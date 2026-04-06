Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
1h

The risk of attempting to "bomb Iran back to the stone ages where it belongs" is that Iran has massive escalatory dominance--the ability to take down much of the world economy, but also to inflict very specific and massive damage to US economic assets in the region.

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Steghorn21
1h

I've just heard that the Zionists are bombing South Pars oilfield again. Time for Iran to step up and take out Israel's power stations and a desalination plant or two. Just to remind them who's in charge.

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