Sorry. I meant to add to the previous post that Lavrov’s lecture to the Gulf Arab ruling class could just as well be addressed to the decadent Euro ruling class. The Euros famously address Trump as “Daddy,” but Trump—and not just Trump, but the entire Anglo-Zionist ruling class—is more like an abusive step daddy. Currently the step daddy is suggesting that he’ll “unsanction” Russian oil for a time, till Jewish Nationalists can sort out the mess in the Middle East. Good luck with that. Cat’s, once they get out of the bag, can be very difficult to induce to return to the bag. That goes for the Middle East, too.

Putin and Lavrov have, at various times, suggested all this to the Euros, but it’s almost pointless because the Euro rulers are fully complicit with the Anglo-Zionist Empire. The subject populations will need to sort this out—as in America.

I’m listening to Hedges and Crooke as I write. It’s very good. Crooke, very near the end, states: This is America’s war to lose. Iran wins simply by surprising. Trump went into this without any plan for dealing with the ensuing energy crisis. Crooke maintains, based on the Hebrew language press accounts, that Trump was persuaded by Jewish Nationalists that this would be what I have termed The Weekend War—over in time for market openings on Monday. I’m sorry, I can’t go on without lapsing into profanity in the face of such evil. I can only wish that all those responsible get what they so richly deserve.