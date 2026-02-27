Waiting For War On Iran, Looking At The Ukraine Front
Briefly, here’s where we stand. Claims are being made that “negotiations”—Anglo-Zionist demands for Iran to capitulate—are ongoing. The next round will be in Vienna. Obviously, it’s in Iran’s interest to keep this going while they prepare for the Anglo-Zionist onslaught. At the same time, the US military is largely evacuating bases near Iran and countries like China are warning citizens to leave Iran. Obviously they all expect war. At the same time, there will be a war vote—thank you Thomas Massie—in the House next week. It seems clear that Trump’s Anglo-Zionist handlers will want him to launch the war on Iran before a vote is taken. That’s where things stand this morning.
In the meantime, I came across an interesting 3 minute video by Rybar about the war on the Ukraine front, and how Russian tactics have adapted. Briefly, you’ll recall that, following the successful Anglo-Zionist overthrow of the Ukrainian government in 2014, the Anglo-Zionists spent eight years preparing the Ukro-Nazis for war on Russia. That prep consisted, in part, with the building of heavy reinforced concrete fortifications in the Donbass, piggybacking, as it were, on the existing Soviet era heavy industrial and mining sites and even cities with their deep tunnels—natural fortresses that were almost impregnable to standard heavy artillery.
The Russian forces made slow progress against these fortifications, although the use of heavy glide bombs proved far more effective than artillery. Still, it was a slow process, given that each of these heavy glide bombs had to be launched from aircraft—which exposed them, to varying extents, to NATO anti-aircraft defenses. This allowed the gradual reduction of the heaviest fortifications, built using the existing industrial and mining facilities. However, the remaining defensive fortifications, purpose built, remained, and it is these that Russian forces are now breaking through.
That has led to a new tactic—the use of “heavy” (heavy being a relative word) drones to precisely target strong points. This is what the video deals with, but also more generally with the use of drones in this type of urban warfare. I should add that these tactics have also allowed Russia to progressively minimize casualties while increasing progress on the ground. I hope this will help those who wonder about the slow, grinding process of the war to understand what’s going on:
￼How Heavy FPV Drones Facilitate Assault Operations
In the SMO zone, dispersed formations and fortified positions often deny small assault groups fire superiority. Standard FPV drones lack penetration power against bunkers and basements.
Initially, soldiers resorted to manually throwing TM-62 mines into embrasures — risky and imprecise.
Heavy FPV drones like the “Upyr-18” changed that. These powerful platforms now deliver precise, high-explosive strikes directly into enemy fortifications, dismantling strongpoints and enabling safer advances.
Watch the full breakdown of their history and combat tactics in our new video.
Here’s the explanation of the video at Youtube, which partially repeats but also expands on the explanation at X:
Due to extremely sparse combat formations in the SMO zone, small assault groups cannot always achieve fire superiority over the enemy — especially when it comes to fortified positions. You cannot take such points by storm, a simple FPV drone will not penetrate them. One solution became the use of TM-62 mines: in the absence of other options, Russian fighters sometimes have to manually throw them into firing ports and embrasures. But with each year there were more and more drones, so it was only a matter of time before an elegant solution appeared for "dismantling" enemy positions. Thus appeared heavy FPV drones "Upyr-18", which today selectively destroy AFU basements and fortifications. On the history and tactics of using heavy FPV drones — in our new video.
Here’s the video, and I’ve placed the transcript below:
Today, the defense lines in the SMO zone rely on a chain of small but fortified strong points in basements and dugouts, preventing small assault groups from infiltrating and gaining a foothold. Conventional artillery shells and FPV drones lack the power to destroy them and the number of bombing strikes is limited. Therefore, Russian attack aircraft are often forced to personally deploy TM62 anti-tank mines which are powerful enough to destroy strong points. However, in open terrain, soldiers are virtually defenseless and immediately exposed to enemy fire, making such forays extremely risky.
The enemy has taken the path of creating heavy drones like the Baba Yaga based on agricultural drones. They dominated the battlefield for a long time, giving the AFU a tactical advantage in such weapons. While the Russian army lagged behind, in 2025, Russian troops began actively combating Baba Yaga with a combination of fighter drones and compact radars.
At the same time, an elegant solution was found, the development [by Russia] of their own heavy FPV drone from the UPIR family. The new product was designated as 18 due to its use of an 18-in frame. Thanks to design changes, it has increased payload capacity. This approach made it possible to cover some of the roles of heavy agro-copters. Moreover, the cost of such products is lower than that of enemy drones and the possibilities for mass production are greater.
One of the main advantages of such heavy FPV drones is their ability to carry 10 kg of munitions over tens of kilometers. This is especially true for TM-62 mines, which are used to destroy bunkers and basement, UAV control centers, and other fortified structures. With the introduction of such UAVs, troops will no longer need to send attack aircraft to hand-throw mines into bunkers. This can now be accomplished with a heavy FPV drone. This will not only save soldiers lives, but also facilitate the infiltration of assault teams, it will also allow for more effective destruction of enemy manpower, a critical shortage for the Ukrainian armed forces.
However, the functionality of heavy drones is not limited to this. They can also be effectively used in urban combat as assault munitions to destroy positions in permanent structures. The advantage of such drones is that they can precisely deliver the TM-62 to a specific window or even an entire area inside a building, completely collapsing a block or even an entire entrance with a single strike. Finally, heavy FPV drones of this type are used to resupply forward positions or other locations where ground delivery is virtually impossible. Thanks to their greater payload, they can carry large containers of food, batteries, medicine, and other essential supplies, allowing attack aircraft to continue their mission while separated from the main forces.
The impact of the widespread use of drones like the UPR-18 may be greater than it seems at first glance. The increased effectiveness of destroying Ukrainian strongholds will further thin out their defensive lines. This will allow Russian attack aircraft to advance with fewer losses while simultaneously exacerbating the enemy’s manpower shortage, which no Western aid package can remedy for Ukraine.
We're learning that US aircraft are being stationed in Israel.
￼￼ The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem calls upon its citizens to leave Israel immediately.
If possible today, while commercial flights are still available.
NEW: A plurality of Americans sympathize more with the Palestinians [41%] than with the Israelis [36%] for the first time in Gallup polling history.
Hard to overstate the significance of this shift.
And it's not confined to the Left by any stretch, despite claims otherwise.