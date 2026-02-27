Briefly, here’s where we stand. Claims are being made that “negotiations”—Anglo-Zionist demands for Iran to capitulate—are ongoing. The next round will be in Vienna. Obviously, it’s in Iran’s interest to keep this going while they prepare for the Anglo-Zionist onslaught. At the same time, the US military is largely evacuating bases near Iran and countries like China are warning citizens to leave Iran. Obviously they all expect war. At the same time, there will be a war vote—thank you Thomas Massie—in the House next week. It seems clear that Trump’s Anglo-Zionist handlers will want him to launch the war on Iran before a vote is taken. That’s where things stand this morning.

In the meantime, I came across an interesting 3 minute video by Rybar about the war on the Ukraine front, and how Russian tactics have adapted. Briefly, you’ll recall that, following the successful Anglo-Zionist overthrow of the Ukrainian government in 2014, the Anglo-Zionists spent eight years preparing the Ukro-Nazis for war on Russia. That prep consisted, in part, with the building of heavy reinforced concrete fortifications in the Donbass, piggybacking, as it were, on the existing Soviet era heavy industrial and mining sites and even cities with their deep tunnels—natural fortresses that were almost impregnable to standard heavy artillery.

The Russian forces made slow progress against these fortifications, although the use of heavy glide bombs proved far more effective than artillery. Still, it was a slow process, given that each of these heavy glide bombs had to be launched from aircraft—which exposed them, to varying extents, to NATO anti-aircraft defenses. This allowed the gradual reduction of the heaviest fortifications, built using the existing industrial and mining facilities. However, the remaining defensive fortifications, purpose built, remained, and it is these that Russian forces are now breaking through.

That has led to a new tactic—the use of “heavy” (heavy being a relative word) drones to precisely target strong points. This is what the video deals with, but also more generally with the use of drones in this type of urban warfare. I should add that these tactics have also allowed Russia to progressively minimize casualties while increasing progress on the ground. I hope this will help those who wonder about the slow, grinding process of the war to understand what’s going on:

Due to extremely sparse combat formations in the SMO zone, small assault groups cannot always achieve fire superiority over the enemy — especially when it comes to fortified positions. You cannot take such points by storm, a simple FPV drone will not penetrate them. One solution became the use of TM-62 mines: in the absence of other options, Russian fighters sometimes have to manually throw them into firing ports and embrasures. But with each year there were more and more drones, so it was only a matter of time before an elegant solution appeared for "dismantling" enemy positions. Thus appeared heavy FPV drones "Upyr-18", which today selectively destroy AFU basements and fortifications. On the history and tactics of using heavy FPV drones — in our new video.

Here’s the video, and I’ve placed the transcript below: