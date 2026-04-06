I’ve mentioned several times in comments that I regard as possibly significant the fact that Trump is escalating massively against Iran while Congress is in recess and has yet to act on Trump’s war funding requests. What I’ve had in mind is that, as Trump nears the end of his 60 days under the “War Powers Act” (or, more properly, Resolution)—which he is fraudulently operating under, having falsely claimed an “immanent” threat of hostilities from Iran—Trump is attempting, at the instigation of Anglo-Zionists, to escalate his war to such an extent that Congress will find it politically difficult to back America out of his war. In other words, legislators would fear Trump’s use of the bully pulpit to label them traitors if they try to withdraw support—or even hold him accountable—for this disastrous war.

Now, there’s another way to look at this, and I’m currently listening to Alastair Crooke enunciate some of this. This goes back in a sense to a WaPo article that I referenced this morning in a comment (via Megatron). At the time of the WaPo article, last week, I dismissed it as ridiculous—at least in the terms in which it was stated. However, we can now see that the article forecast what, in effect, what was attempted. Here’s what I mean:

Megatron @Megatron_ron· 36m￼ 4 days ago the Washington Post reported that Trump and the US military are considering to build an airport inside Iran, seize the enriched uranium and take it out with transport aircraft. This is exactly what happened and they used the “pilot rescuing” claim to cover it. They actually tried this but failed.

The idea of “building an airport” is what seemed so ridiculous. But the C-130 aircraft—as I explained yesterday—are valuable in part because they can use “unprepared” landing sites. Rough landing sites in a flat desert environment, for example. The C-130s are also transport aircraft, able to transport heavy “stuff”—small helicopters or, um, enriched uranium? Was the plan to “exfiltrate” the enriched uranium from somewhere near Isfahan—which was only a portion of the total—and destroy the Little Bird attack copters that were flown in for the operation to make room in the C-130s for the enriched uranium? I think we now know that that was, indeed, the plan.

From a political standpoint, this looks increasingly like an attempt to gain a quick and sensational victory and … what? Declare the victory and then pull out? No, I don’t think that. Abandoning the Middle East to Iran after seizing only part of Iran’s enriched uranium wouldn’t be in the cards. What, then? Instigate regime change in Iran by inflicting a signal defeat on the Iranian regime? That might be closer to the truth. This, too, would make it politically nearly impossible for Congress to back American out of this war—pulling the plug geopolitically at the very moment of Trump’s great victory.

Trump was originally persuaded that the war on Iran would be a Weekend War—a quick op that would leave him a world bestriding hero in America by bringing about “regime change” after his dastardly sneak “decapitation” strike. That was a gamble that failed. This most recent weekend op looks very much like another gamble that failed—a gamble on either making a quick end to a disastrous war or strengthening Trump’s hand to force Congressional approval of his war.

Now, here’s the core of Alastair Crooke’s view, which I’ve edited. He begins by noting that the standing of Iran’s regime will obviously have been greatly strengthened by its success in thwarting another harebrained Trump scheme. I would add, strengthened domestically but also regionally:

What seems to have happened is [that] … Trump has always been seeking … an in-boom-out operation that, by Saturday morning, would have come back after having entered into the tunnels at Isfahan where Grossi--the former head of the IEA--said that at least half, maybe bit more than half of the 60% [of Iran’s highly enriched uranium], was sitting in a tunnel waiting to be taken. [This would have been] the Maduro type operation that Trump has been seeking. It ended with a whole litany of aircraft that have been destroyed. ... It’s now very clear that the Iranians saw exactly how the United States was planning a special forces operation to seize the uranium. They counted on it and they ambushed the forces, and that operation is now over. I don’t think it can be restarted. It was not popular within the Pentagon in the first place. Trump had been warned against it and it has now ended disastrously. ... It has been a catastrophe, an attempt to do a quick special forces operation like in Venezuela--in one evening, out the next day.

So here Trump is, and here America is. What’s next? Well, the fallback seems to be the typical Jewish Nationalist scheme of bombing a country back to the Stone Age to enforce submission to Jewish Supremacy. It never works. The question is, where does this leave Trump domestically? We know support for his war has never been strong and continues to slip. Slowly but surely legislators are beginning to express their doubts. As the world economy falters, as Trump’s schemes fail, what will happen next? It’s too early to predict that this latest Trump scheme to force Congress to back his scheme will fail, but the moment of truth is approaching, and the hand Trump holds is definitely weaker after the latest failure.