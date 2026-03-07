Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

Gotta take that recommendation back re the second one after listening a bit further.

Reply
Share
It's Just Me's avatar
It's Just Me
3h

Another one.

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/the-iran-war-has-ended-the-trump-coalition/

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture