Xi, Putin, and the Iranian leadership must be pinching themselves over what passes for governance in DC. The US lost two all out wars on Iran in the span of less than a year, and now Trump can only talk about doubling down on stupid:

Disclose.tv @disclosetv 15h￼ JUST IN - Trump weighs a return to “all-out war with Iran.” Conversations have revolved around whether the U.S. should abandon negotiations and resume full-scale attacks against Iran or stick with diplomatic talks for now — WSJ

After losing two wars in less than a year, Trump is now losing the MOU “ceasefire”. Iran is controlling Hormuz—as specified in the agreement that Trump signed but is now trying to ignore. Most of the oil that’s exiting the Persian Gulf is Iranian oil headed to China. Trump thought he’d be clever by sneaking a handful of tankers through Hormuz under massive air support.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter￼ BREAKING: Iran’s IRGC has grounded a foreign container ship in the Strait of Hormuz US-backed Omani corridor after not using Iran’s approved route, per Iranian state TV. Iran says it has “repeatedly warned captains, shipowners and officials of shipping companies around the world that any entry or exit through routes other than the ‘Route of Authority’ in the Persian Gulf could lead to irreparable incidents.”

Matt Bracken @Matt_Bracken48 3h￼ [Trump signed it, and Iran means it.]

Here’s what passes for “all out war”:

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1

37m￼

This is either a pathetic show of force, that literally scares no one, – – or worse, – – it’s evidence that our senior leaders are still painfully unaware of the limitations of our power in the Persian Gulf region.

If we attempt to use any of these forces against Iran, we will suffer heavy casualties, and we will still fail to break the SOH loose from Iranian control.

OSINTdefender @sentdefender￼ According to a release from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the USS Boxer (LHD 4) and USS Portland (LPD 27) are now operating in the CENTCOM area of responsibility (AOR). Additionally, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is embarked on the Boxer as the amphibious ready group, which includes the USS Comstock (LSD-45), operates in the CENTCOM AOR.

None of this is a plan. It seems Trump thought he had a plan—do whatever Jewish Nationalists tell him to do. We actually have that in writing now:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 5h￼ It proves what we’ve been saying since a while: U.S. Bases in Arab countries are vital for Israel’s expansion & hegemony in the region. *reminder: The U.S. war on Iran is mainly a war for Israel.

Bloody Eh! @FrailtyX007 5h￼ Iran’s war is the political salvo toward encircling Central Asia, weakening Turkey, Pakistan, & ultimately isolating China & Russia. This is a long strategic geopolitical movement by the Western/Zionist hemisphere for a bigger future conflict.

So, with that background in Anglo-Zionist fantasy, Vance turned up to debunk any notion that this administration has a plan—except that we won’t live up to any agreement we sign:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 3h￼ NEW: ￼￼ Vice president JD Vance accidentally admitted that the US is using the agreement with Iran to refill some stocks and stabilize world’s oil economy then to attack again: “So I think what the president has told us to do is use this MOU to sort of refill the world’s oil economy, to refill some stocks, and then to see where the hand is.”

Where the hand is, is that two wars have been lost and more of the same won’t work. Rather, it will blow up in our faces—economically and militarily. And the notion that “stocks” [of oil] are being refilled would be delusional if it weren’t a patent lie.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Jun 30￼ If this is just aimed at suppressing oil futures prices while crack spreads blow out and Trump tries to talk down retail price on Truth Social in a desperate gambit to firm up support for the GOP in November this is one of the most bizarre series of happenings I’ve ever seen. zerohedge @zerohedge￼ WTI Crude vs 321 crack spread. Trump about to bomb refiners

Prof Pape pointing to what should be obvious:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape Jun 30￼ Diplomacy fails, oil inventory clock ticks, and the trap snaps No surprise: US/Iran talks fail to launch in Doha. Meanwhile, Speaker Johnson floats a new 60-day congressional leash for more war With ceasefire collapsing, the region is caught in a deepening escalation trap 23h ￼ Hormuz traffic today is far below the 130 ships a day prewar and more importantly Not enough to stop the oil inventory draw down, or Iran’s growing leverage.

And specifically addressing Vance:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 5h￼ This is exactly why Iran is upping the ante on Hormuz shipping Iran is not done winning yet and Not deterred from using force to keep its grip on Hormuz Iran survived — and that changed everything

And if Bessent thinks Dollar Dominance is assured … Let me add, first, that while this move is aimed in part at China, China doesn’t really care Japan and India do on their own. But I guarantee that Trump and Bessent care. The currency being sidelined between these two major economic entities isn’t the yuan, it’s the USD.