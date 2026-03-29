Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
2h

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen

1h￼

The US cannot claim victory before the Strait of Hormuz is open, which is now the main objective. Of course, it would have been open if they had not attacked Iran.

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Mark Wauck
3h

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon·

19h￼

￼BREAKING: Israel bombs an IRGC missile base in Yazd…

Minutes later, Iran fires Intermediate Range Ballistic Missiles (IRBMs) at Tel Aviv from the SAME site. ￼

Let that sink in.

These hardened missile cities aren’t being neutralized—they’re surviving and shooting back immediately.

The IDF isn’t stopping the launches.

Iran is proving it can absorb the hit...and keep firing.

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