For those of us who followed the Russia Hoax intensely for several years the latest revelations largely amount to confirmation. Back when this was all hot, I wrote that the direction for the entire hoax had to have come from the top. My reasoning was simple. The first rule in any bureaucracy is: CYA. Cover your ass. And the way you do that is to make sure that any decisions you, as a bureaucrat, make that are in any way dodgy are sanctioned by someone higher in the bureaucratic food chain than you are. Committing a monstrous fraud on the US government and its constitutional order, as well as on the America people as a whole, could never have happened at the level of, say, the director of the FBI. This basic dynamic also meant that there would likely be documentation for the chain of command—which is what the document declassifications are revealing.

So, as we set out yesterday, the conspiracy in question was:

a conspiracy "for the purpose of impairing, obstructing or defeating the lawful function of any department of government"; to deprive the American people of their expectation of the honest services of those who took the oath to uphold the duties of their office; to interfere with or obstruct lawful governmental functions by deceit, craft or trickery, or at least by means that are dishonest. It is not necessary that the Government shall be subjected to property or pecuniary loss by the fraud, but only that its legitimate official action and purpose shall be defeated by misrepresentation, chicane or the overreaching of those charged with carrying out the governmental intention; any willful impairment of a legitimate function of government, whether or not the improper acts or objective are criminal under another statute."

And that’s exactly what 18 USC 371 is intended to defend against:

The word "defraud" in Section 371 not only reaches financial or property loss through use of a scheme or artifice to defraud but also is designed and intended to protect the integrity of the United States and its agencies, programs and policies. Thus, proof that the United States has been defrauded under this statute does not require any showing of monetary or proprietary loss.

If you want further evidence that the intent of the conspirators was to commit a fraud—by deceit, craft or trickery, or by misrepresentation, chicane or overreaching—I refer you to Hans Mahncke’s article today. Note that Mahncke, a lawyer, recognizes that we’re dealing with a fraud here—the word “fraudulent” appears 6 times in the article:

John Brennan’s 5 Lies That Set Russiagate In Motion Brennan’s purported intelligence was so flimsy and comically absurd that it only further exposes the fraudulent nature of the assessment.

Of course, Brennan’s lies weren’t intended to fool intel or administration insiders—and, in fact, we now have documentary evidence that his lies did not fool any of those people. Brennan’s lies were intended to fool We the People—and to provide cover for the Swamp dwellers in Congress who supported what Brennan and the rest were doing, but needed some means to gaslight the likes of you and me. It didn’t work, but the rearguard action is still being fought.

In related matters …

The oligarchic class continues to circle the Epstein wagons. The fallback position appears to be to sacrifice a few prominent oligarchs—but only if worse comes to worst. The NYT, the newspaper of the oligarchic class, is doing their part. They’re decrying the diversion of FBI agents from the important work of pursuing Latin Massers—Traditional Catholics—to conduct yet another review of the “Epstein files.” Not to restart the investigation, mind you:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼ NEW from NYT: Trump’s DOJ diverted hundreds of FBI agents and prosecutors from active cases this spring to do a frantic, four-pass review of the Epstein files, just to satisfy Trump supporters demanding a “client list.” What they found: ￼ Over 100,000 documents were searched at least four separate times

￼ DOJ forced round-the-clock shifts and even visited the FBI’s record center in Winchester, VA to speed up the process

￼ The goal? Flag any mentions of Trump, Clinton, Prince Andrew, and other VIPs, compiled in a SharePoint file

￼ In the end, they found no client list and no new evidence of trafficking by others, just what earlier investigations already showed

￼ Internal reviewers warned that the rush to publish might violate laws protecting victims, witnesses, and grand jury data

￼ FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Dan Bongino, both Trump loyalists, were accused by AG Pam Bondi of withholding docs. One top FBI official in New York was fired on the spot.

￼ Even as top DOJ officials admitted there was nothing new, they continued the release anyway to calm the political base

What would you expect from yet another review of the already existing files? Surely nothing new—how could there be? But you get to say that you did the biggest, most beautiful review yet. Time to move on, right?

If you wanted to find something new, what you’d need to do is expand the scope of the investigation. Take it in new directions, the directions that have been in plain sight for decades. Whoa—not goin’ there!

Still, even this bit of damage control seems to have the NYT and oligarch connected officials all atwitter. What’s up with that? My guess is that, even without the threat of an expanded investigation to look at the patently obvious intel angle, the fear is that what a release of files and/or testimony would show is that Epstein’s inner circle of enablers—those whose names and money provided a veneer of legitimacy to him—was largely made up of wealthy Jewish Nationalists and their political creatures. Whereas the victims—wait for this—were not Jewish Nationalists, whether wealthy or not. Hey—prove me wrong.

Check it out, just as a random sample:

DD Geopolitics 16h￼ Another Epstein Bombshell: Clinton, Trump, and Leon Black Wrote Letters for Epstein’s 50th Birthday Album New reporting reveals that Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous 2003 leather-bound birthday album included letters from former U.S. President Bill Clinton, billionaire Leon Black, and Donald Trump, each listed under the “Friends” category alongside figures like Alan Dershowitz, Leslie Wexner, and Jean-Luc Brunel. ￼ Clinton’s handwritten note praised Epstein’s “childlike curiosity” and lifelong friendships.

￼ Leon Black contributed a flirtatious poem comparing Epstein to Hemingway, signed “Love and kisses.”

￼ Trump’s letter featured the outline of a naked woman—Trump has since called it “a fake thing” and is now suing the Wall Street Journal for defamation.

￼ Microsoft’s Nathan Myhrvold sent animal mating photos from Africa, ending with “Nathan.”

￼ Vera Wang joked about Epstein appearing on The Bachelor and going shopping.

￼ Mort Zuckerman included a fake newspaper blurb saying Epstein had a wife and kids in Liechtenstein.

￼ Alan Dershowitz submitted a parody “Vanity Unfair” magazine cover. The album was compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell with help from assistants, and several digital copies reportedly exist. Justice Department officials have reviewed it. Maxwell is currently serving 20 years for her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. The WSJ report notes that Clinton, despite previous denials, was socializing with Epstein in the early 2000s and took at least four trips on Epstein’s jet. Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse even displayed a painting of Clinton in a blue dress and heels. This is the second explosive revelation tied to the album this month. Trump’s lawsuit over his page was filed just days ago.

So, that’s where things stand for now.