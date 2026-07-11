As described a couple of days ago, the way in which the US strikes at Iran—following the Iranian enforcement of their Hormuz regulations—worked like this. US tanker aircraft took off from Israel heading east, then picked up the strike aircraft from Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. They continued on to launch their strikes at Iran, probably with support from base locations in the Gulf, including Kuwait and Bahrain.

Iran retaliated. The usual claims were made from the US side that “all missiles” were intercepted but, once again, those claims appear to have been false. That helps explain Trump’s over the top rhetorical reaction afterwards. Here’s what’s coming out:

Patarames @Pataramesh￼ Two hangars destroyed at the ￼ section of Jordans Muwaffaq Salti Air Base Its not clear if they were aircraft maintenance hangars, no high-res photos exist yet from that newly build section But if they were, some ￼ fighter jets are now gone...

My assumption is that at busy bases like this the maintenance hangars are in pretty constant use, given that US fighter jets are high maintenance systems and are under heavy use.

6h￼ And yes, the most heavily defended U.S. airpower operating base outside Israel lost at least two critical structures to a Iranian salvo of just 10 missiles ￼ Not really a tolerable condition to wage war . Casually wasting $4 million a pop Patriot PAC-3s like as if they are $150k ‘Iron Dome’... And still getting (at least) two hangar destroyed plus what was inside hit (against a small ￼ 10-missile salvo...) . Brian Mwaura @Bissandugu 5h￼ The US has been removing planes all over though yesterday they removed like 10 F22s

The Iranian missiles demonstrated remarkable accuracy. Also, Iran receives very up to date intel:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 3h￼ Interesting fact: the two facilities hit in Jordan were built & operational only since July 2, 2026. Iran destroyed them on July 9, with Ballistic Missiles fires from more than 1000km away.

Attacks were also launched against the railway connecting China to Iran. The exact nature of these attacks is unclear. Whether what followed is a specific Chinese reaction to those attacks is not known, but the timing is interesting, to say the least. The fact that China took this step without any advance notice is also significant—to me it suggests that the events were connected:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Jul 10￼ America struck Belt and Road railway. China move to pop the AI bubble and crash the US economy. Play stupid games… First Squawk @FirstSquawk Jul 10 CHINA IMPOSES TEMPORARY BAN ON HELIUM EXPORTS

Last night Trump was setting “deadlines,” making the usual threats, and claiming that Iran “really wants a deal”—variations on those Trumpian themes. Updates:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 15h￼ BREAKING: The US gives Iran a 24 hour deadline to “publicly say that they will stop shooting at ships and explicitly acknowledge that they screwed up,” adding that they must say “every channel in the strait will be open and that it will be toll-free.” The official warns there will be “harsh consequences” if Iran refuses, saying “if it is not their position tomorrow, it is not gonna be a great day for them.” Iran has repeatedly said that the Strait of Hormuz is under Iran’s sovereign command, that all traffic must go through Iran’s approved northern route, and that Iran will charge fees for every transit. Iran will not issue that statement tomorrow. . 14h￼ BREAKING: A source close to Iran’s Ghalibaf says the US, not Iran, has asked intermediaries to restart negotiations and find a solution for the Strait of Hormuz, but Iran says “further negotiations are meaningless” and Iran will refuse them under conditions of waived oil waivers, new sanctions, the announcement to end the ceasefire, and episodic attacks. Iran’s US-backed southern corridor is now completely blocked with no ships passing through today, while approximately 20 ships have transited Iran’s approved northern route. The source warns that if the dispute persists, Iran will unveil “a new version of regional war in the coming days.” . 1h￼ BREAKING: As the US 24 hour deadline approaches, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei announces in a written message that revenge for his father is “the will of our people” and “must certainly be carried out.” Mojtaba adds “these criminals, all of whom are fully identified, from the most senior to the most junior, will take to their graves the dream of dying peacefully in their beds.”

Chris Martenson does an update in the wake of renewed US attacks. Excerpts:

Qatar has paused its push to increase output at the Ras Laffan LNG complex following the return to hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz. QatarEnergy CEO Saad Al-Kaabi opted to keep operations at a minimum and reduce docking traffic, with eleven empty tankers now idled outside the plant. Roughly 17 percent of Ras Laffan’s capacity remains damaged from earlier strikes, requiring repairs estimated at three years. The delay affects winter restocking in Europe, and Asian spot LNG prices are more than 80 percent above pre-war levels. Other regional producers have reportedly continued operations via alternative routes, bypassing the strait. The UAE produced a record 4.1 million bpd in June, up from 3.3 million bpd in May and nearly double March levels. The Emirates exited OPEC on May 1 and has routed cargoes around the blockade via Fujairah and Sohar, while ADNOC is accelerating its West-East 1 Pipeline to double Fujairah export capacity by 2027 and plans up to $55 billion in upstream and downstream projects over the next two years. However, some observers suggested the increase may stem from inventory drawdowns rather than new production. … President Trump issued an ultimatum demanding Iran publicly declare the Strait of Hormuz open by Saturday and cease attacks on commercial shipping, with Iranian officials meeting mediators in Oman. … Satellite imagery confirmed the USS George H.W. Bush reentered the Gulf of Oman just 170 km off Iran’s coast, escorted by two Arleigh Burke destroyers, hours after the USS Abraham Lincoln took a similar position.

Regarding Trump’s threat to launch 1000 (presumably nuclear) missiles at Iran if Iran assassinates him, one has to wonder whether Trump just painted a bullseye on himself for Jewish Nationalist fanatics.

Lastly, an intriguing repost via Simplicius:

Masno @NovichokRossiya 2h￼ I have it on extremely good authority that Russia destroyed the Ukrainian central air defence command in recent attacks. You would have noticed, suddenly there was a decrease in the accuracy and information coming from Ukrainian air defence.

One has to assume that the Ukraine’s central AD command would be heavily staffed by NATO—and especially by CIA—personnel. This is the only report I’ve seen, but Simplicius isn’t given to sensational claims.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ JUST IN: ￼￼Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to Donald Trump: “Twenty-three years ago, the U.S. dragged us into Iraq over claims of weapons of mass destruction. None were found. You cannot fool us twice.”

Really lastly, have you noticed the deafening silence from Congress on all this? McConnell has an excuse, but with all these insane statements coming from Trump, and after the Senate and House resolutions, you’d think that even during a recess we’d be hearing some responsible commentary. This is supposed to be a constitutional republic, right?