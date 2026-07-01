Meaning In History

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Manul's avatar
Manul
3h

Navy copter goes down in Arabian Sea. People are still dying. Get our troops out of there!

https://x.com/imetatronink/status/2072385463009394780?s=20

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
5h

And we are supposed to celebrate the 250th this week. Get the fireworks out guys!

If this was a movie, I would have walked out long ago -but it is so astonishingly stupid what the crazy folks in government are doing, that I can't tear my eyes away.

God help us all!

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