USAID was likely just about the largest Deep State op going, and Trump via Musk had it in their sights from the get go. Treasury tried to keep these ops going as long as possible, but last night …

Robby Starbuck @robbystarbuck￼ I’m pretty sure the @USAID page on X just got nuked. Are you tired of winning yet? I’m not!

Gladden Pappin @gjpappin￼ Geopolitics will shift considerably as USAID is brought to heel. Go gaze at snaps of your favorite color revolutions as the last dollars are spent—they’ll be evaporating soon.

WhittyMike @WhittyMike Need to audit @USAID with a particular focus on the last 16 years… the terms of @AmbPower44 Samantha Power and her predecessors.

Dominique @mousecrackers USAID works in conjunction with the WEF and the UN to facilitate illegal migrants crossing the Darien Gap! The NGO's, including the Red Cross, provide everything- ATM cards, food, medical care, places to rest, and is funded by the State Department. NGO's like GO's but full of it.

Robby Starbuck @robbystarbuck￼ USAID essentially functions as one of many money laundering machines for Democrats in DC. Here’s how it works: • Activists create obscure NGO • Dems fund it lavishly • NGO does bare minimum (or actively hurts the United States) • Activists get paid and donate to Dems Not only that but USAID helped spread their gender ideology nonsense and brought millions of illegals into our country. That’s why Democrats are freaking out about the possibility that USAID’s being shut down by President Trump. It needs to be done. Has anything good ever come out of USAID? Sure but we don’t have the money to be the world’s piggy bank and they’ve been an overall disaster that works harder to prop up left wing NGO’s than they do to help people. America voted to end this farce.

Robby Starbuck @robbystarbuck￼ Big News: @elonmusk ’s team @DOGE now has access to the Treasury’s payment system. Now they can audit the system and block any wasteful disbursements from being sent out. ￼￼￼ Quote￼ Elon Musk @elonmusk The @DOGE team discovered, among other things, that payment approval officers at Treasury were instructed always to approve payments, even to known fraudulent or terrorist groups. They literally never denied a payment in their entire career. Not even once. x.com/robbystarbuck/… 3:24 PM · Feb 1, 2025

Luke Rosiak @lukerosiak DELETED: GSA's tech arm, a far-left agency that viciously subverted Trump during his first term, surrendered after an @elonmusk deputy took over. It deleted huge swaths of code dedicated to virtue-signaling rather than mission, such as its "inclusion bot" that lectured staff. Federal government-wide computer office @18F, which to this day has a transgender flag as its logo, also deleted where its employee handbook instructed employees to explain what they look like at each meeting so blind people could know if there was sufficient racial diversity. What did diverse hiring mean in practice? The government tech arm turned into a coven of transgenders and queers hiring each other. 9:01 PM · Jan 31, 2025

