David Lee @DavidLe76335983

3h￼

Iran is the Suez Crisis for US

Trump is stuck

1. Backing down means conceding Middle East to Iran

2. Bombing Iran aggressively will create an energy crisis unseen in human history, drain the already depleted US arsenal

3. Dragging this out will push energy cost higher, drain SPR to manipulate the price to show everything is fine

All scenarios lead to the end of US hegemony. There is no way to turnaround