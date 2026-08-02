Very Brief: Trump In A Jam
David Lee @DavidLe76335983
3h￼
Iran is the Suez Crisis for US
Trump is stuck
1. Backing down means conceding Middle East to Iran
2. Bombing Iran aggressively will create an energy crisis unseen in human history, drain the already depleted US arsenal
3. Dragging this out will push energy cost higher, drain SPR to manipulate the price to show everything is fine
All scenarios lead to the end of US hegemony. There is no way to turnaround
Trump was smart to head for his new bunker under the ballroom, but …
I believe Prof Pape is right on an important point. The only deal with Trump Iran is interested in at this point is for a pound of flesh.
The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter
BREAKING: Iran’s IRGC is considering launching preemptive strikes as Iranian officials are aware of Trump’s political vulnerability and are looking to exploit, per WSJ.
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WSJ, Murdoch owned, is just trying to get Trump to restart attacks.
Of course Netanyahu has insisted publicly that the U.S. government must expand its attacks on Iran. Murdoch and the WSJ are the war mongers pushing this dangerous approach. Does Israel want Trump to drop nuclear bombs on Tehran? Quite possibly he does! Is that the Murdoch plan, too? If so these are odious reprehensible monsters setting American war policy.