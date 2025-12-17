War At 9PM And Other News
That’s according to Tucker Carlson:
Megatron @Megatron_ron
1h￼
BREAKING:
￼￼ Tonight Trump will announce WAR with Venezuela - Tucker Carlson
According to Tucker Carlson, a member of Congress has told him that Congress was briefed yesterday that a war with Venezuela is coming and that it’ll be announced tonight
President Trump is due to give an address from the Oval Office at 9 PM EST.
So, in post-constitutional America the POTUS simply announces a war? To a supine and bought and paid for Congress as well as to We the People? And presumably anyone who objects will be denounced as guilty of sedition “PUNISHABLE BY DEATH.”
Will Trump “sign over the rights” to all or part of Venezuela to Israel? Ya never know. Why not? After all, as he said last night, bragging to his owners:
I signed the Golan Heights, the rights to the Goldan [sic] Heights, over to Israel, nobody thought that was possible to get. They’d been working on that [starts shouting] for 70 YEARS, Mark [Levin], 70 years. Ya know, planes would fly into places and have meetings that would last two or three days--all they talked about was the Golan Heights [points], right Jason? And nobody ever did anything. But I did it, and I did it quickly, and I say, ‘Good luck to you’. Then I found out the value of it. Trillions of dollars, it could be worth, if ya think, trillions of dollars. I said, ‘Yeah, maybe I should have asked ‘em’ for something.’
And, again, why not?
Megatron @Megatron_ron
7h￼
NEW:
Trump agrees that he’s the first Jewish President of the United States
Will Schryver @imetatronink
18h￼
The Shining City on the Hill Goes Rogue
Russia is sensibly preparing for more war.
Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen
4h￼
As the conflict between Europe and Russia escalates, Putin announced the deployment of a new powerful deterrent - the Oreshnik missile system will enter combat duty within the next two weeks
￼-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT
7h￼
The first regiment equipped with the S-500 anti-aircraft missile system has entered combat duty, Andrei Belousov announced.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Maybe Trump has something else in mind for his 9PM address to the nation? He’ll tell us that he will not release the scam/hoax Epstein files that are due tomorrow. Or maybe he’ll tell us that he’s whipped inflation? Or he has a big proposal to end medical grift and deport the remaining 10M migrants? But my wager is that the chief warmonger will brag that we are going to do some big beautiful bombing of Venezuela, that regime change is required, and that it’ll be over before you know it and the armada will be home by Christmas.
Since there’s no time to gain a declaration of war, he’ll use the tried and true flimsy 2001 AUMF to justify the attacks on narcoterrorists. And the Rs will emasculate themselves, bow to his majesty, and tell him he’s the greatest President who ever lived.
The magatards will rejoice, the democrats will have additional ammo for his upcoming impeachments in 2026, and the rest of us will regret having voted for this erratic and unstable man last year.
Nothing about this Venezuela venture is going to surprise me. I predicted several weeks ago that if we were going to war, it would probably be before Christmas. Now why I thought that I can’t take it just was a very strong feeling it would now rather than January 2026.
Technically, speaking, we are already at war since we’re using our Navy to blockade Venezuela . No discussion with Congress no rationale to explain this other than the phony propaganda that it’s about drugs and narco trafficking.
This president is arbitrarily, deciding on his own with no input from our political leaders and the people of this country that he and he alone can take us to war . Even Franklin Delano Roosevelt was not arrogant. Then again we have the president to some degree of Lyndon Johnson almost doing the same thing by taking us to war in Vietnam using the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, which was phony as it could possibly be.
I want to thank our host Mark for recommending Ron Unz’s call him from yesterday yesterday on Trump as Caligula. I read it last night and I agree with most of the points that Ron made. We have been moving toward a presidency and a government run by Fiat rather than by our constitutional makeup.
I would make the case that this is been moving in that direction since Roosevelt was in office. It certainly has picked up speed in the last 25 years and here we are we are being ruled in a semi authoritarian state rather than any type of constitutional republic.
There is no doubt in my mind we would’ve been at war in 1939 if Roosevelt were able to act like Trump is today.
If he actually announces war tonight right before Christmas, and this would fit right in with his narcissistic psychology, twisted as it is , instead of giving us peace for the holiday season I am giving you war because we must have it. His justification is that we will come down hard on the drug smugglers and protect American youth. The truth of the matter is, it’s just a play for natural resources. Yet I am amazed at the number of people on X that are lining up in support of this and have bought the propaganda, hook line, and sinker.
It is fascinating to watch how the people of this country have become so manipulated by propaganda and outright lies. But I suppose that if you can convince millions and millions of people to take an untested vaccine, you can convince them that war is in the best interest of all of us. So tonight we will have a modern version of the fireside chat, and the only thing missing will be the figure of Franklin Roosevelt explaining why we need to go to war in Venezuela.