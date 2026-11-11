This morning Danny Davis has devoted two interviews—with Chas Freeman and Matt Bracken—to the issue of what comes next with Iran. Trump, as we keep saying, is desperate to put an end to his crazy war on Iran, but for personal and political reasons he needs a face saving exit. And that is something that Iran is adamantly refusing to do. Why would they allow a murderous, back stabber like Trump to save face after he fell on his face in his attempt to impose his will on them?

This obvious impasse has led many commentators, prominently including Joe Kent, to suggest a “walkaway” strategy. As DD frames it, a walkaway would involve abandoning what’s left of US bases in the region, pulling the USN away, and maybe turning over some Iranian assets that were stolen by the US. Left unaddressed are other issues on Iran’s list—reparations for the death and destruction visited upon Iran, an end to Jewish Supremacist and US wars on Palestinians and Lebanon, an end to sanctions. In short, Iran is demanding a complete restructuring of the security architecture of the Middle East—one that excludes the Anglo-Zionist empire.

By contrast, a “fadeaway” would, as I understand it, leave virtually all of those issues unaddressed. It would involve Trump claiming victory, the destruction of Iran’s supposed navy and air force—concepts that don’t really apply to Iran’s force structure—abandonment of bases that are mostly beyond any hope of either recovery or reconstruction, a pullback of at least a portion of the deployed USN assets (out of nearly half of currently available naval assets), which we can’t afford to maintain anyway, but the maintenance of at least a semblance of a blockade. Reparations, return of assets, and end to sanctions? Probably not.

What’s to like about that, for Iran? Nothing, really—not from their standpoint. Iranian officials have repeatedly made it clear that such a state of affairs is unacceptable. The question is, Can Trump or any other US regime get away with either of those schemes? The proponents of these schemes seem to assume that either could work, without the need to come to a formal settlement. I give John Mearsheimer a lot of credit for consistently maintaining that, no, neither of these options are at all realistic or workable.

The fundamental problem, IMO, is that they are looking only at the military situation. But the US presence in the Gulf region is far more than merely military—the US has vast commercial interests in the region that are extremely vulnerable to Iranian attacks. Iran knows that and regularly reminds anyone who may be listening that they know it. For the US to simply walk away or fade away from those interests would be economically disastrous, beyond the disaster that Trump has already visited upon the US. And that’s probably why we haven’t yet seen any sort of walk or fade away, it’s probably why Trump keeps trying to “make a deal”. It’s part—a major part—of the box Trump is in. Meanwhile, the clock is running down. Iranian patience is not inexhaustible.

By the way, the same applies to Russia. Like Iran, Russia wants its stolen assets returned. Like Iran, Russia demands a complete rewrite of the matters that concern Russia’s security—a complete new European security architecture. Russia knows that nobody in the Anglo-Zionist sphere will be willing to accommodate Russia’s entirely reasonable security needs, and so:

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron 5h￼ JUST IN: ￼￼￼ Russia announced that that it will take the entire territory it considers Russian and will not cede even an inch The main Russian negotiator Medinsky: “As for the territorial issues... Every inch of our land will be returned to Russia. One way or another. And let European newspapers continue to live in the world of their illusions.”

Again, if you want a long form explanation of the Russian situation you can’t really do better than to turn to Mearsheimer: No Guarantees, No Peace for Ukraine | Episode 15. Mearsheimer’s conclusion: This will all by settled on the battle field. Similarly, the Anglo-Zionist war on Iran is being settled on the battlefield. As with Iran, Trump and the Euros are consistently seeking a modified sort of walkaway. They want a ceasefire without an agreement, so that the war on Russia can be restarted at some future point. Russia will never agree to that ploy.

Meanwhile, Trump—increasingly hemmed in by domestic political disasters—is rather quickly running out of time and, thus, of any semblance of negotiating leverage.