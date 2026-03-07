WaPo: Trump To Put Boots On The, Er, Island?
Apologies for my late start. I slept in a bit—really tired or really bummed out, not sure which. And while I slept things in Trump world have simply gotten crazier. For a good catchup, I highly recommend this intelligent hour long video featuring Chris Hedges and Alastair Crooke:
Can Israel & the U.S. Sustain Iran’s Military Power?
Chris Hedges interviews Alastair Crooke, 7 March 2026
Now, here’s the really insane stuff, and it arises in the disturbing context of reports that the 82nd Airborne may be deployed to the Middle East. Now, I hasten to add that yesterday Scott Ritter suggested that the 82nd could be used to protect diplomatic establishments and bases, and to help evacuate American civilians. Nevertheless, this is the kind of insanity that’s being put out by people close to Trump—whether Jewish Nationalists or their proxies:
Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal
11h￼
WaPo: Trump will use a US ground force (comprised of largely poor and working class troops) to “secure oil wealth” from Iran
Israel First think tanker Michael Rubin acknowledges “U.S. troops could take incoming fire if deployed there,” but calls the invasion a “no-brainer”
To give you some idea of just how much of a “no-brainer” this idea is, it was first publicly floated by none other than Keith Kellogg—yes, that Keith Kellogg; the close adviser to Trump who, for most of the first year of the current regime, was vociferously advocating for major escalation against Russia. When I saw this report the other day I dismissed it as another hare-brained Kellogg scheme, but now we learn that Jewish Nationalist think tankers—doubtless egged on by the Israeli government—are pushing this idea.
Look, with our supply of interceptors rapidly dwindling, how would those troops 1) get their boots on the island, and 2) survive the incoming fusillade of Iranian missiles? Hopefully the professional military will put their boots down and squelch this madness. Nevertheless, the fact that this degree of madness is being bruited by people with the ear of our increasingly out of touch POTUS is terribly disturbing. These are maniacs. Madmen.
Here’s another taste of the kind of lunacy surrounding Trump:
Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_
11h￼
Pete Hegseth says “The only ones who need to be worried right now are Iranians who think they’re going to live,” and it lays bare the core mentality of the Zionist-American war bloc.
They talk as if Iranian lives are expendable, as if large-scale killing is a routine policy option, as if the right to survive is theirs to grant or deny.
It’s the same mindset the resistance has confronted for decades, arrogant, dehumanizing, and blind to its own limits.
Yes, this is the Anglo-Zionist mindset. The entire world is at risk.
I’ll close with Sergey Lavrov’s lecture to the Arab rulers in the Middle East who put their trust in the protection racket run by the Anglo-Zionist Empire—with a big ALL CAPS H/T to commenter Joe. One word of explanation. Bahrain’s rulers are a family of Sunni’s governing a restive Shiite majority. The ruling family has only been kept in place by American support. Very refreshing to see Lavrov publicly speak truth to these creepy and corrupt grifters. The translation is dubious at points, but you’ll get the main idea:
Official Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs remarks from the Ambassadorial Roundtable
March 5, 2026 Bahraini ambassador speaking in Arabic and Lavrov responding in Russian
Bahrain on behalf of Gulf Partners requests Russias Help
Bahraini Ambassador (speaking on behalf of Gulf Arab ambassadors):
Good afternoon.
On behalf of the ambassadors in Moscow, I would like to thank Your Excellency for holding this meeting with us. And also, on behalf of Bahrain, I want to thank you for the telephone conversation between your president and our leader.
Our countries are facing aggression from Iran. It represents a threat to our civil infrastructure. During the last week, many people have been killed. We know that you have a special strategic relationship with Iran. Therefore, we hope that Russia will play a greater role and exert pressure on Iran to stop this aggression against our countries.
You said that we all know our countries are not parties to this conflict, and we have not acted against Iran. I would like to convey a message from our country that Russia should take a stronger position on this issue and can help stop the aggression in our nation.
We also have strategic relations with Russia, and we want to exert more pressure on Iran so that we immediately stop this aggression. This will also help stop the conflict throughout the entire region.
I presume that Lavrov is fully aware that Bahrain was put up to this by the Anglo-Zionist Empire, which is desperate to somehow stop Iran’s response:
Sergey Lavrov:
The group of Arab states about which you speak—many Arab monarchies publicly said that things should not be directed toward a military solution and that they would not allow their airspace to be used, as I already said.
But when it all began, you repeatedly called on us to stop the United States and Israel.
Did you condemn what they started doing? And, for example, did you condemn the deaths of 170 girls in the bombed school?
I think that we stand with the countries of the Gulf, in whose name you speak. We believe that this does not offer our Arab colleagues any military advantage.
Politically, it is very doubtful that Iran gains anything from it—the opposite, in fact.
But we also cannot accept the logic according to which Iran’s actions are unacceptable, while everything the United States and Israel do is not subject to discussion.
Do you understand what I mean? It is an obvious thing that is plain to see.
We advocate for the immediate cessation of aggression. We would be sincerely grateful to the Gulf Cooperation Council and to all the countries represented here if you added your voice.
Because, well, the reason for everything that is happening—we can say that Iran has reacted in a way that was not expected. But a country in the middle of negotiations is subjected to aggression. Well, these disastrous aggressions are deciding to continue the negotiations.
I spoke with the Foreign Minister of Oman, Badr al-Busaidi. He is in shock that everything turned out this way, at a moment when, in his estimation, solutions had been found.
So yes, we are in solidarity with all the Gulf countries suffering from what is happening. We call for a united front for the cessation of all this war. Because simply saying that Iran has no right to do anything means effectively and openly encouraging the United States and Israel.
And we all advocate for the cessation of any hostility, beginning with a complete moratorium on attacks that lead to murders among civilian populations and to the destruction of civil infrastructure, as is happening in many Arab countries.
Observe how the world economy is being depressed, at least for some prolonged period. One of its main drivers of development, such as an oil refinery, is being liquidated. All this is terrible.
By the way, I have heard that your countries—I believe even Bahrain—now want to introduce a resolution in the UN Security Council in the spirit of what you said, to condemn the aggression against Iran without saying a single word about the actions of the United States and Israel.
Well, probably this will only divide countries. I am sure that the Americans, of course, will support this initiative. It completely corresponds to their logic, which consists in the fact that it is necessary to end this regime, which has no right to existence.
You know, last year the Americans introduced a resolution on Ukraine to the UN Security Council that called for the conflict to be terminated as soon as possible. Well, there were some additional points, but the meaning of the resolution was like that. Let me adopt the same resolution in the UN Security Council.
Lavrov Video Attached
.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
And don't apologize to us. You are giving priority space in your life to keep us informed.
I'm speaking for all of us to say we are totally grateful.
Blessings, Pam
Thanks Mark
Appears pretty clear that Lavrov is - as usual - using UN architecture Russia and China by doing so - gaining worldwide prestige v. Trump USA which not only ignores United Nations but appears intentionally undermining it at every step possible
and clear Iran held out the initial olive branch proving words with actions - just as Russia did in Istanbul withdrawing troops so the settlement would go through in 2022
and of course in both situations US declares this as weakness and in both situations treaties were violated or 'torn up' by the US or possibly will be
-- CAVEAT it will take time for Russia China to negotiate and set forth a UN resolution - not sure how much time - did Iran take out enough regional radars that there is no need to attack neighbors ?
Trump post which was popping up everywhere this a.m..
that Iran is surrendering
https://x.com/PeteHegseth/status/2030249188848484824?s=20