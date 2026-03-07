Apologies for my late start. I slept in a bit—really tired or really bummed out, not sure which. And while I slept things in Trump world have simply gotten crazier. For a good catchup, I highly recommend this intelligent hour long video featuring Chris Hedges and Alastair Crooke:

Can Israel & the U.S. Sustain Iran’s Military Power? Chris Hedges interviews Alastair Crooke, 7 March 2026

Now, here’s the really insane stuff, and it arises in the disturbing context of reports that the 82nd Airborne may be deployed to the Middle East. Now, I hasten to add that yesterday Scott Ritter suggested that the 82nd could be used to protect diplomatic establishments and bases, and to help evacuate American civilians. Nevertheless, this is the kind of insanity that’s being put out by people close to Trump—whether Jewish Nationalists or their proxies:

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal 11h￼ WaPo: Trump will use a US ground force (comprised of largely poor and working class troops) to “secure oil wealth” from Iran Israel First think tanker Michael Rubin acknowledges “U.S. troops could take incoming fire if deployed there,” but calls the invasion a “no-brainer”

To give you some idea of just how much of a “no-brainer” this idea is, it was first publicly floated by none other than Keith Kellogg—yes, that Keith Kellogg; the close adviser to Trump who, for most of the first year of the current regime, was vociferously advocating for major escalation against Russia. When I saw this report the other day I dismissed it as another hare-brained Kellogg scheme, but now we learn that Jewish Nationalist think tankers—doubtless egged on by the Israeli government—are pushing this idea.

Look, with our supply of interceptors rapidly dwindling, how would those troops 1) get their boots on the island, and 2) survive the incoming fusillade of Iranian missiles? Hopefully the professional military will put their boots down and squelch this madness. Nevertheless, the fact that this degree of madness is being bruited by people with the ear of our increasingly out of touch POTUS is terribly disturbing. These are maniacs. Madmen.

Here’s another taste of the kind of lunacy surrounding Trump:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 11h￼ Pete Hegseth says “The only ones who need to be worried right now are Iranians who think they’re going to live,” and it lays bare the core mentality of the Zionist-American war bloc. They talk as if Iranian lives are expendable, as if large-scale killing is a routine policy option, as if the right to survive is theirs to grant or deny. It’s the same mindset the resistance has confronted for decades, arrogant, dehumanizing, and blind to its own limits.

Yes, this is the Anglo-Zionist mindset. The entire world is at risk.

I’ll close with Sergey Lavrov’s lecture to the Arab rulers in the Middle East who put their trust in the protection racket run by the Anglo-Zionist Empire—with a big ALL CAPS H/T to commenter Joe. One word of explanation. Bahrain’s rulers are a family of Sunni’s governing a restive Shiite majority. The ruling family has only been kept in place by American support. Very refreshing to see Lavrov publicly speak truth to these creepy and corrupt grifters. The translation is dubious at points, but you’ll get the main idea:

Official Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs remarks from the Ambassadorial Roundtable March 5, 2026 Bahraini ambassador speaking in Arabic and Lavrov responding in Russian Bahrain on behalf of Gulf Partners requests Russias Help Bahraini Ambassador (speaking on behalf of Gulf Arab ambassadors): Good afternoon. On behalf of the ambassadors in Moscow, I would like to thank Your Excellency for holding this meeting with us. And also, on behalf of Bahrain, I want to thank you for the telephone conversation between your president and our leader. Our countries are facing aggression from Iran. It represents a threat to our civil infrastructure. During the last week, many people have been killed. We know that you have a special strategic relationship with Iran. Therefore, we hope that Russia will play a greater role and exert pressure on Iran to stop this aggression against our countries. You said that we all know our countries are not parties to this conflict, and we have not acted against Iran. I would like to convey a message from our country that Russia should take a stronger position on this issue and can help stop the aggression in our nation. We also have strategic relations with Russia, and we want to exert more pressure on Iran so that we immediately stop this aggression. This will also help stop the conflict throughout the entire region.

I presume that Lavrov is fully aware that Bahrain was put up to this by the Anglo-Zionist Empire, which is desperate to somehow stop Iran’s response: