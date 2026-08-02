Meaning In History

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
1h

WSJ, Murdoch owned, is just trying to get Trump to restart attacks.

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1 reply by Mark Wauck
Margo Lindsey's avatar
Margo Lindsey
1h

Of course Netanyahu has insisted publicly that the U.S. government must expand its attacks on Iran. Murdoch and the WSJ are the war mongers pushing this dangerous approach. Does Israel want Trump to drop nuclear bombs on Tehran? Quite possibly he does! Is that the Murdoch plan, too? If so these are odious reprehensible monsters setting American war policy.

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