For anyone who’s been wondering ‘What’s up in Ukraine’, I can strongly recommend Danny Davis’ session with Scott Ritter today. The total length is about 81 minutes, but the section on Russia begins at 51:48 and continues to the end. Here’s the link:

Scott does a brilliant job, especially explaining drone warfare and Russia’s go slow strategy. He also states that Russia has lost something like 200K. Imagine the anger of Russians when they hear a-holes like Lindsey! gloating over that.

If you’re into politics, you might like these two: