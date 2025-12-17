That’s according to Tucker Carlson:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Tonight Trump will announce WAR with Venezuela - Tucker Carlson According to Tucker Carlson, a member of Congress has told him that Congress was briefed yesterday that a war with Venezuela is coming and that it’ll be announced tonight President Trump is due to give an address from the Oval Office at 9 PM EST.

So, in post-constitutional America the POTUS simply announces a war? To a supine and bought and paid for Congress as well as to We the People? And presumably anyone who objects will be denounced as guilty of sedition “PUNISHABLE BY DEATH.”

Will Trump “sign over the rights” to all or part of Venezuela to Israel? Ya never know. Why not? After all, as he said last night, bragging to his owners:

I signed the Golan Heights, the rights to the Goldan [sic] Heights, over to Israel, nobody thought that was possible to get. They’d been working on that [starts shouting] for 70 YEARS, Mark [Levin], 70 years. Ya know, planes would fly into places and have meetings that would last two or three days--all they talked about was the Golan Heights [points], right Jason? And nobody ever did anything. But I did it, and I did it quickly, and I say, ‘Good luck to you’. Then I found out the value of it. Trillions of dollars, it could be worth, if ya think, trillions of dollars. I said, ‘Yeah, maybe I should have asked ‘em’ for something.’

And, again, why not?

