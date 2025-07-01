That’s the breaking news today from the Senate. As I understand this, there will need to be some sort of reconciliation vote in the House. I have little to say about this, beyond that I doubt that many conservatives voted for this. Especially not for the $1T+ for the military.

Currently the amount of the budget that’s going to debt service is ballooning out of control. Yesterday I suggested that the one thing that might slow down Trump’s rush to war might be a financial crisis flowing from that situation, threatening King Dollar hegemony. I said that having in mind the fact that very few of Trump’s initiatives that were supposed to fix our debt crisis have had much success—acquiring Greenland and/or Canada, the Tariff Shock and Awe, the Ukraine Resource Grab, and now the Abraham Scam. I’m not financial analyst, but the usual levers don’t seem to be working:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 10h Lot’s of repo activity at the Fed. Is there a happening happening? Quote Lyn Alden @LynAldenContact 19h This was the first material usage of the Fed's standing repo facility since the end of Q3 2024.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Trump is pushing for a lower Fed interest rate - partly to lower the cost of government borrowing. But the last time the Fed lowered rates yields on the 10y Treasury went up. American capital markets are undergoing big changes. 2:33 AM · Jul 1, 2025

Anyone with actual knowledge of these matters should feel free to correct me. What I think I’m seeing here is real skepticism that Trump can get the US fiscal house in order of some sort—even whether he’s trying. The initial plans don’t appear to be working. Does Trump have a plan B? How will continuing the war on Russia help this? The war on Iran? The war on China?

The bottom line I continue to see is that MAGA means propping up the Anglo-Zionist Empire by squeezing the rest of the world to pay down our debts. By hook or by crook, by economic or kinetic warfare. There is no other plan, no off ramp from Empire. But does Trump have the leverage? We may be finding out sooner than expected.