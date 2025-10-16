Remember when this was Biden’s war? Yesterday Trump said he’ll be the one to “make a determination” on whether Zelensky is allowed to “go offensive.” Sounds like Trump’s war to me—and anyone else listening.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 15h￼ ￼￼ Trump said the Ukrainian Armed Forces “want to go on the offensive.” He plans to discuss this, along with the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, in his upcoming meeting with Zelensky this Friday.

Robert Barnes captures the spirit of this in short form:

Robert Barnes @barnes_law￼ “Relying on false intel about Russian casualties, the Russian economy, and the Russian polity, Trump keeps trying self-defeating, self-sabotaging escalatory tactics w/ Russia, playing Russian roulette but mistaking it for American poker.” ￼The Barnes Brief: Wednesday, October 15, 2025 From vivabarneslaw.locals.com 3:20 PM · Oct 15, 2025

Trump’s war mongering is not going to end well. Here in longer form we have Danny Davis with Patrick Henningsen discussing Russia (much more in the video). I’ve included the summary from the Youtube page. What Henningsen captures—without an explicit mention—is the essential nihilism of the Anglo-Zionist Empire, in its pursuit of power for the sake of power. That has become virtually the theme of Trump 2.0:

Trump’s WEAPONIZED POLICY w/RUSSIA /Patrick Henningsen … Patrick Henningsen criticizes recent U.S. and NATO rhetoric that elevates “hard power” (guns, military force) as the primary policy tool, arguing it amounts to a direct, provocative stance toward Russia. They warn that insisting on “peace through strength” and removing diplomatic options risks turning the U.S. and its allies into active belligerents in a widening conflict rather than neutral mediators. Renaming the Department of Defense to a “Department of War” (mentioned as a rhetorical move) is highlighted as symbolic of a more aggressive posture the speaker rejects.

And, in fact, Hegseth referred to “wars we choose,” i.e., wars of choice.

The speaker says sidelining diplomacy removes peaceful off-ramps and will compel rivals (i.e., Russia) to escalate militarily, not submit — producing a dangerous security spiral and possible nuclear-era risks (dead-hand concerns). NATO/European policy is criticized for lacking independent diplomatic counterweights that once existed (individual European leaders/countries acting as mediators); the EU’s greater cohesion now makes independent diplomacy less likely. The speaker sees bipartisan failure at home — almost no credible anti-war voices in either party — and fears U.S. domestic zero-sum politics is mirrored in foreign policy. Practical escalation risks cited: expansion of the conflict (e.g., incidents in Moldova/Transnistria or provocations involving Hungary) and continued funneling of weapons/money to Ukraine that sustains the proxy war. ------------------- DD: Earlier today Secretary of War Pete Hegseth met with a lot of his European colleagues to discuss ways that they’re going to continue to support Ukraine. What he said [was] a pretty solid shot across the bow directly to Russia. Hegseth: All countries need to translate goals into guns, commitments into capabilities, and pledges into power. That’s all that matters. Hard power. It’s the only thing belligerents actually respect. Your continued investment and leadership are vital to helping Ukraine defend itself and to bring an end to this conflict. Peace through strength. Now, if this war does not end, if there is no path to peace in the short term, then the United States along with our allies will take the steps necessary to impose costs on Russia for its continued aggression. If we must take this step, the US War Department stands ready to do our part in ways that only the United States can do. This is not a war that started on President Trump’s watch, but it will end on his watch.

Please note: Hegseth is saying that Russia must knuckle under “in the short term.” That means, like, right now. It reads like an ultimatum.

DD: That’s pretty stark. He flat says “hard power is the only thing that belligerents” understand and this will end in peace--that we want peace through strength. This will end on Trump’s watch and the Department of War will play its part. Those are some really provocative words. What do you make of them? PH: He said hard power is all that matters. What Pete Hegseth has left out of his great trope is that, by saying this, by renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War [h]e doesn’t realize that to the rest of the world he and the United States are the belligerents now. The statements of intent are clear and they’re adopting a very Israel-like [Jewish Nationalist-like] kind of language that says there’s no room for diplomacy. There’s no room for negotiations. If you don’t submit to whatever our agenda is or whatever we want, we’re going to punish you. And if we can’t punish you economically through sanctions, we’re going to punish you in ways that only the US can. I mean, what’s that mean? They’re going to bomb Moscow? They’re going to assassinate President Putin? I mean, what is he talking about exactly? Well, then we’re back to the Cold War. Russia has a Dead Hand protocol just like the United States does, and that’s fully in place. And I would argue that Russia is more in tune with that type of war game. Even in this post Soviet generation [the Russians] are much more aware and understand the full implications of this in the context of international conflict and geopolitics than the United States does. I really think you’re in a very dangerous echo chamber in America and if I could I would just reach out through the C-SPAN screen and slap all the Democrats across the face, because I don’t see any real viable opposition to any of this madness coming from the other side of the aisle. And I’m saying that as somebody who is nominally conservative. I’ve written off the Republican party. I mean, forget about it. Tthe anti-war wing is only about two congressmen and maybe a senator. But on the Democratic side, where are the voices of conscience? Where are the people that are going to balance this out? The American eagle needs two wings to fly. Otherwise, it’s going to go into a tail spin. And you’re witnessing that tail spin right now in front of our eyes.

