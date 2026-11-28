A few days ueber Neocon Anne Applebaum let the cat totally out of the bag when she told an interviewer that Europe’s ruling class was discussing war with Russia. The problem they faced, she said, was that actual Europeans aren’t much interested in war with Russia. So, she added, the ruling class had come to the conclusion that that what is needed to get hoi polloi on board with such a war is a mass casualty event. If that sounds to you like the ruling class has been discussing the feasibility of some sort of mass casualty false flag event, to get the war ball rolling downhill, well, you’re not alone. This could be one reason for all the provocative escalations against Russia lately, the talk of preparing for war, etc.—they look like attempts to goad Russia into launching what might appear to the average man in the street like a barbaric response that would leave no alternative than to commit suicide.

The alternative to suicide, of course, is believed to be getting the US fully into the fray—not just supporting proxy war on Russia. In that context, there have been some interesting statements and counter statements among NATO members. The non-US members of NATO thought they had maneuvered Trump into an “agreed” statement that put all the onus on Russia for any escalation. But then Trump amended the “agreed” statement to something the Euros hadn’t agreed to—a somewhat even handed assignment of responsibility:

Alternative News @AlternatNews￼ NATO chief ‘surprised’ by Trump adding Ukraine to already agreed joint statement - Politico Trump added that Ukraine should avoid “any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war. In the original text, the appeal was directed at Russia alone. Trump then changed the NATO declaration in his office and nobody could stop him.

It’s still obvious nonsense, but it offered a glimmer of hope to some. But then something else interesting happened, which shed light on the political situation within the US. Elbridge “Bridge” Colby appears to assume that Hegseth will be out of a job at DoD or DoW sooner rather than later. Therefore “Bridge”, who currently heads the “policy” shop under Hegseth, is positioning himself to take over the SecDef job. Now, “Bridge” is probably best known for advocating making peace with Russia to free the US up to make war on China—he’s a China Hawk. But that’s now how he sounded the other day while chatting with the Senate. Instead he’s supporting prolonging the war on Russia—like, forever.

Russia Direct @RussiaDirect￼ Elbridge Colby says Russian monthly casualties are at record highs and that the U.S. will continue supporting Ukraine’s efforts to deny Russia any meaningful battlefield gains until Moscow abandons its war aims. ￼ Source: https://youtube.com/live/qUJeZXGljIU?is=7BpiwA0cY-yek-H6…

That’s an obvious ploy by “Bridge” to gain Senate support for his career advancement—the Senate would need to confirm him. More importantly, it signals that “Bridge” is fully aware that the soon-to-be Dem dominated US Senate will be all in with war on Russia and he wants to reassure them that that’s the policy DoD is following and will follow—including if/when they confirm him after Hegseth’s departure.

Question: Where do Trump’s views factor in, here? Or do they? Does the Senate care what the CinC thinks about war on Russia? The point is that the ruling class doesn’t respond to the voters—not in Europe and certainly not in America. They do what they’re paid to do. The only question for normal Americans is, Who pays the ‘ruling class’?

The same or similar dynamic is at play in the Middle East. Netanyahu keeps threatening to do something ‘crazy’—crazy enough that Iran would respond in massively destructive fashion:

￼The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 5h￼ BREAKING: Netanyahu is planning to strike Iran with a new “crazy” plan, by destroying all of Iran’s water infrastructure, power grid, energy and oil facilities, and other critical civilian infrastructure “in a way that sets a country of roughly 90 million people back decades,” per Ynet. “The idea is to leave Iran poorer, less functional, and with less capacity to rebuild missiles or advance a nuclear program,” a senior Israeli official says. Senior Israeli military and Mossad commanders say it is the “one trick we haven’t tried yet,” and are all in favor of Netanyahu’s plan. “Israel is about to do something very dangerous,” another Israeli official says, calling the plan “crazy.”

Well, look. If this were a plan that could conceivably “work”, it would already have been tried. The reality is that Israel isn’t remotely capable of carrying such a crazy plan out. These “leaks” are simply part of the Israeli PR plan to pressure Trump into doing the dirty work for them—again. Or perhaps to frighten Iran to the point of launching a preemptive attack, which would then trigger US involvement. Either would suit Netanyahu’s purposes.

