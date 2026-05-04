The breaking news this morning is that Iran fired at a US “patrol boat” near the Iranian port of Jask. Jask is a small port town (pop. ~ 16K) situated on the Gulf of Oman, outside the Strait of Hormuz. Initial reports claimed that the US “patrol boat” (?? Mark VI patrol boat ??) was hit, but recent reports suggest that only warning shots were fired—fog of war:

Faytuks Network @FaytuksNetwork 2h￼ It’s been confirmed by two regional officials to Faytuks Network that Iran fired warning shot against US warships Quote￼ Faytuks Network @FaytuksNetwork 2h Replying to @CENTCOM One regional official says Iran fired but didn’t hit anything. Any comment on that?

Now, this follows on Trump’s claim that the USN will escort ships out of the Persian Gulf, through Hormuz. Iran has, since that claim, struck several ships that attempted to exit the Gulf and has warned the USN against attempting to enter the Gulf:

￼Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) @AryJeayBackup 4h￼ Last night, after Trump announced that the US would escort ships, an oil tanker attempted to make the run without Iran’s authorization. It was struck by the IRGC along the same route the US had designated as a “safe corridor” via Omani territorial waters.

Financial Times @FT 5h￼ Iran warns US Navy not to enter Strait of Hormuz

Iran has now published new areas of control and the US is publishing new rules of engagement:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 4h￼ ￼ Iranian Armed Forces announces new control area in the Strait of Hormuz, as follows: - From the south, the line between Mount Mobarak in Iran and the south of Fujairah in the UAE - From the west, the line between the end of Qeshm Island in Iran and Umm Al Quwain in the UAE

Note that the UAE port of Fujairah, on the Gulf of Oman, is within Iran’s control zone.

The US response is framed as rules of engagement, but since those rules of engagement cover the territorial waters of foreign countries, doesn’t that mean that the US is at war—still or again?

Faytuks Network @FaytuksNetwork 2h￼ A U.S. official says rules of engagement in the region have been changed, authorizing immediate strikes against threats to ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz, including IRGC fast boats and Iranian missile positions - Axios

Bessent is bloviating:

*Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone 43m BESSENT: TEMPORARY ABERRATION WILL BE OVER IN WEEKS OR MONTHS BESSENT ON IRAN: WE HAVE ABSOLUTE CONTROL OF THE STRAIT

What’s going on? These developments could be a pretext for renewed war, an instigation for war. Or it could be a dangerous and desperate attempt to exert diplomatic pressure on Iran to open the Strait in order to reduce diplomatic pressure against Trump for blockading the world—in other words, to pressure Iran to provide a face saving way for Trump to back down without admitting defeat. I make that suggestion because of the apparent attempt to draw China in to help Trump out:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 48m BREAKING: The US calls on China to assist in the Strait of Hormuz “operation” which aims to reopen the Strait and restore energy flows.

On the other hand, the appeal could just be another ploy to justify renewed war, like: ‘Hey, China wouldn’t help, so we’ll have to go it on our own.’ Time will tell. Larry Johnson says his sources in Dubai say that full scale war will resume on Thursday, 5/7.

Democrats are rejecting Trump’s claim that the War Powers Resolution deadline of sixty days operates like a stop watch—but the claim of a halt in hostilities is absurd, anyway, given that the war on Iran has continued via blockade. Time for Congress to step up to stop the damage Trump is inflicting on the US and the world. They’re going to start feeling even more pressure very soon:

ThePatrioticBlonde™￼ @ImBreckWorsham 15m￼ BREAKING: According to reports, gas just hit $6.00 a gallon in Wisconsin.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 52m￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Doomsday for California as last barrel of oil from the Middle East arrives in Long beach - NY Post The last California-bound oil tanker to pass through the Strait of Hormuz (since recent conflict/war involving Iran) has arrived at the Port of Long Beach. It carried about 2 million barrels of crude oil intended for gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. This marks the end of routine large shipments from the Middle East to California due to the disruption, exacerbating the state’s energy challenges (California already imports significant oil because of limited domestic production and green-energy policies).

No doubt this will be the story of the day.