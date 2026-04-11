Under cover of negotiating—or something—the US navy is attempting something that it couldn’t do during open hostilities—re-insert itself into the Persian Gulf:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 31m￼ ￼￼￼ The Islamabad talks have hit a wall on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is insisting on ownership of the strait and the right to collect tolls. The US is proposing joint control (LMAO). Iran has rejected it, even after a direct meeting between Vance and Ghalibaf. Source: Financial Times. DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 46m￼ BREAKING | CENTCOM announces US forces have begun mine clearance operations in the Strait of Hormuz. Two guided-missile destroyers, USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy, transited the strait today. Underwater drones will join the clearance effort in coming days. The US is clearing the strait while negotiating, not waiting for a deal.

The Iranian version of events is that Iran ordered the two US ships out of the strait and they complied. High stakes play here, with Trump desperate to save face. Count on it—Iran in consultation with Russia and China.

Robert Barnes @barnes_law 16h

Speaking of China …

Trita Parsi @tparsi 38m￼ If true, it’s likely intended to warn the US and Israel not to restart this idiotic and destabilizing war... Exclusive: US intelligence indicates China is preparing weapons shipment to Iran

Two predictions on where the negotiations will go, from differing perspectives, but both worthwhile. First Trita Parsi (his words in ““):

AJ+ @ajplus 16h￼ Here’s why the U.S. and Iran probably won’t sign a permanent ceasefire deal – and why that may not even matter. Foreign policy expert Trita Parsi (@tparsi) says that, already, “the ground has shifted in the Middle East.” “The Iranians repelled a military campaign by the world’s most powerful superpower, and that is going to have a deep impact on the geopolitics of the region going forward.” Iran, Israel, and the US continue to exchange threats after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire. This foreign policy expert says power in the region is already shifting, even if a permanent deal falls apart. “The political will doesn’t exist on both sides to actually get to a full agreement. The most plausible scenario is that there will be a non-negotiated status quo that will emerge out of this war, in which the US is no longer in the war. The Iranians will continue to control the traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and collect transit fees together with Oman. There may be a period in which the Israelis continue to attack and Iran will retaliate, but the Israelis are not gonna be able to sustain a long war with Iran without active American support.” Iran released a 10-point plan, which the US called a good starting point to negotiate. It stipulates that Israel must end its attacks on Lebanon. A few hours later, Israel bombed Lebanon over 100 times in 10 minutes. The attack killed more than 300 people. “I think it is inevitable that the Israelis will do quite a lot to try to sabotage a ceasefire. The only way they can be prevented from doing so is if Trump chooses to really put pressure on the Israelis to make sure that they do not drive the US in that direction.” Parsi says Iran could force the US to choose between backing Israel or becoming mired in a disastrous war. “When it comes to a demand for Israel to stop bombing Lebanon and Gaza this is, I think, a pretty important demand from the Iranian side. They don’t wanna abandon the Lebanese or Hezbollah right now. But they also wanna test: Is the United States capable and willing to rein in Israel? If it isn’t, what value does an agreement with the United States have? And, on the American side, the most important thing is not the ceasefire--it’s just that the US would exit the war. That’s what Trump is looking for.” The war on Iran has already sparked changes in the region and around the world. Countries in Europe and Asia are building new supply chains to cut their reliance on US oil and gas after fuel shortages forced many to close factories or reduce work weeks. Experts say Iran has likely boosted its influence on the global stage. “The ground has shifted in the Middle East after this war, and I think that at the end of the day the United States may simply accept that Iran has control over the strait. Because the Iranians are not gonna close it when they control it--they’re gonna open it. What they’re gonna do is they’re gonna try to negotiate new economic relations with countries that used to trade with Iran but have been out of the Iranian market for some time now because of US sanctions. Iran wants to re-establish those relations. And this means that oil prices will go down.”

Barry Rosen @brosen1501 14h￼ I was thirty-something years old when Iranian students dragged me into a room and told me I wasn’t going anywhere. Four hundred and forty-four days later, I walked out. I’ve spent the decades since trying to make sense of what happened — and what keeps happening — between our two countries. So don’t talk to me about Iran like it’s an abstraction. I lived inside that confrontation. I felt it. Which is why I’m not ready to write off this ceasefire, even though everything about it is maddening. Negotiations in Pakistan may produce nothing. The talks could collapse before they get started. I’ve seen American diplomacy with Iran fail more times than I can count, and usually for the same reasons — too much pride, too little patience, and Israel holding a match in the corner of the room. But here’s what I know in my bones: another war won’t break Iran. We just tried. It didn’t work. Iran doesn’t break — it absorbs, it adapts, and it waits. I watched that stubbornness up close for 444 days. What bothers me most isn’t that Iran is winning this moment — it’s that we handed it to them. Tehran’s framework is running these negotiations. Iran still controls the Strait of Hormuz. Still collecting tolls. Trump looked at their proposal and called it workable. I never thought I’d see the day, but here we are. Iran wants everything on the table — sanctions, enrichment rights, American troops out, and a deal that covers what’s happening in Lebanon and Gaza too. That’s a lot to swallow. And Israel, which wasn’t invited to this conversation, is already making clear it has no intention of being constrained by it. That’s the part that worries me the most. Because if Israel keeps bombing and Washington can’t or won’t stop it, none of this holds. And yet — and I say this as someone who has every reason to distrust Tehran — I don’t think we go back to all-out war. Not because anyone has suddenly gotten wise, but because the math doesn’t work. A second round ends the same way. Iran still controls the Strait. The global economy still flinches when Tehran flexes. What we’re heading toward isn’t peace. It’s something smaller and more precarious — two countries silently agreeing not to destroy each other today, with no paperwork and no guarantees. I know what it’s like to survive on something that fragile. For 444 days, that’s all I had.

So, speaking of Israel’s efforts to undermine human decency throughout the world. First we have this raving fanatic, Mark Dubowitz, provided with a platform in the Washington Post from which to advocate the murder of Iran’s negotiators:

Curt Mills @CurtMills “Soft power,” “American values,” yada yada. Let’s cut the shit. Whatever you want to call this, it is advocating for literally murdering negotiators. Hard to overstate the erosion of the US reputation for fair play and decency, however imperfect, that was once a world inspiration

One more example of how Jewish Nationalist suppress the speech of Americans—must watch video link:

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal 38m￼ My take on the demented Trump attack on Tucker, Candace Owens and Alex Jones is that I can’t recall any left-liberal influencer of similar stature denouncing Biden or Harris as angrily or unequivocally over the Gaza genocide. Even at the DNC they were begging for a speaking slot.

Think about this—immediate family members of the POTUS working with a registered agent of a foreign power to shape American public opinion. Does something seem off about that?

Furkan Gözükara @FurkanGozukara· 4h MASSIVE BOMBSHELL! Prominent journalist Max Blumenthal reveals Lara Trump and Don Jr. own a 30 percent stake in Salem Media, a registered Israeli foreign agent! The Trump family is literally taking millions from the Israeli government to propagandize the American public.

Furkan Gözükara @FurkanGozukara 4h Terrifying revelation. Prominent journalist Max Blumenthal exposes how Israeli intelligence recruited disgraced Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. Tel Aviv exploited his downfall to steal Trump’s data and completely buy off the conservative influencer network!

Younis Tirawi | يونس @ytirawi 3h￼ In recent days, amid the escalation between Lebanon and Israel, the IDF have stepped up a campaign of large-scale demolitions targeting homes of displaced families in Gaza, w focus in the south This campaign included destruction of several schools, among them a UN school (today)

US transferring tech to Iran. As stated in the past, I strongly suspect that Iran hijacked this drone, as they’ve done in the past:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 1h￼ Well, it looks like the US lost its most expensive 250 million dollar MQ-4C Triton surveillance drone over the Persian Gulf during this ceasefire. Am willing to bet Iran hacked it and probably brought it down for closer study/reverse-engineering. Will Schryver @imetatronink Apr 10￼ ￼ Missing in Action Still no definitive explanation for what happened. If the MQ-4C crashed into the water, the Iranians would have been able to retrieve some wreckage by now. Is it possible they have managed yet again to commandeer a top-shelf US drone?

And about those MC-130s that were left behind near Isfahan, supposedly destroyed:

Patarames @Pataramesh￼ What were the odds? > ￼ MC-130 can’t make it back > Air-strike ordered to destroy it & any important tech. > Its most interesting component, the LAIRCM, is not destroyed and falls into Iranian hands...

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 6h￼ Nice catch here, the LAIRCM system is a defensive system for large transport and rotary-wing aircraft that combines a Missile Warning System (MWS) and infrared laser jammer countermeasure system to protect the aircraft from infrared guided threat missiles. (Per US docs)

Iraq cementing ties with Iran, pushing for independence from the US:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 50m￼ ￼ Nizar Amidi elected President of Iraq Nizar Amidi of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) was elected with 227 of 249 votes today, becoming Iraq’s 6th president since 2003. Born in 1968 in Duhok, Kurdistan, Amidi spent two decades as personal secretary and chief of staff to three Iraqi presidents, including the late Jalal Talabani. A mechanical engineer by training, he served as Environment Minister from 2022-2024 before resigning to focus on party work. The PUK is the more pro-Iran, pro-Baghdad Kurdish faction, and is backed by the Shia Coordination Framework. He’s not an ideologue but a careful institutionalist who knows how Baghdad’s machinery works. The KDP boycotted the session entirely. His election comes as US-Iran talks proceed in Islamabad and Washington continues to pressure Baghdad over the prime ministerial race.

And Russia is prospering: