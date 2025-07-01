Meaning In History

Manul
3h

The passage of the modified BBB by the Senate Rs should demonstrate to everyone that we aren’t voting our way out of this mess. With Rs or Ds the results are the same - more debt and more war and less freedom.

NFO
2h

On the repos piece, the basic explanation that I got from my sister (a NYC-based reporter on bonds and treasuries for the last 3-4 decades) when this happened last fall was roughly this:

Repo purchases by the Fed are a routine liquidity function targeted at rate (particularly, the federal funds rate) stabilization. Tide of cash goes out to the big banks temporarily offloading their securities, tide comes back in to Fed when they're repo'd by big banks. Quarter-end spike purchases by the Fed, however, are clear signs of market disfunction. Apparently, there is unusually scattershot demand across varying repo-market sectors, meaning there are now too few market players to intermediate between the excessively-liquid dealers and the bone-dry ones. Hypersensitivity to market events is now the order of the day.

Dealers are leery of expanding balance sheets as of FQ or FY end because that results in higher leverage changes and/or additional required capital, so the Fed is, effectively, swooping in to rescue them and muffle the screams of a fundamentally-misaligned market. The theory is that basis trades, taking advantage of what is an unusually-variable difference between treasuries and futures, are driving all this need to cover.

The underlying theme is that our entire economy, through hyper-financialization and Fed/regulatory tinkering in favor of the financial behemoths, is no longer functioning per market principles as understood by economists and bankers for ages. No longer responsive to the usual levers, rules or corrections. Essentially, everything is really broken, probably beyond repair.

