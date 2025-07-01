That’s the breaking news today from the Senate. As I understand this, there will need to be some sort of reconciliation vote in the House. I have little to say about this, beyond that I doubt that many conservatives voted for this. Especially not for the $1T+ for the military.
Currently the amount of the budget that’s going to debt service is ballooning out of control. Yesterday I suggested that the one thing that might slow down Trump’s rush to war might be a financial crisis flowing from that situation, threatening King Dollar hegemony. I said that having in mind the fact that very few of Trump’s initiatives that were supposed to fix our debt crisis have had much success—acquiring Greenland and/or Canada, the Tariff Shock and Awe, the Ukraine Resource Grab, and now the Abraham Scam. I’m not financial analyst, but the usual levers don’t seem to be working:
Lot’s of repo activity at the Fed. Is there a happening happening?
Quote
Lyn Alden @LynAldenContact
19h
This was the first material usage of the Fed's standing repo facility since the end of Q3 2024.
Trump is pushing for a lower Fed interest rate - partly to lower the cost of government borrowing. But the last time the Fed lowered rates yields on the 10y Treasury went up. American capital markets are undergoing big changes.
Anyone with actual knowledge of these matters should feel free to correct me. What I think I’m seeing here is real skepticism that Trump can get the US fiscal house in order of some sort—even whether he’s trying. The initial plans don’t appear to be working. Does Trump have a plan B? How will continuing the war on Russia help this? The war on Iran? The war on China?
The bottom line I continue to see is that MAGA means propping up the Anglo-Zionist Empire by squeezing the rest of the world to pay down our debts. By hook or by crook, by economic or kinetic warfare. There is no other plan, no off ramp from Empire. But does Trump have the leverage? We may be finding out sooner than expected.
The passage of the modified BBB by the Senate Rs should demonstrate to everyone that we aren’t voting our way out of this mess. With Rs or Ds the results are the same - more debt and more war and less freedom.
On the repos piece, the basic explanation that I got from my sister (a NYC-based reporter on bonds and treasuries for the last 3-4 decades) when this happened last fall was roughly this:
Repo purchases by the Fed are a routine liquidity function targeted at rate (particularly, the federal funds rate) stabilization. Tide of cash goes out to the big banks temporarily offloading their securities, tide comes back in to Fed when they're repo'd by big banks. Quarter-end spike purchases by the Fed, however, are clear signs of market disfunction. Apparently, there is unusually scattershot demand across varying repo-market sectors, meaning there are now too few market players to intermediate between the excessively-liquid dealers and the bone-dry ones. Hypersensitivity to market events is now the order of the day.
Dealers are leery of expanding balance sheets as of FQ or FY end because that results in higher leverage changes and/or additional required capital, so the Fed is, effectively, swooping in to rescue them and muffle the screams of a fundamentally-misaligned market. The theory is that basis trades, taking advantage of what is an unusually-variable difference between treasuries and futures, are driving all this need to cover.
The underlying theme is that our entire economy, through hyper-financialization and Fed/regulatory tinkering in favor of the financial behemoths, is no longer functioning per market principles as understood by economists and bankers for ages. No longer responsive to the usual levers, rules or corrections. Essentially, everything is really broken, probably beyond repair.