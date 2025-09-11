Meaning In History

Stephen McIntyre
16h

So they have pictures of him and have tracked him across the campus. Well nowhere in that picture on the stairwell. Did I see him carrying anything?

So where was the rifle? That would indicate that it had already been planted and put in place ahead of time.

Also was it it convenient that they found the rifle in a wooded area with a so-called palm print on it and a shoe print in the ground and I am supposed to believe this guy took the time to describe the bullets with etchings having to do with the LBGTQ trans community .

That’s just a bit over the top. I’m supposed to believe that the picture they have released is the actual suspect they are looking for?

How do we know that the shooter, whether male or female, is not now on a beach in Croatia or Greece, sipping vodka martinis?

Right now, my skepticism and cynicism is going off the charts. I think it’s probably best to wait another 48 hours to see what shakes out. There is way too much conspiracy theories, and noise on the Internet and social media.

And right now I’m not gonna believe anything coming out of the federal government or the FBI.

Steghorn21
16h

We shall see. What I do know is that the comments coming out of both sides of the spectrum are somewhat depressing: the Lefties can hardly contain their glee at this major blow to "fascism", while the Righties are already piling on the conspiracies.

27 more comments...

