industries. We now know that the idea was to channel the money—the $18T figure sticks in my mind—into AI. The rich would get richer.

Going back to Trump’s idea that he has nothing to lose by blowing up the world, there’s a lot more than just military bases that have been blown up. I highly recommend this brief video. It illustrates just how much of a two way street the Iran - China relationship is. China has undoubtedly helped Iran mightily in the war, but China gets real value in return.

“Compute Diplomacy” was a US strategy to dislodge Chinese companies in the Middle East, and compel cooperation with Silicon Valley AI developers. Bahrain and the UAE hosted large Amazon Web Services data centers, and planned a $30 billion, 5-GW Stargate project. But Iran targeted AWS facilities in the earliest days of the war, knocking them offline for months. Cloud Services is Amazon’s primary profit driver, and is a “dual-use” company that serves a wide range of military and commercial clients. The Stargate project in the UAE is now under review, as the managers wrestle with how to protect the facilities from attack by drones and missiles. China’s “Token Outbound” economy is ramping up, and is ironically in the best position of all to benefit from Iran’s attacks on data centers in the Gulf.

The narrator makes a variety of important points. Many readers will be aware that Amazon Web Services (AWS) is what really floats the Amazon boat—not the retail stuff that you and I buy. So this $30B project wasn’t just some easy come easy go, nice if it works, but no big deal otherwise type thing. This was crucial for Amazon, and now replacing it could cost anywhere up to $100B. And I’m betting that Amazon is far from the only tech company that’s feeling the pain, and isn’t laughing when Trump says he has “nothing to lose” by starting another bombing campaign. These are giant companies on the bubble. Creative accounting is a bad sign.

Nic @puckrin· 16h￼ Amazon is offloading $8 billion of Nvidia chips to investors. But, they’re NOT selling them. They’re moving them to an SPV so the debt disappears from the balance sheet. Then, they lease the chips back with investors providing the financing. This is the same trick CoreWeave used. It’s the same structure every hyperscaler is adopting. Nvidia finances companies that buy Nvidia chips. Those companies hide the debt in SPVs. The circular financing is getting more complex and more dangerous

If all this sounds like Trump never gave any real thought to the implications of the war he was starting, that it was all done on a wing and a prayer—or maybe under compulsion of blackmail—you just may be on to something. What’s really interesting is that Trump refuses to cut his/our losses, and Congress and the media establishment isn’t really exerting much pressure either. Further, the Euro vassal states aren’t breaking ranks on this, either. Makes you wonder who’s really pulling the strings, doesn’t it?

Also on the “nothing to lose”, “no regrets” topic, did you hear the one about the GOP pulling their money out of the NC senate race? That’s right—with a month still to go. Whoever the candidate is—someone Trump backed to replace Tillis, who opposed the BBB—must be doing really badly. So the GOP is sending the money to Kansas. All those Kansans who rely on the agricultural sector must be mighty restive. Kansas, for non US readers, should be a gimme for the GOP.

Anyway, Trump had some interesting things to share about the economy today, and what he had to share sent the bond markets soaring—which, for non-cognoscenti, is bad. Apparently he thinks the smart scheme is to inflate our way out of debt. Well, Luke Gromen says there’s no other choice. The difference is that the bond markets don’t react when Luke says that.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 4h￼ BREAKING: President Trump says higher US inflation will “pay off” US debt “very rapidly” in response to total US debt rising above $40 trillion. “I know I’m the best in the world... you can pay off the debt through other means. But the one thing that you can do is pay it off through growth, and we’ve never had growth like this,” Trump said. US Treasury yields hit a new high of the day after the statement.

I luv pictures like this:

Right, you’re “the best in the world”. Everybody knows that. They all luv ya. And what’s up with Goldman Sachs?￼￼

Stern Drew @SternDrewCrypto 8h￼ ￼ GOLDMAN SACHS DROPS DOOMSDAY STATEMENT: U.S. BONDS HAVE NO BUYERS Goldman Sachs just admitted the long end of U.S. Treasury market is “totally bidless.” Translation: almost nobody wants the 10- to 30-year debt the U.S. is trying to sell. No buyers. None. Zero. While Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tells Congress we’re in an “illiquid period,” doubles then triples long-bond buybacks, taps the General Treasury Account to fund it and openly says “I am the house.” Yields are surging anyway. The 10-year has pushed toward 5.3% and the 30-year is even higher, levels not seen in years while Japan, one of the biggest foreign holders, keeps selling Treasuries and bringing money home. This was exactly warned by Japan’s @yutokanzakireal that the measures being prepared by Bank of Japan will affect the lives of billions of people and apologized to people of the West. Soon after, Scott Bessent intervened and effectively took over BoJ operations which Japanese policymakers heavily criticized. If the same ”bidless” condition hits the short-dated treasuries market, the entire U.S. debt market (and global) collapses. The U.S. debt crisis will turn into a global liquidity crisis. Yuto ￼@yutokanzakireal Jul 6 Translated from Japanese The measures being prepared by the Bank of Japan will affect the lives of billions of people. To the people of the Western countries, I offer my deepest apologies.

Well, good thing that—the ”bidless” condition hits the short-dated treasuries market—will never happen. Not in a million years.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 8h￼ The “Warsh needs to hurt labor markets to control LT UST yields” narrative is having a BAD day ￼ This is what you would expect to see in fiscal dominance: Strong data prints, 10y UST yields rise; weak data prints, 10y UST yields ... rise. Only way out now is a MUCH weaker USD.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 11h￼ The world is in complete meltdown. Literally. War everywhere accelerating. Bond markets disintegrating. Diesel shortages. And some idiot on X is telling you that the Strait of Hormuz is totally open trust me bro I swear bro this time is different bro.

And here’s some stuff about Anglo-Zionist scheming that bears repeating:

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ 7h￼ Every century they have to try again to conquer and break up Russia. Rina Lu￼ @rinalu_￼ Remember that secret Molotov-Ribbentrop agreement everyone goes bananas over? Well, here’s another secret agreement. In December 1917, Britain and France divided parts of Russia into their spheres of influence. …