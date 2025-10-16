By now most readers will have learned that, after days of hyper war mongering rhetoric from Trump and his flunkies, Trump had a super positive phone call with Putin—or Pu’in, with a glottal stop in place of a ‘t’, as in be’er for ‘better’, as Trump’s spokesgrrrl says. Putin, it turns out in Trump’s telling, was pretty much totally blown away by Trump’s peace making in Gaza and can’t wait to meet with Trump. Again. Remember the two hour meeting in Alaska? Readers won’t be surprised to learn that the Russian account of the call was very “vague”. In other words, nothing has changed. Putin is still holding to the terms he enunciated years ago.

It looks like this is more Trumpian gaslighting of the American public. Days of war mongering talk to show the base how tough he is, then it all devolves into a “peace” meeting at which nothing actually happens. This is all for domestic consumption, to give the appearance of, well, doing something.

What’s in it for Putin? Putin, for his own reasons, wants to preserve—to the extent possible—the image of Russia as a reasonable member of the international community of nations—in opposition to the demonization of Russia by the Anglo-Zionists. Engaging in talks with Trump is one way of doing that. This time, however, Putin may have driven a harder deal than he did for the Alaska freebie. This Putin - Trump meeting will be preceded by a meeting of mutual advisers, as Putin has previously demanded—giving it a more professional appearance and putting the players on a more even playing field. It will also be held in an historic Western capital—Budapest. This also serves Putin’s purpose, despite the requirement of catering a bit to Trump.

The situation with China is different. China—as distinct from Russia—makes cheap high quality stuff for the rest of the world. The world loves that, which is a major reason why the Anglo-Zionist attempts at demonizing China have largely fallen flat. Which is also why Xi feels free to garner the applause of most of the world by refusing to kiss Trump’s ass and instead telling Trump to pound sand—refusing to take phone calls from Trump, slapping export controls on the US that threaten key industries when Trump and his flunkies misbehave, etc. Xi is playing hardball and feels no compulsion to butter up Trump’s fragile ego. It’s all a clown show, with Trump as Bozo.

The latest, of course, is that Scott Bessent is trying to form a coalition of the unwilling to stand up to “bureaucrats in China” regarding China’s export controls on rare earths:

.@SecScottBessent: We’re going to be speaking with our European allies...India, and the Asian democracies, and we’re going to have a fulsome group response to this because bureaucrats in China cannot manage the supply chain or the manufacturing process for the rest of the world.

Did you get that? Democracies against authoritarians? That’s how Team Trump is trying to frame this. It ain’t working. The democracies know who the real “authoritarians” are in international trade and relations, and it isn’t China, as far as they’re concerned. Bessent looks like a Gang of One.

Asian democracies?

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand 15h￼ Another, even clearer, sign that his coalition is dead in the water ￼ India’s finance minister refuses to go to the meeting over “unresolved differences over trade and India’s purchases of Russian oil” Quote￼ Shashank Mattoo @MattooShashank 16h My exclusive: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman skipped this year’s Annual Meeting of the World Bank and IMF Unresolved differences over trade and India’s purchases of Russian oil form the backdrop for her decision to not travel to Washington.

European democracies?

China Xinhua News @XHNews 20h China’s top diplomat Wang Yi co-chaired the 27th China-France Strategic Dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to the French President, in Hangzhou on Wednesday http://xhtxs.cn/7v4

開國領袖華國鋒 @foundingleaderh￼ Meanwhile Macron’s diplomatic advisor is in China saying ‘France opposes trade war and camp-based confrontation’.

Arnaud Bertrand elaborates: