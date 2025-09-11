I have nothing much to add, except that the takeaway seems to be that the assassination of Kirk was done by another sexual deviant/Antifa type, and the getaway may not have been as clean as appeared at first. Or as organized (discarded rifle). It sounds like the FBI and local LE have a pretty fair amount of physical and video evidence and may already have identified the guy in the videos—just not released the identity to the public.

The FBI has released images of a person of interest sought in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk , the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

The FBI also said Thursday it has recovered what is believed to be the weapon used in the deadly shooting. A "high-powered bolt action rifle,” which officials believe was the weapon used in the shooting, was recovered in a wooded area near where the shooting took place, according to Salt Lake City FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls.

The rifle is an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News. The location of the firearm appears to match the suspect's route of travel, the sources said.

The spent cartridge was still chambered and three unspent cartridges contained wording on them expressing what some law enforcement officials described as "transgender and anti-fascist" writing, according to preliminary information shared with agencies. It’s unclear what that means and authorities are still working to determine the meaning or whether the markings were intended as misdirection for investigators.

Officials said they have been able to track the movements of the shooter and have "good" video footage of the individual, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said on Thursday. The video footage will not be released to the public at this time, Mason said.

At 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, the suspect arrived on the Orem campus and then proceeded to travel through the stairwells up to the roof of a building near the where the outdoors event was taking place, before the suspect fired down at Kirk, Mason said.

Kirk was hit by a single shot at approximately 12:20 p.m. and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

After the shooting, the suspect traveled to the other side of building, jumped off and fled off-campus into a neighborhood, Mason said. Officials are working through nearby neighborhoods, contacting people with doorbell cameras and speaking to witnesses to identify any leads, Mason said.

Along with recovering the weapon, Bohls said investigators have also collected a footwear impression, palm print and forearm imprints for analysis.

Officials emphasized the shooting was a "targeted" attack and they are "exhausting every lead."