I have to say, that’s increasingly the impression I’m getting. I’ve used the word “desperate” repeatedly to describe what we’re seeing in Trump’s rhetoric and actions.

Next, Henningsen gets into the nihilism part:

When he says hard power is the only thing that matters then you don’t even have diplomacy on the table. If that’s not even a viable alternative, then what is the only thing left for the other side to conclude? That they, too, must ramp up their military capacity because there’s no alternative for diplomacy. So the only thing you’re giving Russia from a position of strength is either capitulate to our demands or there’s going to be more conflict. No one on the planet who’s in a position of strength and power [as Russia is] is ever going to submit to somebody else because maybe they’ll ramp up their war.

Next, Henningsen talks about the deja-vu all over again feel of Trump 2.0—the “back to Biden” feel. This isn’t coincidence. It’s the same group of people driving foreign policy, lusting for a revenge war on Russia. And again we see the essential Neocon nihilism—the lapsing of agreements or, repeatedly with Trump, the unilateral abrogation of agreements. That sets up a dynamic of raw power against raw power. This is the hallmark of Jewish Nationalism:

Basically we’re going back to the Biden era and what the Biden team did. Instead of being wound down in the first year of the Trump administration, [the war on Russia is] now being escalated. But this is all being done in a vacuum, a void--no international treaties or agreements--all lapsed--Soviet era missile agreements, bilateral defense agreements between the West and the Soviet Union, the anti-ballistic missile treaty, the INF treaty, the Open Skies treaty. All of these agreements that provided guard rails [against] this type of escalation. We’re now gonna strip away all the agreements, all the restraints, strip away the ideological framework that kind of kept the bipolar world somewhat balanced. At least it was capitalism versus communism. There was an ideological political component that kind of made sense in that in that way. Now this is pure power politics and the West is attempting to run a zero sum policy with regards to those they deem their enemies, and if their enemies don’t submit or if their enemies gain anything it’s a loss on their side. So what happens when you take away the ability to talk? If the other party cannot resolve its grievances through dialogue, or in this case it would be diplomacy. And this this goes for Trump’s political opponents at home. He wants to arrest, lock them up, or shoot at them rather than to have any political dialogue. So that’s zero sum politics at home, zero sum politics abroad. It’s going to lead to conflict. It just invariably does. And the other thing that’s missing is the United States cannot expect that the current European leadership is going to somehow bail them out by providing some kind of a diplomatic off-ramp or something like this. There was always a chance in the previous international system that a Mitterand or a Gerhard Schroeder or a Helmut Kohl could step forward and provide some kind of a counterbalance or an off ramp that kept equilibrium in the international system. It doesn’t exist now with the European Union. During the Cold War every European country had its own foreign policy--even though they were somewhat under the umbrella of the United States and NATO, there was still independent foreign policy. There’s almost no independent foreign policy amongst the EU.

Danny also sees the nihilism behind what Trump is doing:

DD: What is our message is my question to you. What is the vision that the West wants to accomplish here? Because all I see so far is that we’re trying to use lethal power, political subterfuge, to get our way. We want to compel Russia, won’t give them any other alternatives. So I’m shoving them further away from any kind of European security architecture in which everybody gets to live in peace with a possibility for prosperity. Only our side gets to live in peace and the other side will either submit to it or will be in conflict with us, possibly even war.

Note what Henningsen is saying here. He uses the less harsh term “vanity project”, rather than my term “nihilism,” but the rest of his language makes it clear that he sees nothing but a cult of power at play. Note the date he cites: “from 1990 to the present”. The Clinton years were when the “Neocons” definitively took control over US foreign policy and directed it toward a war on Russia—among other pursuits of power—as a primary goal. Revenge of Jewish Nationalists against Russia, masked in transparently gaslighting language:

PH: I think Russia has already thought this out because it’s an existential issue for them. They already know their priorities. They’ve sent those to Washington in the communique to Tony Blinken in December of of 2021, and it hasn’t changed since then. What is the US vision? Because there’s no ideological component. It’s not free market capitalism versus communism. So is this just total hegeimony? Total submission? It’s a vanity project--just a geopolitical vanity project for western hegemony, for US and Anglo-led western hegemony? If we look at the long range arc of of US-led policy from 1990 to the present, it paints a very dark picture. There were always opportunities to deescalate, to veer away from confrontation, but they weren’t taken. Instead, they just found creative ways to continue the pressure on Russia. So again, it’s an existential issue for Russia. It’s not an existential issue for the United States. It’s an existential issue for their collective imperial ego and hegemonic image globally. Hegseth says, “If there’s one thing we’ve learned through President Trump, it’s that the only thing that works is peace through strength. You only get peace if you ramp up the strength.” Where has Trump delivered peace? Do you consider a genocide in Gaza, that hellscape in Gaza, do you consider that peace? Do you think there’s peace in in Ukraine? What’s he talking about? Trump’s starting wars and ramping up wars. Trump’s going to break the record for new wars by the time his first year is finished.

Trump’s rhetoric is basically a tissue of lies. “Peace” is a code word for submission. Interestingly, this video featured quotes from a new article at The Atlantic that claims Russia is losing—so, of course, escalate! Unsurprisingly, the author is a Ryvkin, a Russian-Jewish emigre, lusting for revenge against Russia and willing to use Americans for the purpose. We’re seeing a concerted campaign of this type, using Trump as the frontman.