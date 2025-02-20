The Senate confirmed Kash Patel as the next FBI Director in a 51-49 vote. There’s no possible way that this could have happened during Trump 1.0. Same with Tulsi and some others. Partly, the GOPer Senate understands Trump’s influence across the nation, but I still believe that the other part of this is that they now fear him—more with each passing day. He owes them nothing at all and he is in the process of gathering the goods on everyone in DC. The key going forward will be cooperation among Tulsi, Kash, and Ratcliffe—DNI, FBI, CIA. Oh, and Pam Bondi. Trump will certainly want them to get busy ASAP declassifying the past but also opening new investigations. We ain’t seen nuthin’ yet.

BTW, recall that I’ve maintained that Elon Musk is a “frontman” for Trump 2.0?

This is all being run out of Russ Vought’s OMB. Vought’s the guy with the road map in his head for getting Trump the information he needs. No doubt Musk and others can help, but OMB is where it’s really at. Thus the unitary executive EO requires all agencies to report to OMB.