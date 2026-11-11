Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
1h

some good moments:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__-WQ2BIeQ8

Reply
Share
Analitykiem's avatar
Analitykiem
3m

Col Danny Davis is one of the best on YT. Like Mark, he's a moral, decent guy with family values. Loved Mark call on a “murderous villain, back stabber" seeking to save face. What a splendid way to put it. A whole can of slimy worms in a little box. Beautiful.

Mark has all of today’s marbles. Putting hero Joe Kent on a moral pedestal is quite commendable. Kent gave up opportunity, potentially big bucks -you know how the players on the Hill are- and noisy image prestige. When he first blew the whistle I thought of Mark. I knew guys like that; mainly, life is short. Thus, honesty, morality can’t be defecated on for gold coins.

Mentioning Palestinians and the Lebanese was quite commendable. That's why we read MarK. As for giving the Persians back their money, it's kind of like playing with the porcupine. Exiting the Middle East is like trying to get out of quicksand. The quagmire can be escaped if you move very slowly. Do you think Trump has the ability? Could he convince his masters, holding the gold coins, and also blackmail data?

The Don has been immoral his entire life. Perhaps it would take a miracle for the Kingfish to swim away.

It was interesting -it's always interesting listening to Mark- speak about fade away, assets, reconstruction. The Q of “What’s to like for Tehran?” That poor ancient Persian country. She really took a hosing from the evil puppets, excepting Gold on the Hill.

As for Trumpy trying to make a deal! Can a snake change her colors to become a beautiful maiden? I suppose anything can happen. There's a lot of maiden out there that are snakes.

It hurt me reading about R getting a hose job. I’ve known many Rs, from top notch elite to beautiful house wives. Yeah, I know that you've heard for yrs that Tovarish Russian is the bogeyman. The real bogeymen are the neocons in the Deep State. Recently Madam Nuland was seen on YT lying through her teeth. Does she not have an honest bone in her body? I meant to save her recent interview, but it was too repulsive.

Will mankind find peace before all those in our group turn to dust? We’re thankful for this piece. Mark has a brilliant way of putting all the pieces together.

Now, if I can convince my wife to make a strawberry shortcake, my day will be complete.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.