We’re running around a bit pre-Thanksgiving Day, but I’m listening to Danny Davis with Doug Macgregor. I just heard Doug Macgregor say this—it’s a paraphrase but close enough for government work, or for a retired government worker:

I was recently having a conversation with someone in a position to know about these things. We were looking at a map that showed all the intel related flights around the borders of Russia, including the Baltics and Kaliningrad. There’s no way that all these attacks are not being conducted by CIA, MI6, and Mossad. The Ukrainians take credit for these attacks, but they don’t have the capability. The claim that Ukraine is conducting these attacks is “cover”. Does Trump know this? I don’t see how he doesn’t. Is the US at war with Russia? The answer is, Yes.

Please note the inclusion of Mossad as one of the actors in the war on Russia. That’s one of the most closely guarded bits of data—note that I didn’t call it a “secret”, because it’s not—in this whole war. MSM is not allowed to say that Israel is heavily involved in the overall Jewish War of Revenge against Russia. DD didn’t bat an eye when Mac said that. He knows.

So then I flipped over to Chris Martenson’s daily digest, which starts like this:

Ukrainian drones attacked Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave for the first time, with monitoring channels and local accounts reporting multiple explosions, drone sounds, and active air defenses over the Baltic Fleet’s main base at Baltiysk. Ukrainian sources described the activity as the first reported strike on Kaliningrad Oblast itself – an event Moscow has long treated as a potential red line given the exclave’s isolation between NATO members and the base’s strategic value. Reaching Baltiysk required either a long over-sea route or launch from a maritime platform, or a trajectory that entered or crossed Lithuanian or Polish airspace, any confirmed overflight of which would constitute a potentially serious diplomatic incident. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said his country categorically rejects any claim of involvement and has not authorized its airspace for attacks on Russia. Separately, the Russian cargo ship Sparta II was reportedly hit by drones in the Gulf of Finland, caught fire, and drifted into Finnish waters while bound for Kaliningrad. Finnish officials linked the ship to Russia’s military and warned Kyiv that the gulf is sensitive for civilian ships. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility. Related to the war, Lawrence Wilkerson, Colin Powell’s former chief of staff, said the CIA runs covert operations “in accordance with what pays the most” and called Ukraine a “cash cow” because of the war. He said key infrastructure can be struck without presidential approval, and he described strategic intelligence as an afterthought. Of a classified budget he put near $15 billion, he said probably more than $10 billion goes to covert work.

Mac continued, saying that the Anglo-Zionists simply don’t have the wherewithal to win their war on Russia, but they’re determined to keep pushing, pressuring Russia. He fears that something will give at some point that we’re approaching, and the consequences will be fearsome. We have elections, the populations of the West vote against war, but the Jewish Nationalist billionaires have bought the politicians and they’re insisting on more bigger war. Jewish Nationalists are determined to retain global hegemony, to turn the clock back to 1991, but it won’t work. And yet they’re calling the shots.

That’s another thing that can’t be said out loud on the MSM. But how else do you explain this:

On what other issue do politicians flip off their voters in this way? The key category is Independents, because they typically split about evenly. When you take that into consideration, even Republican voters are majority for ‘stick a fork in this crazy thing.’ But those numbers for Dems are really mind blowing, when you consider that the people that Dems elected are now refusing to end the war. Trita Parsi:

So ask yourself, when Establishment Democrats refuse to commit to ending the war, or giving excuses such as “its complicated,” WHO DO THEY SPEAK FOR? For some reason, the Establishment Democrats don’t seem too eager to speak for the OVERWHELMING majority of Democrats...

Yeah, we know who they speak for—and it ain’t you or me. They’re following the time tested.