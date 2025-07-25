Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No's avatar
No
4h

I don't find Dershowitz to be trustworthy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
TomA's avatar
TomA
4h

The key salience of the Russia Hoax fraud is that the Constitutional and systemic checks and balances did not work. The hoax succeeded in severely compromising Trump's first term and nearly removed him from office via two impeachment proceedings. That harm cannot be undone. My point is that the system is clearly broken and, as yet, no remedy has been forthcoming. As best I can tell, no one in the government is even discussing changes that may ensure better prevention of this type of fraud in future administrations. Even if the perpetrators face criminal conviction and prison time, that alone is unlikely to be an adequate deterrent. We need better checks and balances.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture