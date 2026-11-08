If anything was clear from the runup to and the actual results of the midterm elections it was that Americans were sick and tired of endless wars to advance the cause of Jewish Supremacy. Ordinary Americans aren’t paid to do that, but they bear the costs. Instead, in the face of the polling and then the voting, CENTCOM has been launching repeated attacks on Iran. Not massive waves, but these are acts of war that received no support from a declaration of war. Trump is aware of this, of course, and has tried to dismiss the attacks as minor, but military attacks on a sovereign nation are never a minor matter. The question is: Who’s in charge of this? Is this part of a Trump plan, when everything we’re hearing is that the administration is deeply divided and attempting to reach a deal with Iran. The Israeli military has been declining to get involved. Who wants this? Is it really Trump? What else could it be? Admiral Brad Cooper is reported to be deeply in cahoots—in bed? in debt?—with, to, Jewish Nationalists who want war. He’s virtually the only NatSec figure reported to favor more war—one can’t count Hegseth as a serious NatSec figure.

We’ve been hearing repeatedly that the CIA is acting more or less on its own to continue war on Russia. Trump obviously knows what’s going on there, but he’s either powerless to control policy or he’s acting. The Senate Dems are planning more “aid” to Ukraine, so we know they’re still the same war party they’ve always been.

With this background, consider what Joe Kent is saying. I’m reluctant to provide cover for anyone for war. Anyone who holds a position of authority bears responsibility and should be speaking out. But this is happening after the people have spoken against unconstitutional war:

Joe Kent @joekent16jan19￼ This is CENTCOM inviting Iran to escalate while the Vice President is attempting to negotiate with the Iranians. This is, as CENTCOM calls it, “policy by CONOP,” when the military finds a way to subvert the White House without blatantly disobeying the President, by taking actions that will ensure a war escalates or perpetuates. This tactic was implemented over & over again in the War on Terror in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, etc. Many Americans died, needlessly. The Iranians have made it clear that they won’t accept negotiations while under threat of escalation. Iranian leadership has stated there will either be war or there will be peace, but they will not sit idly by and wait for the next attack & they won’t tolerate being slowly strangled by sanctions. Imposing more sanctions, & publicly broadcasting that we’re imposing more sanctions, is brash provocation. The midterm results sent a message that the President should find impossible to ignore: the American people do not support this war. We want out. The VP is currently in negotiations to end it, & a new Chief of Staff was chosen under the auspices of helping the President do just that. CENTCOM announcing this escalation is the military working directly against what President Trump is attempting to accomplish. If the President had any desire to escalate, he’d simply do it. Instead, thankfully it appears he is attempting more diplomacy, and CENTCOM must support that. It’s become abundantly clear that the President needs to install a new national security team, one that’s not tied to starting the war and that can instead end it. To do that, he needs people who can & will get the national security state under control, not submit to it.

The ruling class appears determined to ignore We the People. Dangerous times.