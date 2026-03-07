Meaning In History

Barbara Skotte
4h

I've been using the following mantra/chant/whatever-you-want-to-call-it continuously the last number of years:

Karma Come Quickly

Let Justice Be Done

The Greater Good For Everyone

And the "Greater Good" means everyone getting precisely what they karmically deserve.

These days, it is definitely hard to get up in the morning, but reading your posts helps me realize I'm not alone. Thank you Mr. Wauck!

Joe
4h

The 26th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was announced and claimed to have started/launched on March 7, 2026.

Iranian drone-missile campaign targeting Israeli sites from north to south using Emad, Ghadr, and Kheibar missiles, claiming full success after prior radar strikes eased targeting.

