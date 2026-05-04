Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
1h

My view:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon

59m￼

I again maintain that the collapse of the US-led international system is not part of some grand Trump plan. I believe he massively miscalculated in Iran and, as a result, the entire system is collapsing. He’s got no way out. So he keeps doubling down on failure. End of line.

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Mark Wauck
1h

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape

6h￼

Why is Trump suddenly launching major escalation in Hormuz?

Not just diplomatic frustration with Iran

US is losing power and authority, with alliances breaking down globally:

—Gulf states

— European “allies”

— Asian “allies”

My new analysis at substack Escalation Trap

·

15h￼

Iran’s military is ready for major escalation.

Get ready for rapidly mounting damage in:

—Iran

—Gulf states

— World economy

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