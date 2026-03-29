The problem with putting boots on Iranian ground is simple: How do you actually get there? Fly there? Sail there? March there? There are multiple insoluble problems attached to each supposed option. And then there’s the even bigger problem of, What can you bring with you?

Here, a guy who knows something about using airborne type forces weighs in:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 12h￼ NEW: Former 82nd Airborne Commander says sending 7,000 troops to Iran is a complete suicide mission. He reveals they canceled a similar drop in 1979 because they knew they would be completely massacred by Iranian forces.

Maybe Trump has been listening to war stories of great escapades from knuckleheads like Keith Kellogg. Or maybe …

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 49m￼ It seems like the White House think American special forces are some sort of magic military weapon. This is likely due to the Venezuela experience. In reality they are just guys with guns. We’ve seen what happens to these guys in a warzone in Ukraine. ￼OSINTdefender @sentdefender￼ The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, U.S. officials tell the Washington Post, as thousands of American soldiers and Marines arrive in the Middle East for what could become a dangerous new phase of the Iran War, exposing U.S. personnel to an array of threats, including Iranian drones and missiles, ground fire and improvised explosive, should the decision to escalate by made by President Donald J. Trump. Any potential ground operation would fall short of a full-scale invasion and could instead involve raids by a mixture of Special Operations forces and conventional infantry troops, said the officials. Options include the possible seizure of Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil export hub in the Persian Gulf, and raids into other coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz to find and destroy weapons that can target commercial and military shipping, with one official setting the potential timeline at “a couple of months.”

They’re joking, right? “Find and destroy weapons that can target commercial and military shipping” along a coastline that stretches, at a minimum, for hundreds of mountainous miles? While under attack? And dontcha hafta laugh at that ridiculously idealized portrayal of what a landing would look like? No enemy within missile range or manpad range—really?

Luke Gromen tends to agree with PP—he says Trump has a gambler’s mentality. IOW: If something works once or a couple of times, just keep doubling down—it’s bound to be a winner in the end.

Also, estimates of the number of planes damaged/destroyed at Prince Sultan airbase keep trickling outward and upward. I’ve seen estimates as high as 11 planes—but all estimates now agree that it was more than 2-3.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 45m￼ Photos of the destroyed AWACS have emerged. There are only 6 of these in the Middle East including this one. They are needed to replace the destroyed ground radar. They cost a few billion and take 4 years to build.

PP is talking about replacement cost for these planes. They’re not cheap, and they’re very complicated to put together. The practical reality is that they’re well nigh literally irreplaceable. Here’s a very informative article:

Actually, that number is more than half of the “mission capable” planes.

As reported by Steffan Watkins on February 18, 2026, the U.S. Air Force has deployed six of its 16 remaining E-3 Sentry airborne early warning aircraft to Europe before heading to the Middle East, amid rising US-Iran tensions and ongoing nuclear negotiations. Two aircraft are already en route to Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, while four are positioned at Ramstein Air Base and are expected to follow, as Washington concentrates forces within the US Central Command area. The deployment represents nearly 40 percent of the total U.S. E-3 Sentry fleet and more than half of its statistically mission-capable E-3s, significantly reducing airborne early warning presence in Alaska and the Indo-Pacific. … Normally, E-3 Sentry AEW&Cs support homeland defense missions in the continental United States and routinely provide radar coverage for alert fighter scrambles in Alaska. With two of the deployed aircraft originating from Elmendorf, current availability in the High North is reduced to a narrow margin. This strain comes amid high global demand by U.S. forces for airborne surveillance and battle management missions. In terms of performance, with a maximum takeoff weight of approximately 157,000 kilograms, the E-3 Sentry has a cruise speed of about 580 km/h, while its service ceiling exceeds 8,800 meters. The E-3 Sentry is derived from the Boeing 707-320B Advanced airframe and first entered U.S. service in March 1977, after a development that began in the mid-1960s to replace the Lockheed EC-121 Warning Star. Production ran from 1977 to 1992, with 68 aircraft built in total for the United States and international operators, including NATO, France, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. U.S. E-3 Sentries are powered by four Pratt & Whitney TF33-PW-100A turbofan engines, each rated at 96 kN of thrust, engines that are no longer in production and have been cited as a sustainment challenge due to increasing maintenance support. The airframe incorporates a 9.1-meter-diameter rotodome mounted 3.4 meters above the fuselage, housing either the AN/APY-1 or AN/APY-2 radar system. This pulse-Doppler radar can detect low-flying targets beyond 400 kilometers and medium to high altitude aircraft at greater ranges, while including a look-down capability to filter ground clutter and track aircraft, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial systems flying at low altitude. Electrical generators driven by the engines supply up to 1 megawatt of power for radar, computing, communications, and mission systems. A standard E-3 crew consists of four flight crew members and between 13 and 19 mission specialists operating 14 consoles that display processed radar and battle management/command data. The Sentry integrates radar, identification friend or foe (IFF) systems, electronic support measures, navigation, communications, and onboard computing into a single airborne command node. It can relay data in real time to rear-area command centers or naval units and can support air-to-air, air-to-ground, interdiction, reconnaissance, airlift, and close air support missions. In terms of cost, the Boeing E-3 Sentry has an approximate unit cost of $270 to $300 million (in 1998 dollars, equivalent to $537 to $596 million in 2026 dollars), while operating costs are high with one E-3B Sentry flying for roughly $39,587 per hour.

We’ve seen reports that the Israeli Occupation Force is near collapse. Trump is straining the US military to near the breaking point.