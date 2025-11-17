We’ll keep this somewhat brief. In what could be taken as confirmation that Rubio is in overall charge of foreign policy and that Trump fronts for others, Rubio made the following announcement. On its face, this announcement certainly brings the USs closer to a war on Venezuela—or at least the usual long range missile attacks on a more vulnerable target:

Secretary Marco Rubio @SecRubio @StateDept intends to designate Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). Headed by the illegitimate Nicolás Maduro, the group has corrupted the institutions of government in Venezuela and is responsible for terrorist violence conducted by and with other designated FTOs as well as for trafficking drugs into the United States and Europe.

Max Blumenthal responds, linking a 13 minute 60 Minutes video that documents CIA’s involvement in creating “Cartel de los Soles”:

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal￼ Will you designate the CIA as a terror org? Because it was the CIA which created Cartel de los Soles in the early 1990s to ship 22 tons of drugs into the US Today, the Cartel of the Suns does not exist, it is a fantasy You’re spinning another WMD fraud

TGP offers an informative look at abuse of the H1B Visa program to replace American workers with low cost foreign labor. While the H1B was supposed to provide highly skilled professionals whose skills were in short supply within the US, the abuse of this visa program extends well beyond that. The devilish reality with such programs, of course, is often in the details, that provide loopholes to get around the avowed purpose of the program. What are often labeled as “abuses” may actually disguise a significant feature of the program:

The H1B Visa – They’re Taking White Collar Jobs According to the American Chamber of Commerce, the official intent of the H1B visa is to help employers temporarily hire foreign professionals for specialty occupations that require specialized knowledge, such as those in STEM fields. The program helps U.S. companies fill labor shortages with skilled international talent.

The article explains how the so-called “cap” on H1B works, but …

But these 85,000 visas are not the full story. Universities and related nonprofit entities, nonprofit research organizations, and government research organizations are exempt from the cap and can submit H1B applications at any time during the year without worrying about the annual limits. These cap-exempt employers include major universities such as Harvard, MIT, and Stanford, teaching hospitals like the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic, and research institutions including the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the Scripps Research Institute. It is also important to remember that the caps apply only to new visas. Existing H1B holders can renew, creating a cumulative total of between 500,000 and 600,000 H1B workers currently in the country. The program has not achieved its stated goal of addressing a shortage of specialized labor, since most H1B holders work in routine computer or IT jobs. ... The top occupations were software engineers and developers, computer systems analysts, and IT specialists. By comparison, architecture, engineering, and surveying accounted for only about 9 percent of H1B workers in 2023. There is a separate visa category, the O-1 nonimmigrant visa, for individuals who possess extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, or who have a demonstrated record of extraordinary achievement ... … The O-1 truly is for extraordinary ability. Only about 19,500 were issued in FY 2024. ... The H1B visas are being granted to run-of-the-mill college graduates under claims that they are exceptional or filling needs Americans cannot. Meanwhile, if these applicants were truly exceptional, they would apply for the O-1, which has no cap. The H1B holders are not exceptional people, and they are not filling job shortages. Multiple economic analyses conclude there is no broad STEM shortage. ... ... While most H1B visas go to the computer science field, American computer science graduates now face 6.1 percent unemployment in 2025, nearly double the rate for philosophy majors. Computer engineering majors are at 7.5 percent unemployment. Meanwhile, fields tech leaders mocked for years are doing far better: philosophy majors have 3.2 percent unemployment, art history graduates sit at 3 percent, and journalism majors come in at 4.4 percent. Data from SignalFire shows that the share of graduates from elite engineering programs working as engineers at major tech companies has collapsed from 25 percent in 2022 to just 11–12 percent in recent years, a drop of more than 50 percent in two years. The number of unemployed information-technology workers rose from 98,000 in December 2024 to 152,000 in January 2025. In 2024, there were 198,000 tech layoffs, and in 2025, about 100,000 tech workers have already lost their jobs. Meanwhile, between 240,000 and 260,000 H1B visa holders are working in this field. …

It’s important to understand that H1B holders are NOT free to shop the job market—they are tied to their sponsors, which is what keeps their wages below the wages of American workers who can job shop for better opportunities. The Trump program to bring in 110s of thousands of foreign students would be a conduit for even greater replacement of American workers with cheap, cost controlled indentured foreign workers.

Meanwhile, in a further sign that Trump fronts for the true ruling elite, Zerohedge has a story about foreign agent Laura Loomer exercising control over job appointments:

Loomered: Trump Withdraws Nominee For Top IRS Lawyer While Trump gave no explanation for the move - writing only on Truth social “Please be advised that I am withdrawing the nomination of Donald Korb to be Assistant General Counsel in the Department of the Treasury,” it comes after activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer alleged “major red flags” that disqualify him. As the Epoch Times notes, days before Trump pulled Korb’s nomination, the veteran tax attorney came under fire by right-wing activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer, who alleged he had “several major red flags that disqualify him from assuming his role under the Trump administration.” In a post on social media, Loomer said Korb had too much past association with Democrats.

While we’ve heard repeatedly about the slow pace of confirmations for Trump appointees in the Senate, Zerohedge also notes:

The president has pulled multiple nominees in recent months as he continues to fill critical positions in his second administration.

Again switching gears …

I haven’t seen much on this story, but it’s potentially important. The railroad in question runs from Warsaw to Lublin, near the Ukrainian border in SE Poland. It’s the last leg of a major rail conduit for military equipment going to Ukraine:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ The railway from Poland to Ukraine was damaged for the second time in a day, — RMF24

Just as the US denied involvement in the attack on the Nordstream pipeline, Russia denies involvement in what look like sabotages attacks on this rail line.

And now two 13 minute videos for military nerds. These videos discuss what could be significant developments in Iranian air to air missile programs: