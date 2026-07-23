I’ll be doing more grampa things tomorrow so I wanted to get this out. I’ve pasted in Mario Nawfal’s summary of his interview with Maggie Haberman, co-author of the book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump. Much of the book is based on interviews of Trump himself, so that alone makes it of interest—these were not done for TV interviews but actual conversations. The basic theme is simple: This is a regime, a presidency, unlike any other:

From the two reporters who have covered him more closely than perhaps anyone else over the past decade ... Regime Change covers the first year of Trump’s second presidency—a term liberated from every constraint that defined his first. The generals who once told him “no” are gone, and the lawyers who remain have learned to pick their battles. His administration has flouted court orders and he has claimed powers that Congress once checked. What remains is a President willing to take enormous risks that have upended global markets and toppled heads of state; an imperial President operating almost entirely on instinct alone.



Based on hundreds of interviews and unprecedented reporting from deep within the administration’s most closely guarded rooms, Regime Change takes the reader inside the Situation Room and into the secret Oval Office deliberations that have launched a new war in the Middle East and seen Trump seal the border, surge National Guard troops into cities, and send immigration agents into deadly clashes with protestors. Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan bring us behind the scenes of a presidency that has transformed the culture, turned the Justice Department into an agent of retribution against the President’s enemies and the office itself into a brazen vehicle for profit. They reveal a second term propelled by a historical irony that Trump himself has come to understand: that the indictments, the convictions, the assassination attempts, and four years of exile made him not weaker but far more powerful, more vengeful, and more willing to gamble than any President in modern history.



This is the story of how Trump has used that power, who has tried to stop him, and why nearly all of them have failed. It is also the story of something American journalists are more accustomed to chronicling in distant capitals than in their own: a President who has fundamentally altered the nature of the office he holds—and, with it, how the rest of the world understands American power. It is an account of Regime Change right here in America—a landmark real-time history of a modern presidency like no other.

That word “instinct” appears to be very important. Trump appears to put great stock in his instincts.

Mario’s summary is good, but it only scratches the surface of what’s discussed in the actual interview. In particular, there are three things you need to be alerted too. Toward the end of the half hour interview Haberman hits on three important topics.

First, she views the MAGA movement as not necessarily monolithic in an ideological sense. The loyalty to Trump is based on the belief that he can get specific things done. That is something that Trump himself failed to understand when it came to the Epstein case. Trump, says Haberman, tried to tell MAGA to simply trust him for the truth. It didn’t work—so much so that, at this point, that Epstein matter may be the single thing that has done the most to derail Trump 2.0 in a political sense, to seriously damage the bond between Trump and his supporters.

Second, the last question Mario asks is regarding Trump’s personal relationship with Netanyahu. While all Trump’s relationships are complicated—and often somewhat transactional—Haberman believes that Trump has a real admiration for Netanyahu and a fascination for Jewish Nationalist ruthlessness, embodied in Netanyahu personally, in pursuing their goals. Haberman was very much struck by Trump’s statement regarding Netanyahu: “He’s not afraid of war.” I believe Haberman’s belief is that Trump very much wants to be like Bibi in that way, and that has led to his outrageous risk taking and attempts to dictate results on the world stage.

Lastly, Haberman states flatly that, based on her personal interaction with Trump over the years, while he may not be quite the person he was ten years ago, he is simply an 80 year old man—not a dotard, not senile. She states point blank that, while she’s not a mental health expert, she saw nothing that would compare with Biden’s obvious problems. In no way does she suggest that he is incompetent—in a technical sense—to hold the office.

So I highly recommend listening to the full half hour interview. Whatever the book may be, the interview comes across as objective and not ideologically driven.