So far, neither Iran nor Trump appear to be nibbling at the bait. Trump claims the war could be ended any time he feels like ending it. He just doesn’t feel like ending it, cuz he’s a nice guy. Right, tell that to the former Supreme Leader’s surviving family members, the parents of the girls Trump murdered at their school, and on and on.

Trump has no stomach for war—probably because the militarily knowledgeable members of his regime are telling him to for God’s sake don’t do that. Instead, he’s hoping that the blockade and sanction’s regime will do the trick—get Iran to cry ‘Uncle!’ and place all their hopes for their future well being in the hands of Trump. Hmmm. On the other hand, maybe the idea is to make Iran so desperate that they would do something so drastic that it would give Trump the cover he would need to “end Iran’s civilization.” That’s a real long shot, and it’s playing with fire, as Trita Parsi explains:

Trita Parsi @tparsi Nov 25 Told @Judgenap that although the Iranians probably are ready for a third round of the war, and although they signal to Trump that they are ready, it is very clear to me that they do NOT want this war. They know that it will be disastrous for the entire region. But if they show any weakness, they believe, it will compel Trump to attack. If Trump had known the war would be this difficult, he would never have attacked. He was lulled into a false view of Iranian weakness as part of the Israeli effort to convince him to start the war. So Tehran believes it must signal a “bring it on” attitude IN ORDER TO PREVENT A RESTART OF THE WAR.

I believe Parsi is absolutely correct. The only way Iran can prevent a renewed bombing campaign—possibly one that would include nukes—is to threaten the destruction of essentially all energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf region. That would not be in Iran’s interest to do, but they will do it if that’s their only alternative to submission to Trump.

On the other hand, Iran can’t wait forever:

Trita Parsi @tparsi 13h￼ Told @NewsNation that a naval blockade is an act of war, and as long as Trump continues the blockade, the war will continue. The idea that the blockade can remain in place WITHOUT the war continuing is completely false.

So there we are. The ruling class of the Anglo-Zionist West is pushing for war, against the wishes of their normal citizens.

Other noteworthy news. An illustration of the way radical Jewish Nationalists wield genocidal influence around the world:

Trita Parsi @tparsi 4h￼ This picture will become historic and future generations will look at it as a symbol of the fundamental moral failure of our era. We are punishing the voices OPPOSING genocide while protecting the murderers perpetuating it. They will ask themselves how we could allow this to happen just as we ask ourselves how people could allow previous crimes to occur, from the Holocaust to slavery. The moral failure is so profound, we cannot comprehend it. And future generations won’t be able to grasp ours. They will look down on us, as they should. UN rapporteur @FranceskAlbs, who has documented the genocide in Gaza, was prevented from entering Costa Rica on grounds of “supporting terrorism.” So she had to give her lecture to receive the Honorary Doctorate awarded her by the University of Costa Rica from the airport, through her laptop.

Trita Parsi @tparsi Nov 24￼ Footage of the US/Israel striking a CIVILIAN Iran Air passenger jet at Bushehr Airport at the start of the Iran War. That’s the equivalent of Iran pinpoint-striking a United or American Airlines Jet. To be fair, the AI might have mistaken the jet for an elementary school...

One wonders whether the rash of hacking attacks is intended to warn the US against war.

￼The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 13h￼ BREAKING: The US Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform has been hacked in a development that could “jeopardize” sensitive tactical, personnel, and logistics data, per Reuters. Cloud One is meant to serve as a one-stop shop for the Air Force’s IT need. The system is one of the US Military’s biggest cloud platforms. The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 10h￼ BREAKING: US Air Force hit by major cyberattack, breaching its cloud platform used to manage air defense radar, bomb and missile data across North America and more than 200 US Air Force locations around the world, per Reuters.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter BREAKING: Trump suggests major strikes against Iran that would cost a lot of lives. “It will happen whenever I want it to happen. We are trying to be nice. We are giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives, but I am not sure if they are going to take advantage of that,” Trump said minutes ago. “Are they crazy? Maybe they are,” he adds.