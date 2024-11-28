I’m not qualified to judge or critique this tweet, but I like reading this kinda stuff. See what you think—to me it makes sense:

Russians With Attitude @RWApodcast￼

What is happening with the ruble?

The ruble has experienced the most significant rate of devaluation since August 2023. Compared to the dollar, it has reached lows not seen since mid-March 2022. It's currently trading at 108.1 rubles per USD.

One major factor contributing to this is the strengthening of the US dollar in global markets. Since early October, the dollar has increased by almost 7%, which is the largest movement in two years.

Another significant factor is the impact of US sanctions on Gazprombank and other mid-tier Russian banks, that were used to evade sanctions and receive payments from foreign countries, which has accelerated the decline. Sanctions on Gazprombank have disrupted the export flows of the oil and gas industry.

Moreover, the devaluation of the ruble has been superimposed on the decrease in foreign exchange earnings. Prior to the sanctions on Gazprombank, there was a shortage of foreign currency on the domestic market estimated at approximately 2 billion rubles per month. Additional demand for currency was generated by non-residents as a result of closing positions in the Russian capital market and investment projects due to the risks of secondary sanctions.

Zooming out, the recent US financial sanctions against Russia are not just about Russia. They are primarily aimed at the European Union, which the Biden (and Trump) administrations want to finish off by deindustrializing. The decrease in Gazprom sales (if Europeans can't or won't pay a sanctioned bank) is just icing on the cake, along with the increase in American LNG sales. The real prize is the deindustrialization of Europe and the relocation of European production, technology, profits, and expertise to the US.

Welcome to Trade War 2.0: Electric Boogaloo. It's US vs EU, Russia and China and it's going to be a real doozy.

12:38 PM · Nov 27, 2024