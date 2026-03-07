Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
5h

And don't apologize to us. You are giving priority space in your life to keep us informed.

I'm speaking for all of us to say we are totally grateful.

Blessings, Pam

Reply
Share
Joe's avatar
Joe
5h

Thanks Mark

Appears pretty clear that Lavrov is - as usual - using UN architecture Russia and China by doing so - gaining worldwide prestige v. Trump USA which not only ignores United Nations but appears intentionally undermining it at every step possible

and clear Iran held out the initial olive branch proving words with actions - just as Russia did in Istanbul withdrawing troops so the settlement would go through in 2022

and of course in both situations US declares this as weakness and in both situations treaties were violated or 'torn up' by the US or possibly will be

-- CAVEAT it will take time for Russia China to negotiate and set forth a UN resolution - not sure how much time - did Iran take out enough regional radars that there is no need to attack neighbors ?

Trump post which was popping up everywhere this a.m..

that Iran is surrendering

https://x.com/PeteHegseth/status/2030249188848484824?s=20

Reply
Share
2 replies by Mark Wauck and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture