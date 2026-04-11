Meaning In History

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History Lass's avatar
History Lass
3hEdited

I think US and CENTCOM started the fabricated tale of Iran having mined the Straits and then not knowing where they were.

Gave them a ready made opportunity to attempt entry during negotiations.

I don't think they are done with dirty tricks today. They are trying to force Iran to fire first .

The numerous tweets etc about what might befall the Iranian negotiators is very troubling.

I hope those planes have Iran security as I am sure the negotiators do

I wish Iran would declare the US intractable and just leave Islamabad.

Danny Davis asked an interesting question as to why Rubio was not lead negotiator.

https://x.com/i/status/2043020180725600306

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anti-Shecky's avatar
anti-Shecky
3h

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are not helping the negotiating team, and despite being real estate titans, they do not wield enough Jewish power. It's time to call in a furrier, a haberdasher and an old guy named Izzy who owns a deli.

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