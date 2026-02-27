Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
5h

We're learning that US aircraft are being stationed in Israel.

Megatron @Megatron_ron

4h￼

BREAKING:

￼￼ The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem calls upon its citizens to leave Israel immediately.

If possible today, while commercial flights are still available.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

Niall Stanage @NiallStanage

3h￼

NEW: A plurality of Americans sympathize more with the Palestinians [41%] than with the Israelis [36%] for the first time in Gallup polling history.

Hard to overstate the significance of this shift.

And it's not confined to the Left by any stretch, despite claims otherwise.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture