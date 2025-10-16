Meaning In History

Manul
7h

Trump just can’t bring himself to admit that the Russians, the gas station nation with gas lines, is defeating the NATO/US wunderwaffe while grinding down Ukrainian manpower.

When will we ever learn that the Russians don’t generally lose wars, unlike the U.S.?

1 reply
TomA
5h

The importance of Trump's rhetoric is that it provides Russia with clarity about how the SMO must proceed. Continued negotiations are pointless, so that leaves only military action as the default necessity. And it's not about armaments now, but rather finance. Ukraine needs $90 billion right now to keep their government functioning and pay their troops. Either Europe or the US must ante up or it's over, but both are flat broke. However, Russia has upped the ante. They bombed Ukraine's utility infrastructure and turned off electricity and natural gas with winter approaching. That means another exodus will soon begin with millions of refugees headed west. And that means no men left to conscript and no one else left to operate what little economy they have left. The end is near.

29 more comments...

