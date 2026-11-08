Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
1h

Here's Prof Pape talking about the Caspian:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape￼

20+ Russian ships. One month. Drone parts and explosives, straight to Iran

Saturday, CENTCOM moved to cut that lifeline

Stopping it means hitting Russian ships with Russian sailors aboard.

Americans and Russians, in each other’s line of fire — and the coming dangers

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/HWnLe1vWQAAL_uJ?format=jpg&name=medium

But that map shows US carriers WAY too close to Iran.

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BuelahMan's Revolt's avatar
BuelahMan's Revolt
5h

The ruling hand is hidden. To an extent.

It is above Trump and any General.

This is money controlled via Epsteinable offenses. These people will do whatever they are told.

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