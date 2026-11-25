This Anglo-Zionist war for global domination is, at its base, a war for financial dominance. Duh! But that truth suggests that without an insider type knowledge of finance it’s difficult to see what’s going on in this war. One thing we know, large scale sales of USTs works against Anglo-Zionist dominance of the financial markets and King Dollar. So this exchange caught my eye this morning. The point is that things are happening, the world is changing, willy nilly. You can bet that in the halls of power, people are keeping an eye on these developments.

A popular question lately is, Why is the price of gold going down in a chaotic economic environment? Despite the fact that China is on a massive gold buying binge. I offer this as a possible explanation for how the two work together and for the pressure that Trump is under.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ If US pressure is not allowing Saudi to sell USTs￼, that is effectively the US implementing China-like capital controls That will pressure gold v USTs near term, but intermediate term will shift global FX reserves even faster towards gold (as gold can be sold but USTs can’t be) Special Situations ￼ Research Newsletter (Jay) @SpecialSitsNews￼ Saudi has been selling GLD 0.00% ↑, US pressure doesn’t allow them to liquidate treasuries to rebuild infrastructure. They are in survival mode due to middle east turmoil Francis Hunt - The Market Sniper, CMT (MBA) @themarketsniper￼ “Rumours abound, including the Saudis selling 150 tonnes of gold worth about $18.25 billion out of their official holdings of 323 tonnes, part of their official reserve assets of $495 billion.” -Alistair McCleod

Typo for “$49.5 billion”?