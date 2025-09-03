Based on my own past experience, I have to be very skeptical that this Venezuelan boat—and it was a boat, not a ship—was heading anywhere across open seas with “a lot of drugs”. Maybe some drugs. This doesn’t look like a major cartel operation of any sort. Maybe none. Check it out and ponder the use of US naval resources involved:

ayden @squatsons 15h Footage of the US airstrike against a Venezuelan narco vessel in international waters.

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 15h￼ So the US Navy just apparently decided to murder a bunch of alleged and non-positively identified drug smugglers in international waters when they had half a dozen warships with helicopters available nearby to intercept - and then brag about it. Moral collapse in action. . Honestly they could have been flying a skull and crossed-crackpipes Jolly Roger and blowing them up would have been inappropriate given that less-spectacularly lethal methods were almost certainly available.

As with so much else that’s currently going on, this looks more like a very expensive and morally dubious effort to divert attention from serious issues and to build up a certain preferred self image of the POTUS in the eyes of those who lack critical thinking skills.